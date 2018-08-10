Why Android users might want to consider Microsoft Edge browser over Chrome

When Microsoft brought its Edge browser to Android and iOS last year, it was unclear how it would perform among mobile users. Currently, though, the browser is rising in the ranks, particularly among Android users.

In the Google Play Store, the Edge browser for Android has a 4.4 rating, which is slightly better than opposing browser Google Chrome at a 4.3 rating. Vishnu Nath, head of program management for Microsoft's mobility solutions, announced the rating via Twitter on Thursday.

Microsoft Edge is a good browser option for iOS and Android users that are already using a Windows 10 PC. The mobile version of Edge is also updated frequently, and the development team is working on more security and privacy features as well.

The latest Windows 10 Redstone 5 test build, Build 17704, featured new updates to Microsoft Edge. The update includes new security features and an addition to the Diagnostic Data Viewer, "aimed at improving transparency and privacy around the telemetry data that Microsoft collects," according to our sister site ZDNet.

However, Google Chrome is still reigning supreme with downloads, just reaching more than one billion, while Microsoft Edge just crossed five million downloads in the Play Store.

While Android users seem to love both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, those aren't the only two options. For business pros looking for different browsers to use throughout the day, both Firefox and Opera Mini are great for Android lovers.

Firefox is a solid option in the Google Play Store. Also with 4.4 stars, the latest version of the app has Quantum CSS improvements and faster scrolling function. The only downside is that it doesn't sync as smoothly across other platforms like Chrome does, according to TechRepublic's Jack Wallen.

Opera Mini is also a great replacement for Android's native Chrome browser. With a little over 100 million downloads, Opera Mini isn't as widely popular as Chrome. But it does have an impressive approval rate of 4.5 stars.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Microsoft Edge just hit a 4.4 approval rating on the Google Play Store, surpassing the Chrome Browser, which has a 4.3 star rating.

Microsoft Edge is a fast and reliable option for business pros already using a Windows 10 PC, and could help improve workflows or productivity.

