20 work-from-home remote jobs with salaries over $100,000
by in CXO on July 16, 2020, 11:00 AM PST

COVID-19 sent workers fleeing to work at home, which built companies' confidence, leading to more long-term commitment to remote work, noted research from Flexjobs.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A July 15 report from the employment platform Flexjobs revealed a 10% increase in remote positions posted to its database, from May to June 2020, and found 20 remote positions that pay six-figure salaries. This comes on the heels of many businesses being forced to quickly evacuate offices and require staff to work from home (WFH), when the coronavirus pandemic began its significant toll on the US in mid-March. 

This dramatic shift, from a fully supervised office setting to a faith-based WFH system, occurred while many other non-office workers lost their jobs, health benefits, and steady income. The economy took a hard hit, and some prepared to endure pay cuts or even layoffs as the weeks went by. 

But despite the technological and logistical challenges of a quick turn to WFH, employers experienced somewhat of a group epiphany: WFH works, and works well. Confidence in the new normal, with regular meetings shifted from the conference room to video conferences, grew exponentially, and big companies embracing the new workday, like Twitter, Shopify, Slack, Square, Upwork, and Lambda School, announced a policy switch to fully remote for employees who want to continue telecommuting. Other companies extended remote policies to October or even early 2021, acknowledging they will consider the weight of the pandemic before forcing a return to the office.

Flexjobs searched its database and looked for jobs that met the following criteria:

  • Fully remote (no office time, no travel required)
  • Indicated a six-figure salary
  • Full-time schedule
  • Spanned industries (not all computer or IT)
  • Jobs that had specific US locations and jobs which can be done anywhere in the US or world. 

The top 20 WFH jobs with salaries of more than $100,000

  1. Bilingual corporate counsel (lawyer) at Robert Half International, Coral Gables, FL: $85,000-$110,000.
  2. Customer relationship management marketing manager at Right Side Up, San Francisco: $100,000-$150,000
  3. DevSecOps engineer, Jobspring Partners, Boston: $130,000-$150,000
  4. Director of communications at the Transgender Law Center, US: $85,000-$105,000
  5. Director of crowdfunding at LaunchBoom, global: $120,000
  6. Litigation associate (lawyer) at Yorkson legal, Wilmington, DE: $100,000
  7. Machine learning engineer at Triplebyte, San Francisco: $150,000-$250,000
  8. Mendix developer at Jobot, US: $120,000
  9. Mortgage post-closing audit manager at Accounting Principals, Atlanta: $110,000
  10. Oracle apex developer at Piper Enterprise Solutions, Durham, NC: $120,000-$155,000
  11. Security engineer at Shogun, global: $105,000-$155,000
  12. Senior analyst, customer retention at Beacon Hill Staffing Group, Boston: $120,000
  13. Senior full-stack software engineer at Workbridge Associates, Bala Cynwyd, PA: $130,000 
  14. Senior financial analyst at Randstad, Charlotte, NC; $80,000-100,000
  15. Senior recruiter at Right Side Up, San Francisco: $70,000-$110,000
  16. Senior tax accountant at Robert Half International, Toms River, NJ/Staten Island, NY: $90,000-$100,000
  17. Senior technical and VFX artist at HoloMeeting, US: $130,000
  18. Software engineer at TripleByte, San Francisco: $125,000-$190,000
  19. Systems engineer at Jobspring Partners, Fairfax, VA: $100,000-$125,000
  20. Tax supervisor (CPA), Kforce, Tampa, FL: $90,000-$150,000

