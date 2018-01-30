2018 tech conferences and events to add to your calendar

We've made it through CES, but the 2018 tech conference schedule has barely begun. Here's a list of all the major upcoming tech conferences and events around the world in 2018.
Be sure to check this page periodically throughout the year—we'll be updating it as new conferences are announced, changes are made, and dates are formalized.
February
- February 1: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Los Angeles
- February 6: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Bellevue, WA
- February 7: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Malvern, PA
- February 13: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Edina, MN
- February 15: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Atlanta
- February 21: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Portland, OR
- February 22: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Milwaukee, WI
- February 26 - March 1: Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
- February 27: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Cleveland, OH
- February 28: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in New York City
March
- March 1: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Chicago
- March 8: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Pittsburgh
- March 9-18: SXSW in Austin
- March 19-22: IBM Think 2018 in Las Vegas
- March 25-27: Gartner CIO Leadership Forum in Hollywood, FL
- March 25-28: CIO Digital Transformation Summit in Miami
- March 26-29: NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, CA
- March 27: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Houston
- March 29: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Charlotte, NC
April
- April 5: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Omaha, NE
- April 8-10: Midmarket CIO Forum in Savannah, GA
- April 16-20: RSA in San Francisco
- April 26: Microsoft Tech Summit Series in Denver, CO
- April 30 - May 3: Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas
May
- May 3: Landmark CIO Summit in New York City
- May 7-9: Smart Cities Week Silicon Valley in Santa Clara, CA
- May 8-10: Google I/O in Mountain View, CA
- May 14-17: Internet of Things World in Santa Clara, CA
- May 20-22: Alltech Ideas Conference in Lexington, KY
- May 22-24: Digital Business World Congress in Madrid
- May 23: MIT Sloan CIO Symposium in Cambridge, MA
June
- June 10-14: Cisco Live in Orlando, FL
July
- July 15-19: Microsoft Inspire 2018 in Las Vegas
- July 24-27: Google Cloud Next in San Francisco
August
- August 26-30: VMworld 2018 US in Las Vegas
September
- September 23-25: Industry of Things World in Berlin
- September 24-28: Microsoft Ignite in Orlando, FL
- September 30 - October 2: Midmarket CIO Forum in San Antonio, TX
October
- October 2-4: Smart Cities Week in Washington, D.C.
- October 14-18: Gartner Symposium in Orlando, FL
- October (specific dates TBA): Smart Cities Week in Sydney, Australia
November
- November 5-8: VMworld 2018 Europe in Barcelona
- November 26-30: AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas
