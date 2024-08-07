Wiza’s fast facts Our rating: 3.2/5 Starting price: Free starting price; premium plans starting at $49 per user per month. Key features: Search and lists exports.

Built-in email verification.

Title and email accuracy guarantee.

Wiza is a lead generation company that can serve as both a B2B database and candidate prospecting software for sales and recruitment organizations. Offering a full suite of tools, Wiza helps businesses find valid contact details from sources across the web, including company and individual information.

Wiza’s top features can be accessed through a dashboard, Chrome extension, and LinkedIn integration to find, verify, and enrich leads. While not CRM software itself, Wiza users can export contact information into Excel lists or directly into the CRM platform, backed by an accuracy guarantee. In this way, sales reps can begin outreach and lead nurturing strategies using Wiza.

Wiza’s pricing

Wiza offers transparent pricing with both annual and monthly billing. The annual billing option includes unlimited credits and discounted rates.

Free: $0 per user per month. This limited plan offers 20 emails and five phone numbers per month.

Starter: $49 per user per month and only available to be billed monthly. This plan includes 100 emails and 100 phone numbers a month, CRM integration, and team analytics.

Email: $83 per user per month billed annually or $99 per month billed monthly. This includes unlimited emails, $0.35 per phone number, 10,000 exports a month, and CRM integrations.

Email + Phone: $166 per user per month billed annually or $199 per month billed monthly. This plan includes 500 emails and phone numbers per month, CRM integration, and team analytics.

Wiza’s key features

Company filters

Users can access more than just the email address and phone number of their targeted leads. Wiza offers additional filters and verified information around job title, title level, location, school, company information, and more. After searching and filtering contacts with real-time verified information, you’re able to save your searches as lists and export to CSV or sync directly with your CRM for additional outreach.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator Tool

Wiza connects seamlessly with LinkedIn and its Sales Navigator tool. Users can search a prospect’s name in LinkedIn Sales Navigator and click Find Email to reveal verified contact information. Sales reps can prospect high value leads and secure their work, personal, and generic emails, plus cell, direct, and work phone numbers.

Free email verification

Wiza offers a free online email verification feature that lets users check if an email address is valid. This will tell the user if the email is likely to bounce or if they have the right email for a targeted lead. Sales reps can quickly copy and paste an address into the tool and verify the contact information before they reach out.

Data export and sync

After users create lists with the verified information of target leads, prospects, or candidates, they can download a CSV or sync the list directly to their CRM software. CRM integration is available in the Starter, Email, and Email + Phone paid plans. Wiza can integrate with Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Copper, Salesloft, and many more CRM providers and tools.

Wiza pros

Offers a free version.

Quick transfer of information.

Offers a guided demo of its product plus knowledge base support.

Wiza cons

Paid plans can be costly compared to other database providers.

Doesn’t offer direct lead engagement tools.

Users report difficulty learning how to export and download reports and lists.

Alternatives to Wiza

Wiza HubSpot Zoho CRM ZoomInfo Our rating (out of 5) 3.2 4.0 4.3 3.8 Starting price Free Free Free Contact for quote Team collaboration No Yes Yes Limited Lead routing No Yes Yes Yes Integrations Low High High Mid

HubSpot

HubSpot is a top-scoring CRM platform because it centralizes marketing, sales, and support solutions on one platform. It is a customer relationship management tool that actually integrates with Wiza. HubSpot offers a unique Starter Bundle built for small businesses or startups that includes access to every HubSpot starter product at a discounted price.

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM is another true CRM provider known for its omni-channel communication tools, client profiles, and advanced AI features. Zoho CRM can also be used as a lead generation tool, with marketing features that can identify, source, and route high-value leads to sales reps. However, Zoho CRM can’t identify hidden contact information to the extent that Wiza can.

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo is a popular lead generation tool and database that specializes in B2B industries. ZoomInfo and Wiza can both be adapted to the needs of recruitment and talent acquisition and used to identify potential candidates. ZoomInfo doesn’t have transparent pricing like Wiza, but it can help management with lead routing, engagement, and nurturing more than Wiza can.

Methodology

In order to review Wiza and its lead generation solution, I used an in-house rubric with defined criteria around the most important considerations when evaluating general CRM and lead generation providers.

I compare Wiza against industry standards while relying on Wiza’s online resources, community forums, and real user feedback. All of this helps me identify standout features and ideal use cases of the software.

