Workhuman wants to certify businesses as just, inclusive, and innovate through new program

Businesses as large as Cisco have already become Workhuman Certified by pledging to adhere to the company's new Charter of Workplace Rights.

Image: iStockphoto/nd3000

Performance management platform Workhuman has launched a new initiative to certify businesses as "workplaces where people have the right to be respected, seen, appreciated, and heard."

The Workhuman Certified program aims to help businesses find a clear path toward creating employee-centered workspaces. It starts from the position that no place is perfect, but a commitment to Workhuman's Charter of Workplace Rights can serve as a starting point for positive growth and work culture leadership.

"This is a wake-up call and a call-to-action for both organizations and professionals; an opportunity to put a stake in the ground and be celebrated as a positive disruptor. While today's leaders and employees want to be forward-thinking and are eager to help drive change, knowing where to start often plagues progress. Workhuman Certified gives HR leaders and practitioners a distinct next step," said Workhuman CEO Eric Mosley.

SEE: COVID-19 workplace policy (TechRepublic Premium)

The Workhuman charter consists of nine rights the company said all employees have:

The right to do meaningful work

The right to be appreciated



The right to work-life harmony



The right to belong



The right to grow



The right to fair pay



The right to privacy



The right to feel safe and respected



The right to work for a company that practices environmental sustainability



The company backs up its charter with data it gathered from professionals, 88% of whom say they would prefer to work at a company that has a clear policy on employee rights. Of the nine values espoused in its charter, Workhuman said that the right to fair pay ranked first, while the right to work for an organization with environmentally-friendly practices ranks second, with 77% saying they prefer to work for environment-protecting companies.

Only 22% of respondents believe their company's leadership cares about pressing global issues like racial injustice, human rights, and climate change, but 80% feel their organization is committed to fair pay, privacy, employee rights, and safety. Organizations need a better handle on the whole picture of how their employees feel, Workhuman said, and shows that what employees conceive of as workplace rights goes beyond workplace policy and extends to global concerns. "Employees expect their companies to take a stance on workplace rights. From pay equity to belonging and sustainability, there are concrete steps organizations can take today to future-proof their culture, keeping humanity and people top of mind," Workhuman said.

SEE: Tableau business analytics: Tips and tricks (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

The Workhuman certification program has already attracted several big names: Cisco, Schneider Electric, and Baystate Health have all signed on to the program and were announced as certified recently.

Workhuman certification can be pursued both by organizations and individuals. Organizations that want to be certified need to pledge their commitment to Workhuman's Charter of Workplace Rights, submit evidence of that dedication, and show that they have initiatives in place that support the charter. "The certification helps companies stand out among their competition as an Employer of Choice who attracts, retains, and develops top talent," Workhuman said.

Individuals that want to be certified as a Workhuman certified professionals can pledge commitment to the Charter of Workplace Rights as well, and can complete modules in the Workhuman Hub to learn more about what it means to implement the charter in a workplace.

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see