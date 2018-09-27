Why inclusion is necessary for digital transformation

At the 2018 Grace Hopper Celebration, Julie Elberfeld of Capital One spoke with TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome about why companies must focus on diversity to reap the benefits of digital.

Julie Elberfeld: The way I think about the importance of inclusion in digital transformation is simply that the research just tells us diverse teams are more innovative and creative. You know, if you think about any company that's going through a digital transformation, creating digital products, which is essentially every company today, it's so important to think about a culture that really embraces the notion of creativity and innovation, the openness to new ideas and perspectives, the willingness to fail, and grow, and learn from that, to be the best at problem solving, and to really look for the best talent. In my mind, that's exactly the same culture that embraces diversity, that really thrives on inclusion, that respects all voices.

I really think that companies need to just make this a business priority. It is not easy, but if you think about it the same way you think about any business problem, when you put accountable executives in place, when you think about setting goals and objectives, when you look at your processes and policies and try to figure out where you need to disrupt those in order to get more diversity, you need to look at training. You just need to think about it like you would any business priority and just truly make it one of your top business objectives.

