Windows 10 Spring Creators Update: How to get it early

The Spring Creators Update, the next big upgrade to Windows 10, is expected to start rolling out later this month, but you could still be in for a long wait.

If you want to get your hands on all the new features in the Spring Creators Update right now, then there are various options available to you.

Check if you'll get the update immediately

After the official launch you can check if your PC will be among the first machines to receive the Spring Creators Update by going to Settings -> Update & security -> Windows Update and clicking on the button Check for updates. If you get the message "Your device is up to date", then your machine is not scheduled to receive the update straight away.

However, unless your machine isn't eligible to receive the Spring Creators Update, you can manually install the update by following the instructions under the heading 'Get the update after the rollout begins' below.

Get the update before the rollout begins

Ahead of the official launch date, the main way to get the Spring Creators Update is to join Microsoft's program for testing early builds of Windows 10, known as the Windows Insider program.

Please note: the downside to being part of the Microsoft's Windows Insider program is that Microsoft will push early application updates and driver updates to your computer, so you may experience more instability than running a regular build of Windows. Also, be aware that Microsoft will collect more information about how you use your PC.

If you don't have a Microsoft account, you first need to create one by following this link. If you do have an account you can skip to step 3. If your copy of Windows 10 isn't linked to a Microsoft account, go to Settings > Accounts > Your Info (probably selected by default) and click on 'Sign in with a Microsoft account instead'. Now enter the details for your Microsoft account. Next, to enable your computer to receive Insider builds, go to Settings > Update & security and click on 'Windows Insider program' and then 'Get Started', as shown below. Image: Nick Heath / TechRepublic Image: Nick Heath / TechRepublic Click on the plus sign next to 'Link an account', then select your Microsoft account and hit 'Continue'. Image: Nick Heath / TechRepublic Under the banner titled 'Let's be clear', hit the 'Confirm' button. Next hit the 'Restart Now' button. Once the machine has rebooted, click on Settings > Update & security > Windows Insider Program. Under the heading 'What pace do you want to get new builds?' select 'Fast' from the dropdown menu. Image: Nick Heath / TechRepublic Click on 'Windows Update' in the side menu and then the 'Check for updates' button. It may take several hours or longer before the latest build becomes available.

SEE: Toolkit: 21 useful Active Directory scripts for Windows (Tech Pro Research)

Get the update after the rollout begins

At some point after the rollout of the Spring Creators Update (SCU) begins, Microsoft should let licensed users of Windows 10 manually upgrade to the SCU using the following tools. Here's what you need to do:

Update Assistant

To download the Windows 10 Update Assistant, go to this link and click the 'Update Now' button under the 'Download Windows 10' heading. Find Windows10Upgrade.exe in your downloads folder, and launch it. Click the 'Update Now' button. The tool will check whether your system is compatible, and automatically begin the download if it passes the system. When the update is ready, you just need to hit 'Restart now' to apply it. The update will likely take some time to complete but should preserve your files, apps and settings, the same as any other update.

Media Creation Tool

To get the Media Creation Tool, go to this link and click the 'Download tool now' button under the heading 'Create Windows 10 installation media'. Find the MediaCreationTool.exe in your downloads folder and launch it. Accept the terms and conditions in the Windows 10 Setup window. Choose the 'Upgrade this PC now' option and hit 'Next'. The tool will now download Windows 10, check for updates and prepare for the upgrade, which may take some time. You may have to accept the terms and conditions in the Windows 10 Setup window again after the previous step is complete. The tool may then continue downloading files and setting up the upgrade. Once this setup is complete you should see a 'Ready to install' message in the window. The 'Keep personal files and apps' option should be selected automatically, but if it isn't, you can click 'Change what you want to keep' to make your choice. Hit the 'Install' button and the process should begin. Make sure you have saved and closed any work you have open before hitting this button. The update should complete after some time.

Image: Microsoft

Be your company's Microsoft insider with the help of these Windows and Office tutorials and our experts' analyses of Microsoft's enterprise products. Subscribe to our Microsoft Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also read