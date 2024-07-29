Best overall 1Password alternative: NordPass

Best free password manager: Bitwarden

Best for ease of use: Dashlane

Best for enterprises: Keeper

Best for customization: KeePass

While 1Password is a quality password manager, there’s a variety of reasons why it may not be the best for you. You may have had an unpleasant previous experience with the service or your business may be interested in trying a different provider.

Whatever the reason, we fortunately have a handful of alternative password managers that you can choose from instead. In this article, we take a look at the top five 1Password alternatives and competitors in 2024.

Top 1Password alternatives comparison

While most modern password managers include password generators and password storage, they differ in things such as free versions and additional security features.

Our rating (out of 5) Starting price Military-grade encryption Standout feature Free version 1Password 4.3 $2.99 per month Yes Travel mode feature No NordPass 4.6 $1.99 per month Yes More modern XChaCha20 encryption No Bitwarden 4.3 $0.83 per month Yes Unlimited device support with its free version Yes Dashlane 4.6 $4.99 per month Yes VPN on top of password manager Yes Keeper 4.4 $2.92 per month Yes One-Time Share password functionality No KeePass 3.2 Free Yes Downloadable plugins and extensions Completely free

NordPass: Best overall 1Password alternative Our rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars From the makers of NordVPN, NordPass is Nord Security’s take on a password management solution. Like its VPN counterpart, NordPass emphasizes offering a solid mix between security, user experience and additional privacy-focused features. It supports Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS. It includes a data breach scanner and unique email masking functionality. It’s also one of the few password managers that currently utilizes the XChaCha20 encryption algorithm over AES 256, which NordPass says helps them be a more future-proof option. Why I chose NordPass I chose NordPass as my best overall alternative because it offers the same all-around password manager experience that 1Password provides. I envision longtime users of 1Password to immediately feel at home with NordPass. This is because NordPass adopts a similarly intuitive and no-nonsense desktop application. It’s also got nifty add-ons like a password health dashboard, data breach scanning and secure note storage. If you want to learn more, read our full NordPass review and check out our NordPass vs 1Password review. Pricing NordPass has two subscription tiers: Personal & Family and Business. Each tier offers both a 1-year and a 2-year subscription plan. Below is a quick overview of NordPass’ pricing: NordPass Personal & Family Premium 1-year plan : $1.99 per month.

: $1.99 per month. Family 1-year plan : $3.69 per month, 6 user accounts.

: $3.69 per month, 6 user accounts. Premium 2-year plan : $1.69 per month.

: $1.69 per month. Family 2-year plan: $2.79 per month, 6 user accounts. NordPass Business Teams 1-year plan : $1.99 per user per month; 10 user accounts.

: $1.99 per user per month; 10 user accounts. Business 1-year plan : $3.99 per user per month; 5–250 users.

: $3.99 per user per month; 5–250 users. Teams 2-year plan : $1.79 per user per month; 10 user accounts.

: $1.79 per user per month; 10 user accounts. Business 2-year plan: $3.59 per user per month; 5–250 users. Visit NordPass

Features

Password, passkey and credit card info storage.

Password health insights and dashboard.

Data breach scanning.

Google Workspace SSO integration (Business plans).

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Future-proof XChaCha20 encryption.

Well-designed and intuitive user interface.

Independently audited password manager.

Affordable plans. Mobile app doesn’t lock by default.

Bitwarden: Best free password manager Our rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars For users who prefer open-source software, I highly recommend Bitwarden. Its source code has been publicly available for review since 2016, and it has been a fan favorite password manager due to its strong commitment to transparency. Bitwarden also operates on zero knowledge encryption, ensuring that only end users have access to their passwords and individual vaults. I also think it has one of the best, if not the best, free versions for a password manager today. A big part of this is how Bitwarden’s free version allows for unlimited password storage, whereas other free versions like Dashlane or McAfee True Key only allow 25 and 15 saved logins, respectively. Why I chose Bitwarden I picked Bitwarden because of its incredibly generous free version that not only allows for unlimited password storage but also enables access to an unlimited number of devices. This is especially impressive considering most free password managers will either limit password storage or restrict vault access to one device at a time. The fact that we get both with Bitwarden’s free version helps carve its name on this list. If you want to learn more, read our full Bitwarden review and see our Bitwarden vs 1Password review. Pricing Like NordPass, Bitwarden splits its plans into Personal and Business. Below is a quick summary of pricing for each: Bitwarden Personal Free : Unlimited devices and core password management features.

: Unlimited devices and core password management features. Premium : $0.83 per month; integrated authenticator and emergency access.

: $0.83 per month; integrated authenticator and emergency access. Families: $3.33 per month; up to 6 users and unlimited sharing. Bitwarden Business Teams : $4 per user per month; event log monitoring and directory integration.

: $4 per user per month; event log monitoring and directory integration. Enterprise : $6 per user per month; passwordless SSO and account recovery.

: $6 per user per month; passwordless SSO and account recovery. Contact sales team for quote: Personalized quotation and integration. Visit Bitwarden

Features

Open-source software.

Generous free version.

Zero-knowledge encryption.

Unlimited device access and unlimited password storage.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Unlimited device access on free version.

Wide range of multi-factor authentication options.

Affordable pricing across all its plans.

Intuitive emergency access feature. Auto-fill capabilities are a bit clunky.

Dashlane: Best for ease of use Our rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars If user experience is a top priority, I suggest Dashlane. It comes with an easy-to-understand desktop application that’s both intuitive and really well-designed. On top of that, Dashlane implements strong security with its zero-knowledge architecture, uses high-level encryption and comes with passwordless log-in capabilities. Its business tier also includes convenient value-adds, like unlimited group sharing, SSO integration and advanced policies. Why I chose Dashlane I chose Dashlane for its polished desktop application and pleasant user experience. Subjectively, I think Dashlane offers the cleanest and best designed password manager interface on this list. For me, ease of use is an underrated aspect of password managers, as it helps the password management experience become less daunting for beginners or less technical users. Such a beginner-friendly user experience, in turn, helps ensure more passwords are securely stored in the proper channels. If you want to learn more, read my full Dashlane review and take a look at our Dashlane vs 1Password review. Pricing Dashlane offers four subscription plans for different types of end users. Here’s a brief overview of Dashlane’s paid plans and features below: Premium : $4.99 per month; unlimited devices, unlimited passwords and VPN.

: $4.99 per month; unlimited devices, unlimited passwords and VPN. Family : $7.49 per month; 10 accounts; all Premium features except for VPN.

: $7.49 per month; 10 accounts; all Premium features except for VPN. Business: $8 per user per month; unlimited seats, SSO integration and free Family plan for all Business users. Visit Dashlane

Features

Unlimited passwords and passkeys.

Dark web monitoring.

Built-in VPN.

SIEM and SSO integration with Business plan.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Well-designed and intuitive password management experience.

Offers password history and password health dashboards.Premium plan includes built-in VPN.

User-level password security reporting. Free version only allows for a maximum of 25 saved passwords.

Consumer plan price is on the expensive end.

Keeper: Best for enterprises Our rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars For IT supervisors or managers looking for an enterprise password management solution, I find Keeper to be a solid choice. It’s built on zero-trust principles and offers powerful management-centric features catered toward large organizations. In particular, its built-in admin console enables the creation of specific user roles and teams, which is essential for larger org structures or businesses. It also includes collaboration capabilities such as shareable team folders and password sharing for easy management of credentials across teams. Why I chose Keeper I have Keeper on this list for its strong emphasis on enterprise functionality, such as its folder and subfolder system or its shareable team folder feature. I also think Keeper offers strong third-party test and compliance results, which is crucial for large businesses that handle a massive amount of data. Specifically, Keeper is GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA compliant as well as ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 certified, among others. If you want to learn more, read our full Keeper review. Pricing Keeper has two subscription tiers: Personal and Business. For Personal, we get Personal and Family plans. Meanwhile, Keeper’s Business tier offers Business Starter, Business and Enterprise. Below is a summary of pricing for each: Keeper Personal Personal : $2.92 per month; unlimited devices and sync and emergency access.

: $2.92 per month; unlimited devices and sync and emergency access. Family: $6.25 per month; 5 vaults/users, shared folders and manage permissions. Keeper Business Business Starter : $2 per user per month; up to 10 users.

: $2 per user per month; up to 10 users. Business : $3.75 per user per month; caters to small-to-medium sized businesses.

: $3.75 per user per month; caters to small-to-medium sized businesses. Enterprise: Contact Keeper sales team for a price quotation. Visit Keeper

Features

Unlimited devices and syncing.

Identity and payments info storage.

One-Time Share feature for freelance or contract workers.

Shareable folder system.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Team-based features like shared team folders and activity reporting.

Modern app and interface design.

Discounts for students, military and medical personnel.

Wide range of MFA options. Free version is mobile only.

Pricey family plan.

Data breach scanning is available separately.

KeePass: Best for customization Our rating: 3.2 out of 5 stars For power users and tinkerers, I highly suggest KeePass. A popular choice since its launch in 2003, KeePass is a fully offline and open-source password manager that gives users tons of control. It’s completely free and lets users store their credentials locally or on their device of choice, overcoming the risk cloud password managers face with data breaches or hacking. SEE: 5 Best Free Password Managers for 2024 (TechRepublic) For me personally, KeePass’ highlight feature is its extensive database of downloadable plugins and extensions. KeePass enables users to download user-generated plugins that add more features to the existing service. This is perfect for users who like tailoring their software and security tools exactly how they like them. Why I chose KeePass I chose KeePass for its high level of customization through its library of downloadable plugins and extensions. It’s also a solid choice for users or small businesses that want all their sensitive logins stored locally instead of being stored in the cloud. I find KeePass to be a strong solution for users who want a large amount of control over where and how their passwords are stored. If you want to learn more, read our full KeePass review. Pricing Free: KeePass is a completely free open-source password manager that doesn’t require any paid subscription to unlock its main features. Visit KeePass

Features

Fully offline password manager.

Open-source.

Downloadable plugins and extensions.

AES-256 encryption.

Auto-type capabilities.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Open-source software.

Highly customizable via plugins.

Completely free.

Secure and independently audited. Requires technical expertise to fully maximize.

Not beginner-friendly.

Do you need an alternative to 1Password?

To 1Password’s credit, it remains to be one of the better password managers around. It utilizes industry leading encryption, has been independently tested and verified to be secured and offers an overall intuitive application.

If you want more in-depth information about 1Password, I highly encourage you to check out our full 1Password review.

Despite 1Password’s solid password management service, there are valid reasons why you may want to try out a competitor instead.

Possibly the most glaring is 1Password’s lack of a dedicated free version. This can be critical for individuals or small teams that don’t necessarily have the budget or strong priority for a paid password management service.

Another instance would be if a former user had an unpleasant experience with 1Password, for one reason or another. This could be with the service itself in terms of glitches or reliability, or something to do with customer support.

Finally, users looking for alternatives may have given 1Password a proper try and just didn’t feel it fit their organization’s or business’ needs.

Whatever the case, I’m confident our list above will help you and your business securely manage and store your most valuable passwords and credentials.

Methodology

For this rundown of the best 1Password alternatives, I prioritized looking for products with a strong balance of password management features, value and real-world performance.

All the password managers listed above have undergone our full review treatment, which ensures our recommendations are based on extensive research and hands-on testing.

With this list in particular, I also considered why users would be looking for 1Password alternatives and subsequently adjusted my analysis to accommodate these possible reasons. This involved looking at solutions that are both similar and different to 1Password in order to account for a wide range of users and use cases.