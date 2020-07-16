20 work-from-home remote jobs with salaries over $100,000

COVID-19 sent workers fleeing to work at home, which built companies' confidence, leading to more long-term commitment to remote work, noted research from Flexjobs.

A July 15 report from the employment platform Flexjobs revealed a 10% increase in remote positions posted to its database, from May to June 2020, and found 20 remote positions that pay six-figure salaries. This comes on the heels of many businesses being forced to quickly evacuate offices and require staff to work from home (WFH), when the coronavirus pandemic began its significant toll on the US in mid-March.

This dramatic shift, from a fully supervised office setting to a faith-based WFH system, occurred while many other non-office workers lost their jobs, health benefits, and steady income. The economy took a hard hit, and some prepared to endure pay cuts or even layoffs as the weeks went by.

But despite the technological and logistical challenges of a quick turn to WFH, employers experienced somewhat of a group epiphany: WFH works, and works well. Confidence in the new normal, with regular meetings shifted from the conference room to video conferences, grew exponentially, and big companies embracing the new workday, like Twitter, Shopify, Slack, Square, Upwork, and Lambda School, announced a policy switch to fully remote for employees who want to continue telecommuting. Other companies extended remote policies to October or even early 2021, acknowledging they will consider the weight of the pandemic before forcing a return to the office.

Flexjobs searched its database and looked for jobs that met the following criteria:

Fully remote (no office time, no travel required)

Indicated a six-figure salary

Full-time schedule

Spanned industries (not all computer or IT)

Jobs that had specific US locations and jobs which can be done anywhere in the US or world.

The top 20 WFH jobs with salaries of more than $100,000

Bilingual corporate counsel (lawyer) at Robert Half International, Coral Gables, FL: $85,000-$110,000. Customer relationship management marketing manager at Right Side Up, San Francisco: $100,000-$150,000 DevSecOps engineer, Jobspring Partners, Boston: $130,000-$150,000 Director of communications at the Transgender Law Center, US: $85,000-$105,000 Director of crowdfunding at LaunchBoom, global: $120,000 Litigation associate (lawyer) at Yorkson legal, Wilmington, DE: $100,000 Machine learning engineer at Triplebyte, San Francisco: $150,000-$250,000 Mendix developer at Jobot, US: $120,000 Mortgage post-closing audit manager at Accounting Principals, Atlanta: $110,000 Oracle apex developer at Piper Enterprise Solutions, Durham, NC: $120,000-$155,000 Security engineer at Shogun, global: $105,000-$155,000 Senior analyst, customer retention at Beacon Hill Staffing Group, Boston: $120,000 Senior full-stack software engineer at Workbridge Associates, Bala Cynwyd, PA: $130,000 Senior financial analyst at Randstad, Charlotte, NC; $80,000-100,000 Senior recruiter at Right Side Up, San Francisco: $70,000-$110,000 Senior tax accountant at Robert Half International, Toms River, NJ/Staten Island, NY: $90,000-$100,000 Senior technical and VFX artist at HoloMeeting, US: $130,000 Software engineer at TripleByte, San Francisco: $125,000-$190,000 Systems engineer at Jobspring Partners, Fairfax, VA: $100,000-$125,000 Tax supervisor (CPA), Kforce, Tampa, FL: $90,000-$150,000

