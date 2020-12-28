4 must have business compliance tools for 2021

Virtually every industry has compliance concerns. Fortunately, there are tools many available to help. These will ensure your business complies with accessibility, financial, and audit requirements.

Virtually every industry has compliance concerns to contend with. Fortunately, there are many tools available to help them navigate these concerns. These must-have tools will ensure your business complies with accessibility, financial, and audit requirements.

Companies across all industries are being tasked with ensuring compliance, and this is increasing in the COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 era. Many organizations are navigating new compliance challenges resulting from COVID-19, according to Deloitte.

Whether it's relating to web accessibility, audit and finance, or other challenges, these are the must-have compliance tools available to address the different types of issues in these three areas.

Web accessibility/ADA compliance

AccessiBe Image: AccessiBe The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Standards for Accessible Design states that all electronic and information technology must be accessible to people with disabilities, yet, pre-COVID, more than 10,000 ADA lawsuits were filed in the federal courts. The good news is that there are solutions to ensure ADA compliance. AccessiBe.com uses machine learning and computer vision technologies to ensure your company's entire process is fully compliant and automated. The application interface improves visual impairments by adjusting the design and UI of company websites to meet accessibility requirements. At the same time, its contextual understanding AI technology handles complex aspects of web accessibility, such as screen-reader and keyboard navigation adjustments for the visually and the motor impaired. It is WCAG 2.1, ADA, s508 compliant. Key features: Image recognition and OCR AI technologies

24/7 with daily scans and analyses

Stop animations for those with epilepsy

Virtual keyboard for the motor impaired

Online dictionary for cognitive disorders

Content, display, and orientation adjustments There are four plans available, starting at $490/year up to $3,490/year. The first three tiers off a 7-day free trial. AccessiBe

WAVE Image: WAVE WAVE uses a suite of evaluation tools to make web content more accessible to individuals with disabilities by identifying accessibility and Web Content Accessibility Guideline (WCAG) errors. It also facilitates the evaluation of web content. Key features: Testing accessibility directly within web browser extensions like Firefox and Chrome

Identifies accessibility errors, issues, and features automatically

Displays versions of the page and highlights potential errors

A left sidebar displays a summary of errors, alerts, features, and more

All features are designed with different disabilities in mind

Website details, structure, reference, and contrast are also provided WAVE is an evaluation tool and is free to use. WAVE

Financial and audit

A recent report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers spells out the internal audit executives' obligations and opportunities to help companies manage the most critical risks COVID-19 has created or amplified. Audit software can have come a long way in helping busy business leaders juggle crisis response, operational continuity, and making vital decisions.

AuditBoard Image: AuditBoard AuditBoard brings audit, risk, and compliance together to help internal audit teams stay on top of critical work from anywhere. The solution was built by auditors for auditors. AuditBoard takes care of SOX compliance, internal audit management, information security management, and risk management to improve audit teams and stakeholders' visibility. Key features: Dashboards and reporting

Documentation

Walkthroughs and testing

Audit intelligence

Issue management

File management and collaboration Contact AuditBoard for pricing. AuditBoard

SAP Audit Management Image: SAP SAP Audit Management helps companies align business with critical risks and controls and automates internal auditing procedures to improve quality. Teams are able to become more strategic, asses risks faster, and automate processes. Key features: Audit Management

Detailed product scoping

Product road mapping

Product is accessible to people with disabilities Contact SAP for pricing. SAP

Other compliance-related tools worth mentioning that deal with policy management include PowerDMS Software, Netwrix, and Navex Global.