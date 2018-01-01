Cisco India 2017 Security Benchmark Study

Learn More Learn More Provided by: Cisco Systems Topic: Security Date Added: Feb 2018 Format: PDF

India is well on the way to digitalisation helped long by consumer adoption of mobile devices and technologies availability of high speed internet and a strong push from the Government. Although most business organisations have made some provision for security, it usually exists as a complex maze of vendors and solutions that rarely integrate or even communicate with each other. Managing overall security in such an environment is challenging, expensive and not fully effective. What Indian organisations need to aim for is an integrated security solution that is open, automated and simple.This report presents findings and analysis in Cyber security specific to India.