Want to remove Microsoft apps from Windows 10's Start menu? You'll soon be able to

Microsoft will make it easier for Windows 10 users to remove unwanted apps from the Start menu following the OS' next major update.
When Windows 10's next feature update launches in Spring next year, it will allow users to remove a tranche of Microsoft-made apps that previously couldn't be uninstalled.
These apps include 3D Viewer (previously called Mixed Reality Viewer), Calculator, Calendar, Groove Music, Mail, Movies & TV, Paint 3D, Snip & Sketch, Sticky Notes, and Voice Recorder.
Currently the range of Microsoft apps that can be removed from Windows 10's Start menu is restricted to Microsoft Solitaire Collection, My Office, OneNote, Print 3D, Skype, Tips, and Weather.
In the past, Microsoft has been criticized for pre-installing a range of third-party 'crapware' on Windows 10 Home and Pro PCs, including games like Candy Crush Soda Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga, and March of Empires — none of which has much use on a business machine.
These unwanted apps can also be manually uninstalled, or blocked on some machines by following the steps outlined in this article on TechRepublic sister site ZDNet.
This new ability to tidy up the Start menu was revealed in a pre-release build of Windows 10, version 18262 (19H1), issued under the Windows Insider testing program.
Other upcoming changes introduced in the build include Windows 10 automatically fixing more problems without requiring the user to manually troubleshoot the issue, new keyboard shortcuts and touch controls for Windows Narrator, and new monitor-related information in Task Manager.
Microsoft has also said it is making progress on fixing bugs in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, ahead of resuming the update's rollout, which was halted due to a file-wiping bug.
