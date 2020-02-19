10 remote leadership jobs for virtual workers

Professional remote jobs are available across various industries at the C-suite level.

Managers have to rely on trust without transparency with remote workers Managers have to change their tactics when people who don't usually work from home start doing so.

There's a common misconception that remote jobs are only suited for lower-skilled, entry-level workers when in fact, professional remote jobs are available across various industries at the C-suite level, according to online job search site FlexJobs.

The average remote worker is 46 years old or older, has at least a bachelor's degree, and earns a higher median salary than an in-office worker, according to FlexJobs.

"Even though remote work continues to grow across industries, many professionals are still unaware that executive-level jobs--those with a very high level of responsibility--can be performed remotely," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "Those who have years of experience in their career field and who've worked their way up the ladder can find remote leadership jobs in many industries."

Data entry, writing, medical coding, and technical jobs are the job titles most often associated with remote work, FlexJobs said. However, many industries have adapted and offer remote work arrangements.

Healthcare, computer/IT, education, and finance are among the top industries for remote jobs. Remote job offerings in every career area will likely continue to grow with technological advances and more open attitudes towards remote working, the company said.

The 10 remote leadership jobs listed by FlexJobs all offer some type of remote work arrangement, ranging from partial remote work to 100% remote, the company said. The positions include average salary information from PayScale, which may slightly differ depending on location, FlexJobs said.

Some common executive-level remote job titles include director, executive director, vice president, medical director, and various C-level jobs such as COO, CFO, and CEO.

10 remote leadership jobs

Chief Financial Officer

Average Salary: $132,467

A CFO manages the financials of a company. Tracking cash flow and financial planning, analyzing financial strengths and weaknesses of a company, and providing solutions are some common tasks. This executive-level job often requires 10 or more years of experience.



Chief Marketing Officer

Average Salary: $172,492

The CMO oversees developing marketing plans that help companies gain brand recognition and customers. The CMO needs to understand the company's marketplace position and heavily rely upon performance analytics to develop detailed strategies in this remote leadership job.



Chief Technology Officer

Average Salary: $159,532

A CTO is in charge of the technological needs of a company or organization. The role finds and implements technology solutions to help a company succeed and leads the development and maintenance of a technology road map.



Director of Communications

Average Salary: $79,900

Communications directors help create a positive image of a company to the public by overseeing strategy and messaging. They may act as a spokesperson and contact for journalists and also monitor the public perception of the company.



Director of Content Strategy

Average Salary: $127,674

In this remote leadership job, typically more than 10 years of experience in marketing, communications, or publishing can qualify you for this role. Common duties include determining a company's content strategy based on the company's and users' needs, managing writers, creating an editorial calendar, and conducting SEO research.



Sales Director

Average Salary: $99,317

Sales directors lead sales teams by providing vision and guidance. Approving sales projections and budgets, hiring sales managers, and working with marketing and logistics teams are some typical tasks.



Vice President of Business Development

Average Salary: $133,599

This executive-level role develops and executes an organization's sales and marketing plans. Creating new client relationships, writing proposals, managing a sales team, and setting team and company-wide goals are tasks of this job.



Vice President of Engineering

Average Salary: $167,990

A VP of engineering will manage a team to get products completed. This role has a big-picture view of what stakeholders or clients need and the route to meet these needs. Many times, seven to 12 years of experience are needed to qualify for this executive-level job.



Vice President of Operations

Average Salary: $127,799

An operations VP most often works with the company president to assist with daily operations. With a thorough understanding of company operations, this role will provide business performance leadership, monitor finances, and evaluate operational procedures.



Vice President of Project Management

Average Salary: $170,398

This role provides direction and leadership on project management tasks. A project management VP handles developing road maps, prioritizing projects, communicating with key stakeholders, and creating best practices.

