15 ways employees would change their workplace

Not only would employees conduct leadership differently than their managers, some also think they are more qualified, according to ResumeLab.
More than half (61%) of US employees said they believe they could handle the daily responsibilities of their manager, according to a recent ResumeLab report. The report surveyed 1,000 employees to determine employee attitudes about company leadership.
Some 24% of men and 19% of women said they believe they are more qualified than their managers, the report found. These employees said they felt they have better people skills (56%), hold a better understanding of day-to-day work (52%), and practice a better work ethic (45%) than their current managers.
While not all employees claimed to be more experienced or qualified than their superiors, 55% of employees said they would practice a different management style if they were in charge. The report identified the following 15 changes employees said they would make:
- Create goals for employees (35%)
- Increase employee pay (34%)
- Foster team bonding (33%)
- Focus on improving office culture (33%)
- Give employee bonuses (32%)
- Upgrade workplace technology (27%)
- Roll out new initiatives (25%)
- Meet more frequently with employees (24%)
- Hire employees (19%)
- Decrease micromanagement (18%)
- Schedule fewer meetings (16%)
- Fire employees (16%)
- Focus on getting new clients (16%)
- Schedule more meetings (15%)
- Add health benefits (15%)
While 46% of employees said they felt comfortable giving their manager feedback, nearly 56% said otherwise, the report found. If employees don't feel comfortable coming to their bosses with issues or suggestions, the workplace can suffer. Some 13% of employees said they have subverted their manager to save time (42%) or avoid confrontation (36%), the report added.
The top management style preferences by employees include the consultative (37%) and democratic (30%) approach. Both of these styles engage employees in decision-making, giving them an opportunity to make their voices heard. If managers want to promote a healthy, happy work culture, then including employees in on the decision-making process is crucial, the report found.
