11 tech jobs where you can earn a salary of over $200K

CIOs and CTOs top the list of tech jobs with the highest earning potential in 2019, according to a Monday report from tech staffing firm Mondo. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning has also pushed jobs in those areas on to the list of top-paying roles, while an increase in data breaches has also led to increased cybersecurity jobs and salaries, the report found.

"Cybersecurity and IT security skills continue to net some of the highest salaries within technology departments," Tim Johnson, CEO of Mondo, said in a press release. "Salaries are expected to keep climbing as the talent gap widens, resulting in a projected shortfall of 3.5 million security-related roles by 2021. We are also seeing some tech salaries that remain flat for less competitive, yet necessary skill sets, like QA and Network Support."

SEE: The future of IT jobs: A business leader's guide (Tech Pro Research)

Mondo based its information off of its job placements over the past year in New York City, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas.

Here are the 11 highest-paid tech jobs of 2019, and their average salary ranges, according to Mondo:

CTO/CIO ($175,000 - $300,000) Chief Information Security Officer ($175,000 - $275,000) Demandware developer ( $127,500 - $237,500) Solutions architect ($155,000 - $220,000 ) IoT solutions architect ($140,000 - $210,000 ) Data architect ($145,000 - $210,000) Salesforce solution architect ($145,500 - $210,500) Database architect ($145,000 - $200,000) Project manager ($75,000 - $200,000) AI developer ($120,000 - $200,000) Machine learning engineer ($120,500 - $200,000)

The report also broke down the most lucrative jobs in each tech sector. The top-paying jobs in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and the Internet of Things (IoT) include IoT software architect ($140,000 - $210,000), IoT software engineer ($100,000 - $175,000), VR engineer ($100,500 - $160,500), and mixed reality developer ($100,000 - $160,000).

The highest-salary jobs in cybersecurity include manager of information security ($120,000 - $185,000), application security engineer ($120,000 - $182,500), network security engineer ($115,000 - $172,500), and cybersecurity engineer ($110,000 - $165,000)

For more information on the most in-demand tech jobs of 2019, check out this TechRepublic article.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

CTO/CIO are the tech jobs with the highest average salaries for 2019. — Mondo, 2019

Demand for cybersecurity talent continues to increase, with pay increasing for those positions as well. — Mondo, 2019

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see