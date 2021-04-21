Xbox Cloud Gaming beta arrives for Windows 10 PCs and Apple mobile devices

Select gamers are being invited to download a new beta version of the service.

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been available for Android devices (under the name Xbox Game Pass) for some time. On Tuesday, that same service arrives, in beta form, for Windows 10 PCs and Apple mobile devices. The service will first launch for select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members and will give gamers another outlet to play Xbox games.

Up until now, gamers can play over 100 Xbox games on their Android devices. This new release, however, expands the service to allow gamers to play through Edge, Chrome or Safari browsers. Invited users only have to point their browsers to xbox.com/play, to test out the new method of game streaming offered by Xbox.

Those select members have been chosen from 22 different countries and the beta process will primarily focus on fine-tuning the service to ensure the experience is consistent across all supported platforms.

Anyone who receives an invitation to beta test the new service will need a Bluetooth or USB-connected controller (to play all of the available games). For those without a controller, there are at least 50 games that can be played using touch controls.

Some of the games available through the service will include Outriders, Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft Dungeons, and more. It is important to note that invitations are tied to Xbox profiles and may not be forwarded or traded to other users.

The goal is to iterate quickly and open the service up to all Xbox Games Pass Ultimate members in the coming months.

For those that do receive an invite, and are having problems with the service, make sure to check out the Xbox Cloud Gaming Support Hub on Reddit for help.

