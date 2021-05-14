2022 tech conferences and events to add to your calendar

If you missed in-person events in 2020 and 2021, then 2022 is sure to be the year you've been waiting for as the tech world gets back to normal.

2020 was a wash for many tech conferences, and events in 2021 have largely been online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc with schedules around the world. As we edge toward 2022, many events that were canceled or held online-only are planning a big in-person comeback, including CES.

It's still early, so expect much of this list to be updated in the coming months as events are added, removed or rescheduled. It's also important to note that many of these events are not yet open to registration. If a month isn't listed, it's not missing—there just haven't been any events scheduled for that period yet.

With any luck, we'll be back at face-to-face trade shows, professional seminars and industry meetups in less than a year.

January

February

March

April

Apr. 13-14: Re.Work New York AI Summit in New York City

Apr. 19-22: Okta Oktane22 in San Francisco, CA



June

June 12-16: Cisco Live in Las Vegas

June 20-23: Collision in Toronto



July

July 11-15: Esri User Conference in San Diego, CA

September

Sept. 14-15: Big Data Expo in Utrecht, The Netherlands

October

Oct. 19-20: Re.Work Toronto AI Summit in Toronto

More tech events expected in 2022

