2022 tech conferences and events to add to your calendar

If you missed in-person events in 2020 and 2021, then 2022 is sure to be the year you've been waiting for as the tech world gets back to normal.
2020 was a wash for many tech conferences, and events in 2021 have largely been online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc with schedules around the world. As we edge toward 2022, many events that were canceled or held online-only are planning a big in-person comeback, including CES.
It's still early, so expect much of this list to be updated in the coming months as events are added, removed or rescheduled. It's also important to note that many of these events are not yet open to registration. If a month isn't listed, it's not missing—there just haven't been any events scheduled for that period yet.
With any luck, we'll be back at face-to-face trade shows, professional seminars and industry meetups in less than a year.
January
- Jan. 5-8: CES in Las Vegas [in-person and online]
- Jan. 16-18: NRF 2022 in New York City
- Jan. 26-28: Distributech International in Dallas, TX
- Jan. 27-28: Re.Work Deep Learning Hybrid Summit in San Francisco, CA [hybrid online event]
February
- Feb. 6-8: Geo Week in Denver, CO
- Feb. 6-9: 3DEXPERIENCE World in Atlanta, GA
- Feb. 7-11: Cisco Live in Amsterdam
- Feb. 14-15: Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit in Dubai
- Feb. 28-March 1: Gartner CIO Leadership Forum in Phoenix, AZ
March
- March 2-3: Big Data and AI World in London
- March 6-10: OFC 2022 in San Diego, CA
- March 11-20: SXSW in Austin, TX
- March 15-17: Adobe DITAWORLD [virtual event]
April
- Apr. 13-14: Re.Work New York AI Summit in New York City
- Apr. 19-22: Okta Oktane22 in San Francisco, CA
June
- June 12-16: Cisco Live in Las Vegas
- June 20-23: Collision in Toronto
July
July 11-15: Esri User Conference in San Diego, CA
September
Sept. 14-15: Big Data Expo in Utrecht, The Netherlands
October
- Oct. 19-20: Re.Work Toronto AI Summit in Toronto
More tech events expected in 2022
- We expect the following tech events to be held in 2022, but they are not scheduled yet.
- WWDC and other Apple events
- Google I/O and other Google events
- Microsoft Build, Microsoft MVP Global Summit, Microsoft Ignite and other Microsoft events
- AWS re:Invent
- Samsung Unpacked
- Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas, Mobile World Congress
- Red Hat events
- Black Hat events
- Gartner events beyond February
- All O'Reilly superstream series events (and/or in-person events)
- All ODSC events
- Evanta events
- HMG CIO events
- IDC CIO Summit series
- SANS Security East
- IBM CIO Leadership Summit
- NamesCon Online
- Esri Federal GIS Conference
- ESRI Developer Summit
- SAP Concur Fusion
- Domopalooza
- MIT Tech Conference
- Aruba Atmosphere
- HardwareCon
- Ingram Cloud Summit - happening "spring," but no set date
- Dell Technologies World
- RSA
- Digital Enterprise Show
- Recode Code Conference
- Women Tech Global Conference
- E3
- Game Developers Conference
- DEF CON
- CIO 100
- Industry of Things World
- Enterprise Connect
- NAB Show
- TNW Conference
- DTG Summit
- SaaS Connect
- Tableau Conference
- IoT World
