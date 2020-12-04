2021 tech events, summits, and conferences to add to your calendar

The 2021 conference season is going to be a strange one, with many events still TBA or online only due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 conference season was over almost before it began. COVID-19 shuttered many major tech events, and many planning to relaunch later in 2020 ended up cancelling altogether. This list of tech events in 2021 will look quite different as a result.

Many events have yet to announce dates, and with good reason: The coronavirus pandemic is leaving 2021 shrouded in uncertainty and announcing dates now could result in another bad investment.

Those events that have been announced for 2021 are here, but be sure to check this list regularly for updates. Some organizations that host event series haven't released any dates, but still plan to do so. If you don't see a particular event on this list, check with its host; for instance, some organizations, like O'Reilly, said they're unlikely to return to any kind of in-person event.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

July 19-23: Game Developers Conference in San Francisco

July 31-Aug. 5: Black Hat USA in Las Vegas

August

September

October

November

Nov. 2-4: IoT World in Santa Clara, CA

Nov. 11-12: Re.Work Seattle Summit in Seattle

December

Dec. 7-10: Cisco Live! In Melbourne, Australia

Editor's note: This article will be updated as more dates are finalized.

