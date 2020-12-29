5 AI tools to help companies connect with customers in 2021

As companies look for ways to improve customer engagement, more IT leaders will be turning their focus to artificial intelligence tools in 2021 to help teams stay connected with customers.

Almost 40% of IT leaders have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML). According to a report by RobertHalf, another 33% said that they plan to use AI within the next three years, and 19% anticipate using it within the next five years. These five tools can help keep your company connected with customers in 2021.

Amplify Image: Amplify Amplify conversational AI platform aligns with digital marketing strategies. It provides continuous, personalized, messaging-based experiences. Amplify uses next-generation chatbots that create a wide range of conversational engagement, from text-only to media-rich. Key features: Branded virtual assistants

Compatibility with Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, RCS, desktop and mobile web, in-app integrations, and more

Engagement analyzer Contact Amplify.ai for pricing. Amplify

DigitalGenius Image: DigitalGenius DigitalGenius helps businesses automate repetitive customer inquiries and support tickets. It offers customizable integration with existing systems and control over your workflows to improve key performance metrics. DigitalGenius helps companies boost customer satisfaction while reducing customer service costs. Key features: Full automation that enables end-to-end case resolution of repetitive journeys

AI model management that connects with Customer Service Console and CRM

Flow builder that automates tickets end-to-end, without any human involvement

Detailed analytics provides a real-time "health check" of implementations Contact DigitalGenius for pricing and a demo. DigitalGenius

ManyChat Image: ManyChat ManyChat is built for sales and marketing teams; this is an AI solution that helps companies create Facebook Messenger bots for marketing, sales, and support. Companies can build relationships with customers through interactive and tailored content, increase leads, and drive more sales. Key features: Templates that focus on business

The ability to build your company's unique bot in minutes using a drag-and-drop interface

Connects with Shopify, Google Sheets, MailChimp, HubSpot, ConvertKit, or Zapier Manychat offers a free plan, a pro plan starting at $10/month, a business plan, and a pricing calculator. Manychat

Observe.ai Image: Observe.ai Observe.ai gives companies a way to rapidly transcribe interactions, evaluate agents, and improve customer experience (CX) quality. Companies can spend less time evaluating and scoring agent engagement with customers and more time delivering engaging, data-driven feedback. Key features: The Coach feature identifies opportunities to boost agent morale, improve productivity and soft skills

Data-driven to provide a complete and accurate picture of each agent's performance

Personalized to show each agent's top areas of improvement to tailor coaching Contact Observe.ai for pricing and a demo. Observe.ai