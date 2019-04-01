Want a job in bitcoin or blockchain? These 10 companies have the most openings

Bitcoin, blockchain, and cryptocurrency-related job postings went up 90% this year, according to Indeed.

Bitcoin 2019: Expert says new initiatives plus Ohio's move signal a possible cryptocurrency turnaround Despite crypto winter, Ohio is now accepting bitcoin for tax payments. Gartner analyst Aviah Litan discusses the states move plus other initiatives on the horizon.

Employer interest in hiring bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain roles is on the upswing again, after experiencing a downturn along with bitcoin market, but job seeker interest has yet to rebound, according to new data from job search site Indeed.

Between February 2018 and February 2019, the share of job postings in these fields per million on Indeed increased by 90%. However, the share of job searches per million decreased by 67%, the data found.

Taking a longer term view, interest around bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain jobs is still up: When expanding the view from 2016 to 2019, the share of job postings in these areas increased by 4,086%, and the share of job searches increased by 553%, Indeed found.

Job seeker interest in bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain jobs spiked around January 2018, when bitcoin prices were fluctuating, Indeed found.

Demand for blockchain jobs has now outstripped candidate interest, the data shows, demonstrating that while the initial hype around these careers has died down for job seekers, companies are still looking to fill key roles including cryptocurrency analyst, cryptocurrency trader, and bitcoin full stack developer.

These 10 companies have had the highest share of job postings per million for roles related to bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain over the past year:

Deloitte IBM KPMG EY Accenture Cisco JP Morgan Chase Microsoft Conduent ConsenSys

In terms of location, the metro areas with the most job postings in these fields include San Jose, San Francisco, New York, Austin, and Seattle, the data showed.

Blockchain jobs pay above the US median salary, a past Glassdoor report found: Open blockchain-related jobs on the site last year offered a median base salary of $84,884 per year.

To learn more, check out these TechRepublic cheat sheets on blockchain and bitcoin.

