20 full-time, 100%-remote jobs with a 6-figure salary

FlexJobs said that the increase in senior-level positions it noticed in 2020 is continuing into 2021, making remote managerial positions more possible than ever before.

Senior-level job seekers take note: FlexJobs has released a list of 20 senior-level positions that it said are fully remote, can be done anywhere, list a salary of at least $100,000 and are full time.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago, countless jobs have been forced to go remote, and it's predicted that many, both in and out of the tech industry, will end up staying that way once coronavirus fears have passed.

The embrace of permanent remote work in 2020 and beyond isn't just for entry and midlevel professionals either. When reviewing its job posting data from 2020, FlexJobs noticed a 22% increase in the number of senior-level remote positions compared to 2019. The trend has continued this year, with senior-level jobs increasing by an additional 6%.

SEE: IT expense reimbursement policy (TechRepublic Premium)

The jobs listed by FlexJobs are particular positions with particular companies, so they may be gone by the time you're considering applying. That said, FlexJobs is sure to have similar positions listed since director, department head, VP, general manager and C-suite positions that are full time and totally remote are on the rise.

Principal algorithm engineer, FullContact: This position is part of the identify resolution team, and constructs/tests parallel graph algorithms that are used by internal teams. U.S. only, salary ranges from $185,000 to $200,000.

VP, PR and internal communications, Techstars: Work with executives to draft thought leadership editorials, as well as build presentations to help define a blog and video communication strategy. U.S. only, 12 years senior management experience and a BA/BS degree required. Salary ranges from $175,000 to $200,000/year.

Head of talent acquisition, Hologram Inc: Design and maintain recruiting practices, maintain hiring pipelines, support diversity and equity programs, and analyze recruiting metrics. U.S. only, salary starts at $160,000/year.

Head of growth, Hologram Inc: This position deals with using business intelligence to determine advertising strategies, oversees lead generation and manages sponsored media partnerships. U.S. only, $140,000 to $175,000/year.

Senior technical recruiter, GoodRx: This position conducts prescreening interviews and makes recommendations on hiring for technical positions. U.S. only, salary starts at $125,000/year.

Paid marketing manager, ConvertKit: Build a marketing roadmap and strategies, helping to develop ad copy, landing pages and other media and test channels and placement for effective growth. U.S. only, salary starts at $125,000/year.

Director of financial planning and analysis, Granicus: Manage financial planning, budgeting and analysis of the aforementioned. Requires prior related experience and a bachelor's degree, U.S. only, salary ranges from $120,000 to $140,000/year.

Head of group finance, Lannick Group: Oversee enterprise management, accounting and finance reporting. Lannick Group is looking for a CPA with insurance industry experience. U.S. only, salary ranges from $120,000 to $140,000/year.

SEE: Juggling remote work with kids' education is a mammoth task. Here's how employers can help (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Senior business systems analyst, finance tech developer, Gusto: This analytics position works with business and technical teams, and requires at least seven years of finance systems experience. U.S. only, salary ranges from $116,000 to $155,000/year.

Senior manager, diversity programs and analytics, Angi: This position develops diversity programming, helps implement it, and analyzes data to help support diversity, equality and inclusion decisions. U.S. only, salary ranges from $115,000 to $150,000/year.

Product manager, Wowza Media Systems: Wowza is looking for someone to translate market needs and translate those needs into product execution. Along with that, the position involves issue resolution and relationship building. No location requirement, but does require a bachelor's degree and five years of related experience salary ranges from $115,000 to $135,000/year.

Senior software engineer, Aetna: Implement code based on product team criteria, as well as working with the team to plan and meet future goals. US only, salary ranges from $112,200 to $135,000/year.

Senior software platform engineer, iMPact Business Group: Develop and maintain systems, improve the company's e-commerce platform and coach fellow software engineers. The idea candidate for this position will have at least five years of experience with object-oriented programming. U.S. only, salary ranges from $110,000 to $135,000/year.

Senior data engineer, Healthgrades: Collaborate with a team of engineers to develop products and data pipeline features, write automation scripts and otherwise streamline the Healthgrades platform. U.S. only, with a salary range from $110,000 to $120,000/year.

Staff and product manager - global infrastructure, Twilio: This position involves managing distributed teams and developing product roadmaps, go-to-market strategies and agile development processes. Twilio is hiring someone based in the U.S. or in Bogota, Colombia, with six or more years of product management experience. Salary ranges from $105,000 to $166,000/year.

Senior data scientist, Very Possible: This position requires prediction modeling and AWS experience in order to work with software, hardware and product teams to build full-service client solutions. U.S. only, pay ranges from $105,000 to $130,000.

Senior machine learning engineer, WalletHub: Model problems, design experiments and use data to discover insights and opportunities. Eight years of Python, R, MySQL and database experience required. No location requirement, salary ranges from $100,000 to $150,000/year.

Senior product designer, Commsor: Product design experience is required for this position that designs solutions, collaborates with stakeholders, develops engineering solutions and contributes to system design. U.S. only, salary ranges from $100,000 to $150,000/year.

Head of campaigns and civic engagement, Alliance for Climate Education: This position not only manages national/state budgets and grants, it also works to build a vision for climate campaigns at both the local and national levels. U.S. only, salary ranges from $100,000 to $120,000/year.

Senior operations security engineer, Defiant: Design and monitor security systems, detect attacks, and prevent them from occurring. This position requires five years of operations experience, but there's no location requirement and salary ranges from $100,000 to $120,000/year.

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see