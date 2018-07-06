Why Microsoft and Apple are scrambling to release dark mode versions of apps and services

On Tuesday, an Outlook.com team member announced that users can look forward to a new "dark mode" feature coming soon.

In a feedback post, the team member announced that plans for an Outlook dark mode have been underway for several months. For Halloween last year, users were given the opportunity to use a prototype of the upcoming dark mode that the Microsoft webmail service said will be well worth the wait.

For those unfamiliar, "dark mode" changes the standard background for many apps and services to a darker color like black or grey, in order to eliminate the harshness associated with white backgrounds.

On the post, the Outlook team member noted that the mode's code and colors have been redesigned multiple times. He assured users that they'll be able to enjoy the feature very soon.

"One reason for the delay is our insistence that we deliver the best Dark Mode of any leading email client (you'll understand when you see it, I guarantee)," the team member wrote in the post.

This announcement comes in response to growing user demands for a dark or night mode across a variety of apps. Windows 10 also has a dark mode feature. (If you want to enable it, check out this how-to article from our sister site, CNET.)

Microsoft isn't alone in implementing the night owl friendly feature. Apple announced dark mode for its macOS Mojave during WWDC and Twitter's similar feature has been made available on desktop and on mobile.

Dark mode features are becoming increasingly popular for night owls and users who prefer low light. These features reduce eye strain and make it easier for working during the night. However, some people just like the way it looks.

Regardless of the reasoning behind it, dark modes help make users more comfortable as they work late into the night. This keeps them more engaged with their work (and device ecosystem), which in turn benefits the device maker.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Popular webmail service Outlook will release a dark mode feature to improve user's night viewing experience.

Dark modes are becoming increasingly popular due to reducing eye strain.

