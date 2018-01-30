2018 tech conferences and events to add to your calendar

We've made it through CES, but the 2018 tech conference schedule has barely begun. Here's a list of all the major upcoming tech conferences and events around the world in 2018.

Be sure to check this page periodically throughout the year—we'll be updating it as new conferences are announced, changes are made, and dates are formalized.

February

March

April

May

June

June 10-14: Cisco Live in Orlando, FL

July

July 15-19: Microsoft Inspire 2018 in Las Vegas

July 24-27: Google Cloud Next in San Francisco

August

August 26-30: VMworld 2018 US in Las Vegas

September

October

November

November 5-8: VMworld 2018 Europe in Barcelona

November 26-30: AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas

