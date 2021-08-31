Windows 11 drops Oct. 5: Mark your calendars

The free upgrade becomes available to eligible Windows 10 PCs and preloaded Windows 11 PCs in just over a month, Microsoft says.

The rollout of Windows 11 begins on Oct. 5 for eligible devices in a "phased and measured approach to focus on quality," Microsoft announced in a blog post. First up for the free upgrade: Eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs pre-loaded with Windows 11 that will soon become available for purchase, it said.

Microsoft took the wraps off its latest operating system in June to developers and invited insiders to poke around a preview version a month later. The blog post from Aaron Woodman said engagement and feedback were "unprecedented," adding, "The Windows Insider community has been an invaluable community in helping us get to where we are today."

After eligible devices, the upgrade continues over time to "in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of device and other factors that impact the upgrade experience," Microsoft said. It expects all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022.

As TechRepublic has reported, Windows 11 is Microsoft's newest major release of its operating system and the successor to Windows 10, which debuted almost six years ago. The OS features an all-new simplified, yet modernized, interface and was designed to inspire productivity and creativity.

When Windows 11 was introduced, Microsoft's Chief Product Officer Panos Panay said in a blog post it was "designed to bring you closer to what you love."

"The responsibility of designing for that many people is one we don't take lightly," he wrote. "The past 18 months brought an incredible shift in how we used our PCs; we went from fitting the PC into our lives to trying to fit our whole lives into the PC."

"What was so powerful was the shift in the PC we saw and felt—from something practical and functional to something personal and emotional," Panay said. "This is what inspired us as we were building the next generation of Windows. To build you a place that feels familiar, where you can create, learn, play and most importantly, connect in all new ways."

For those using Windows 10 PCs, Windows Update will say when Windows 11 is available or users can check for updates by going to Settings> Windows Update.

Microsoft said it would be introducing the PC Health Check app soon, as another way to check to see if your current PC will be eligible to upgrade. (Here are the minimum system requirements.)

If your system is not eligible for an upgrade, Windows 10 will be supported through Oct. 14, 2025, the company said.

In celebration of Windows 11, Microsoft offered these 11 highlights:

