Waterfall project management is a traditional project planning methodology that follows linear or sequential planning and execution. Each phase must be fully complete before the next phase can begin, which makes it ideal for planning projects that require a set schedule.

What is waterfall project management?

Waterfall project management is a methodology in which projects are completed in phases that each flow into the next one. Rooted in the necessity for a disciplined, sequential process, the waterfall model emphasizes thorough documentation, unchanging objectives, and a well-defined structure for project execution.

History of waterfall project management

The waterfall methodology was first implemented in manufacturing and construction, which are inherently linear industries where project steps are strictly outlined. This straightforward approach of completing one phase fully before moving on to the next reduces the likelihood of mistakes throughout the project’s life.

For example, you can’t construct a home one room at a time. Imagine only putting in a single frame, then pouring just enough foundation to cover a bedroom, and adding wiring to just one wall. A fixed sequence of operations to the process must be maintained for the project to succeed.

Key characteristics of waterfall project management

To determine if your project is suitable for this methodology, see if the project fits these descriptors:

Linear progression: Each phase must be completed before moving on to the next with no overlap or iteration.

Each phase must be completed before moving on to the next with no overlap or iteration. Extensive documentation: Detailed records throughout each stage serve as a history of the current project and a blueprint for future endeavors.

Detailed records throughout each stage serve as a history of the current project and a blueprint for future endeavors. Fixed requirements: Project needs are not anticipated to change between launch and completion of the process.

Project needs are not anticipated to change between launch and completion of the process. Milestone-focused: Emphasis on phase completion with clear milestones and sign-offs before proceeding.

5 phases of waterfall project management

Phase 1: Requirements

As a first step for waterfall project management, you need to collect requirements from stakeholders. It’s also important to clearly define scope, expectations, and objectives. The type of project will dictate what information is needed at this stage, which might include:

Scope: Define who will be involved with the project, what their roles and responsibilities will be, and when they will be needed.

Define who will be involved with the project, what their roles and responsibilities will be, and when they will be needed. Expectations: This includes clarifying things like budget, overall project timeline, individual phase deadlines, and whether ongoing approvals will be required.

This includes clarifying things like budget, overall project timeline, individual phase deadlines, and whether ongoing approvals will be required. Objectives: Stakeholders should clearly outline what they consider to be a successful project outcome, and if there are any other constraints such as product launch dates or regulatory considerations.

These requirements must not change once the project is underway, so ensure all stakeholders confirm these details before moving on to the next phase.

Phase 2: Design

In this stage, the team must create plans for project execution based on the confirmed requirements. If the plan doesn’t properly fit the project, then there is a greater likelihood of roadblocks down the line.

Elements produced during the design stage would include detailed specifications for each phase, such as:

Deliverables: This could be anything from an individual component needed to complete a phase to a fully realized product or presentation.

This could be anything from an individual component needed to complete a phase to a fully realized product or presentation. Schedule: The team should identify project milestones and determine when they need to be completed to adhere to the requested timeline.

The team should identify project milestones and determine when they need to be completed to adhere to the requested timeline. Documentation: There should be sufficient documentation so that all project participants in all roles and levels of responsibility are equipped to stay on track.

Phase 3: Implementation

This is the execution stage of the project plan. Developers and teams build the project according to the requirements and design—which is why documentation is so critical to establish and make available.

When implementing a waterfall project, ensure all participating team members fully understand their roles and responsibilities. Tasks should be clearly delegated, and measures should be implemented to collect and track relevant data.

Waterfall project management software can greatly assist in implementation. Look for software that supports Gantt charts, task sequencing, and resource management features.

Phase 4: Verification

Once the plan has been put in motion, you’ll need to continuously verify that the results meet the expected outcome of your project. The industry you work in or the type of project being implemented will determine what steps must be followed during this phase.

Verification may involve steps such as:

Quality assurance

Data analysis

Budget checks

Stakeholder approvals

Regulatory checks

Phase 5: Maintenance

Once the project has been completed, maintenance may need to be performed. This is particularly important for software development projects, since the deployment that marks the end of a project is what sends the product to market.

For software, this phase includes bug tracking, issue management, and technical support. An example of maintenance for a marketing project would be checking ads’ performance and adjusting their parameters to meet targets. Physical product launches may use this phase to collect customer feedback and plan future improvements.

Waterfall vs agile project management

Waterfall and agile project management methodologies seem similar at first glance, especially since agile requires you to complete a sprint before moving on within the project. The key differentiator lies within the structure, and the adaptability of the projects once started.

Waterfall Agile Structure Linear and sequential



Happens in a specific order. Iterative



Builds upon previous outcomes. Flexibility Low



Changes are difficult to implement once the project begins. High



As indicated by the name, it’s built to adapt to changes. Documentation Extensive Minimal Best suited for Projects with clear, unchanging requirements. Projects that may evolve over time.

Key differences between agile and waterfall methodologies

Adaptability: Agile allows for changes throughout the project, while waterfall does not.

Agile allows for changes throughout the project, while waterfall does not. Client involvement: Agile requires constant interaction with the stakeholders, while waterfall does not after the initial requirements are set.

Agile requires constant interaction with the stakeholders, while waterfall does not after the initial requirements are set. Delivery: Agile delivers small workable pieces of the project throughout the project, while waterfall delivers the whole product at the end.

Pros and cons of waterfall project management

Understanding the pros and cons of waterfall methodology can help determine if this project management style suits your project.

Waterfall project management pros

Predictability: The linear nature of waterfall management means that the process is highly predictable, lending itself to clear milestones, budgets, and deadlines.

The linear nature of waterfall management means that the process is highly predictable, lending itself to clear milestones, budgets, and deadlines. Thorough documentation: The documentation process maintains compliance records and records rationale for the decisions made at each stage of the project, making it easy to replicate the process in the future.

The documentation process maintains compliance records and records rationale for the decisions made at each stage of the project, making it easy to replicate the process in the future. Easy to manage: The inflexible nature of this project management methodology means that the project can not deviate from its course once launched.

Waterfall project management cons

Inflexibility: Once the project has begun, there can be difficulty accommodating changes due to its inflexibility. If a client decides their vision has changed once the project has begun, the final product will likely not meet their new specifications.

Once the project has begun, there can be difficulty accommodating changes due to its inflexibility. If a client decides their vision has changed once the project has begun, the final product will likely not meet their new specifications. Risk of misinterpretation: If something is done incorrectly at any step, the mistake can cascade throughout each project step.

If something is done incorrectly at any step, the mistake can cascade throughout each project step. Delayed testing: In these types of projects, testing is often not done until late in the production process. Minimal contact with the stakeholders means that any issues found late can be costly to fix.

Waterfall Project Management Software

Using the right project management software can make waterfall project management easier and more effective by providing tools supporting its linear structure and informing the team of project updates.

Smartsheet

This spreadsheet-based platform integrates with third-party apps to handle complex project management while maintaining simplicity.

Features: Spreadsheet-like interface with Gantt charts and reporting tools.

Ideal for: Complex projects requiring detailed scheduling.

Wrike

This versatile software supports waterfall project management’s sequential flow with collaboration tools, multiple project views, and more.

Features: Custom workflows, task management, and real-time collaboration.

Ideal for: Teams needing flexibility within a structured framework.

ClickUp

This all-in-one software allows for high-level customization, meaning your waterfall project can be managed to your unique needs.

Features: Task lists, timelines, and workload management.

Ideal for: Managing multiple projects simultaneously.

By implementing the right tools and adhering to a linear structure, your team can leverage waterfall project management to deliver projects on time, within budget, and of the highest quality.