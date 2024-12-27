We’ve all been there: snoozing our alarm to catch a few extra minutes of rest, only to fall back asleep by accident.

Wake-up call services offer a more reliable solution, providing a nudge to ensure we start our day on time. Depending on the service, you may have to answer the phone, solve a puzzle, or talk to a human to make sure you get up.

Phone alarms are great — but not for everyone. A wake-up call service is ideal for people who struggle to get out the door on time.

I’ll guide you through everything you need to know about wake-up call services while offering a few viable alternatives along the way.

Should you pay for a wake-up call service?

Is it worth paying for a wake-up call service with free services and other options available? It all comes down to your specific lifestyle, feature needs, and how much you are willing to spend.

Of course, you can set alarms for free on your cell phone or set alerts in a free digital planner — but you already know that — paid wake-up call services exist because they go the extra mile for their customers, providing a solution that works where the free apps fail.

Let’s break down each option to help you make the most informed decision.

Free wake-up call services

A free wake-up call service will offer very limited features but will usually be able to dispatch a call to you for free. These differ from trial offers, which may provide free calls, but only for a limited time.

A free option is best for someone who responds well to their phone’s ring and doesn’t need additional features to help them wake up. It’s also a good choice for those dabbling into wake-up call services for the first time to get a sense of how they work.

The biggest limitation when it comes to free wake-up call services is the lack of customization, such as choosing the voice or content of your wake-up call. Many free services also limit the number of wake-up calls you can schedule, which can be a challenge if you set up several calls daily.

When using a free option, you can expect:

Single, scheduled wake-up call.

Limited to no customization (e.g., standard ringtone).

Basic reliability (lack of customer support).

Paid wake-up call services

For a suite of features extending beyond a simple wake-up call, paid services are a good option. They could include features such as:

Customizable voice messages.

The ability to schedule multiple calls if you don’t answer the first time.

Smart home device integration.

Gamification and challenges to keep you motivated.

Crystal clear, reliable calls.

The average monthly price for paid wake-up call services can range from $5 to $15. Additional features may include customizable messages, integration with smart devices, scheduling multiple calls, and options for motivational or informative content to wake up to.

Paid wake-up call services offer customization and convenience, enhancing user experience with various features. They may offer even more features, like syncing with your personal calendar software, to ensure timely wake-up calls for meetings or events.

They may also provide morning updates on weather and news, keeping users informed from the start of their day.

A paid service tends to provide better customer support as well. This is ideal for those who want help learning how to use the program and its features by chatting with the team.

Overall recommendation: paid vs free wake-up call services

If you’re actively researching wake-up call services, it’s safe to say that you’re probably a deep sleeper who could use additional support for waking up. If you truly do fall into this category, a paid service may be the best choice.

A paid service will make sure you actually get up and will help you customize a routine that works with helpful options such as callback features and inspirational wake-up messages.

This can save you countless hours lost to snoozing past the alarm, which can mean these services pay for themselves given their modest monthly investment.

If you’re still unsure, here are a few tips for deciding which way to go:

Free services: Best for individuals who simply need a call to wake up and do not depend heavily on waking up at a precise time every day. It’s a no-frills approach that works for those who are generally good at waking up with some assistance.

Best for individuals who simply need a call to wake up and do not depend heavily on waking up at a precise time every day. It’s a no-frills approach that works for those who are generally good at waking up with some assistance. Paid services: These are ideal for those who have difficulty waking up, need to wake up at a critical time, or appreciate starting their day with a unique or motivational touch. They are also beneficial for individuals who enjoy tech integration into their daily routine.

There are a few types of people who can benefit from these services, including:

Those who regularly travel and need to adjust to different time zones.

People working irregular work shifts.

Anyone who needs to wake up at a specific time for a medication or appointment.

Heavy sleepers who need a little extra help getting out of bed.

Individuals who live alone and can’t rely on others for wake-up support.

Remember that you can dabble in both free and paid options to get a feel for which one is best for you. Many paid options offer a trial, allowing you to test premium features for free before committing.

What’s a good free wake-up call service?

For a totally free wake-up call option, WakeupDialer.com is our top recommendation. This service stands out by offering simplicity and reliability without any hidden fees.

Here are the key features of WakeupDialer.com:

No account is required: You can immediately set up your wake-up call, avoiding the hassle of setting up a new account with the company.

You can immediately set up your wake-up call, avoiding the hassle of setting up a new account with the company. Ease of scheduling: Setting up your wake-up call is as simple as entering your phone number, selecting your wake-up time, and clicking a button directly on the home page. The process takes less than a minute and the homepage is clear and easy to navigate.

Setting up your wake-up call is as simple as entering your phone number, selecting your wake-up time, and clicking a button directly on the home page. The process takes less than a minute and the homepage is clear and easy to navigate. Stephen Fry provides a warm greeting: Enjoy a charming wake-up message from the renowned English actor and writer, adding a touch of humor and class to your morning.

Unlike many other services that offer limited trials before requiring a subscription, WakeupDialer remains completely free. The absence of a need to create an account or subscribe simplifies the process, making it accessible to anyone with a phone.

The unique feature of having Stephen Fry’s voice as your morning alarm sets it apart from other free services, which typically use standard, impersonal tones or require payment for celebrity or customized messages.

Many free wake-up call services limit the number of calls you can schedule or require you to sign up for a free trial, eventually pushing you toward a paid plan. WakeupDialer, however, offers its simple set of features without any cost with no paid plan available.

While other services might offer more customization options or integration with smart devices, they often come at a price, making WakeupDialer an excellent option for those seeking simplicity and reliability without needing extra bells and whistles.

What’s a wake up call service worth paying for?

If you’re planning on paying for a service, the Better Wake Up Call service stands out for its varied features and fair price.

Here’s why it might be the wake-up call service worth investing in:

Ease of scheduling: Setting up your wake-up call is easy. Whether you’re on a PC, tablet, or smartphone, the interface is user-friendly, allowing for quick scheduling and easy adjustments.

Setting up your wake-up call is easy. Whether you’re on a PC, tablet, or smartphone, the interface is user-friendly, allowing for quick scheduling and easy adjustments. Snooze control: For those mornings when you’re not quite ready to face the day, Better Wake Up Call offers up to 7 snooze callbacks after the initial attempt. This feature is perfect for anyone who tends to fall back asleep, providing just the right amount of nagging to get you out of bed.

For those mornings when you’re not quite ready to face the day, Better Wake Up Call offers up to 7 snooze callbacks after the initial attempt. This feature is perfect for anyone who tends to fall back asleep, providing just the right amount of nagging to get you out of bed. Wake-up challenges: To make sure you’re truly awake, the service has a “Good Morning Wake-Up Challenge.” Depending on your preference, you can be asked to solve basic or advanced math problems, or even name U.S. state capitals. Not a morning person? Opt for the Wake-Up Confirmation for a simpler start to your day.

To make sure you’re truly awake, the service has a “Good Morning Wake-Up Challenge.” Depending on your preference, you can be asked to solve basic or advanced math problems, or even name U.S. state capitals. Not a morning person? Opt for the Wake-Up Confirmation for a simpler start to your day. Affordability and free trial: At $5.99 a month (with discounts for annual payments) and 5 free days to try it out, Better Wake Up Call is competitively priced, especially considering its robust feature set.

What sets Better Wake Up Call apart from other services is its determination. Whether your device is a mobile phone or a landline doesn’t matter. If you’re in the US or Canada, they’ll keep calling until you pick it up.

Did you miss the call, and it went to voicemail? Expect them to try again in 9 minutes. This persistence ensures you’re not left snoozing past your intended wake-up time.

The program also offers a business plan option, which is great for hotel guests desiring this service or business managers and owners wanting to send wake-up calls to their employees.

Better Wake Up Call takes care of personal and professional needs in one convenient service.

Alternatives to wake up call services

There is no shortage of products and services targeting heavy sleepers. When wake-up calls don’t make sense, here are other ways to ensure you make it out of bed in the morning:

1. Phone alarm apps

Phone alarm apps have gone far beyond the basic beep or ringtone to get you fully alert. Challenge-style apps like Alarmy demand you engage with tasks like answering questions, solving puzzles, or even taking a picture of something specific to silence the alarm.

For those seeking physical alarm apps, Shake-It Alarm offers various challenges. To turn off the alarm, you need to move the phone for a set period of time.

Some people prefer a loud noise that cuts through their slumber. In that sense, the Loud Alarm App and its ear-splitting sound may do the trick.

The phone alarm app world has even innovated the sunrise alarm clock by creating an app version such as Lite Awake, which helps to stimulate the body and make it easier to wake up as the screen light brightens.

2. Try a smartwatch alarm

For those who don’t want to rely on a traditional alarm clock or phone, wearable technology like smartwatches can also help wake you up with vibration alerts.

Some models also track your sleep patterns, helping you understand how to regulate your sleep better.

These three smartwatch options are most celebrated for helpful alarm-clock-like vibrations:

Fitbit Versa 3 offers a robust vibrating alarm and comprehensive sleep monitoring.

offers a robust vibrating alarm and comprehensive sleep monitoring. Amazfit T-Rex 2 provides strong vibration feedback and extensive sports tracking profiles.

provides strong vibration feedback and extensive sports tracking profiles. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 combines a powerful haptic motor with Wear OS support for customizable vibration patterns.

To best determine which smartwatch is right for you, consider what features are most important and whether you’ll be using it primarily as an alarm clock. This option can be expensive, but options under $50 are available.

3. Set up automated calls yourself

Instead of investing in a service, you can set up automated calls using an API. While this may seem like an intimidating process, it’s actually quite easy with workflow automation software, like Zapier.

Here’s a simple guide on how to do it:

Sign up for Zapier: Start with a free account to access core features.

Start with a free account to access core features. Choose Schedule by Zapier as the trigger: Set it to trigger every day at your selected time, functioning like a daily alarm.

Set it to trigger every day at your selected time, functioning like a daily alarm. Select Plivo for the action: Choose the “Make Call & Play Audio” action to have Plivo call your phone.

Choose the “Make Call & Play Audio” action to have Plivo call your phone. Customize your call: Enter your cell phone number and select a soothing song or other audio message to play during the call.

This method provides a personalized wake-up experience, leveraging the power of automation to ensure you start your day exactly how you want. With Zapier’s straightforward interface, setting up your daily wake-up call is easy and customizable.

The setup is free for basic features, with premium options available after a 14-day trial. Costs for premium features vary.

SEE: Learn more about using APIs.

4. Use smart home devices

If you’ve invested in smart home devices, connecting them to your wake-up routine is a no-brainer. Using automation services like Alexa or Google Home, you can set up customized alarms to play music, read the news or other automations of your choosing.

Here are some different ways you can use smart home devices to wake up:

Voice commands: Say, “Alexa/Google, set an alarm for 7 a.m.” your device will take care of it. You can also ask for a specific song or podcast episode to be played as part of the alarm.

Say, “Alexa/Google, set an alarm for 7 a.m.” your device will take care of it. You can also ask for a specific song or podcast episode to be played as part of the alarm. Smart light bulbs: Connect your wake-up routine with lights that gradually turn on, simulating a sunrise.

Connect your wake-up routine with lights that gradually turn on, simulating a sunrise. Smart plugs: Set up devices like coffee makers or air fresheners to turn on at the same time as your alarm, helping you wake up and start your day off right.

For deep sleepers, it may be best to use all these options at once to ensure you wake up. It can be all too easy for the alarm to go off and simply tell Alexa to turn it off, with no snooze or fail-safe.

Adding lights and turning on other devices may be more effective when getting up. You can also set a series of alarms through Alexa to serve as snooze alarms.

SEE: Watch our video on the Top 5 Smart Home Devices You Need To Know About.

5. Invest in a bed shaker alarm

If you’ve tried everything and still can’t wake up on time, investing in a bed shaker alarm may be the solution. These devices sit under your pillow and shake or vibrate to wake you up at a decent voltage, providing a physical nudge for deep sleepers.

They’re also a great option for hearing-impaired individuals who may not hear traditional alarms. They’re relatively easy to use when following these steps:

Set the time: Most come with a clock, so you can use them as an alarm clock or set it to shake at any time.

Most come with a clock, so you can use them as an alarm clock or set it to shake at any time. Choose vibration strength: Some have adjustable intensity settings, allowing users to select their preferred level of shaking.

Some have adjustable intensity settings, allowing users to select their preferred level of shaking. Place under your pillow: Make sure to place the shaker under your pillow or close proximity while sleeping.

While these options may seem extreme, they can be incredibly effective for heavy sleepers who struggle with traditional alarms. These alternatives’ added mental and physical stimulation can also help jumpstart your brain and body, making it easier to get out of bed.