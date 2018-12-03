10 top data science and analytics education programs of 2018

There's never been a better time to begin a career in data science: By 2020 the number of annual job openings for all data-savvy professionals in the US will increase to 2.7 million, IBM predicted. And those with data science skills can command an average salary of $139,840 in the US, according to Glassdoor. The massive growth in data has changed the way enterprises operate, and data science has become crucial for making smart business decisions.

But how do you gain this coveted skillset? Analytics Insight Magazine has named the 10 best analytics and data science institutes of 2018, naming the top programs with experienced global faculties that offer real-world experience to their students, according to a press release.

"The featured institutions offer a comprehensive curriculum in Big Data and Data Science, delivered by top-class faculties along with extraordinary industry exposure," Ashish Sukhadeve, founder and editor-in-chief of Analytics Insight, said in the release. "We congratulate all the ten institutes for providing world-class analytical education and building impactful data professionals."

Here are 10 analytics and data science institutes that are at the forefront of education in the field.

1. Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy

Carnegie Mellon offers a Master's program in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics (BIDA), and deploys the latest in analytical education, according to the release.

2. Cornell University

Cornell offers a unique flagship program in Master of Professional Studies in Applied Statistics (M.P.S.). It also offers undergraduate degrees in statistics and data science, as well as M.S and Ph.D. degrees in these fields.

3. Great Lakes Institute of Management

Great Lakes Institute of Management is a leading business school in India, which offers a one-year Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM), a regular two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), along with weekend and executive programs in analytics, for professionals who want to gain these skills while working.

4. International School of Engineering

The International School of Engineering (INSOFE) in India is an applied engineering school with a focus on data science and big data analytics education, according to the release. The school offers courses in big data analytics, teaching the latest machine learning and deep learning techniques to solve real-world problems.

5. New York University Stern School of Business

The NYU Stern School offers a Masters of Science in Business Analytics degree that aims to help executives understand the role of data in decision-making. The program focuses on domain-specific areas such as analytics strategy, marketing, and optimization, according to the release.

6. Penn State University

Penn State University offers Master in Data Analytics, preparing students to work in positions that require the design and maintenance of big data and data analytics systems with exposure to real-world datasets.

7. Praxis Business School

India's Praxis Business School offers a one-year post-graduate program in data science with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities aimed at equipping students with the tools, techniques, and skills to enter the analytics field, the release said.

8. Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame

Notre Dame offers a Master of Science in Data Science program provides students with a deep dive into the mathematical and computational skills needed to take on complex data challenges.

9. University of Chicago Graham School

The University of Chicago offers a Master of Science in Analytics (MScA) program to help students analyze complex datasets and and solve real-world problems, the release noted.

10. University of San Francisco

The University of San Francisco offers a Master of Science in Data Science (MSDS). This full-time, one-year program involves a rigorous curriculum focused on mathematical and computational techniques in emerging fields.

