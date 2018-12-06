​5 highest-paying project management jobs

If you're weighing career options, you might want to consider the rewarding and lucrative field of project management. Yes, it is hard work, and it does require project management training and certification, but the benefits make it well worth it.

Here are the top five highest-paying project management salaries in North America and what you need to know about each role before deciding if it is the best option for your career.

Director of a Project Management Office (PMO)

Annual median salary: $140,000 US

A PMO Director is an executive leadership and oversight role that is responsible for a company-wide PMO strategy, the service delivery establishing and managing the PMO's resources, workload, and all portfolio, program, and project management activities. Additionally, project management processes, policies, and standards, as well as operational excellence, fall within the scope of this role.

The 10th edition salary guide by the Project Management Institute (PMI) shows that the median (national average) salary for this role is $140,000, with the 75th percentile falling at $164,680 annually and $116,000 for those in the 25th percentile.

Portfolio Manager

Annual median salary: $134,000 US

Portfolio Managers are responsible for planning, monitoring, and reporting on all company-wide projects. This high-level role interfaces with the executive team, program managers, and project managers to ensure that all projects are executed successfully in alignment with strategic goals. The Portfolio Manager is not directly involved in the day-to-day details of individual projects, but rather takes on an oversight, planning, coordination, collaboration, and reporting role. The median salary for Portfolio Managers is $134,000, with the 75th percentile coming in at $158,000 annually and $110,000 for those who fall within the 25th percentile.

Program Manager

Annual median salary: $121,650 US

Program Managers look after the day-to-day initiatives that result from programs including budgeting, monitoring progress, reporting, and the setting of policies, processes, and controls. They ensure that all projects align with program guidelines and that the resources are allocated and utilized efficiently at a program level. Program Managers also ensure that the required deliverables of the projects within purview meet with the program goals. The annual median salary for a Program Manager sits at $121,650 annually, with those in the 75th percentile making $142,000 and those within the 25th percentile grossing $102,000.

Project Manager III

Annual median salary: $110,000 US

Project Manager III is sometimes called an Internal Project Manager or a Senior Project Manager. This role is responsible for managing every facet of a project to make sure it is executed within scope. The Project Manager III collaborates with, coordinates, and updates the Program Manager, project sponsor(s), and other stakeholders about relevant details and progress throughout the lifecycle of a project. The median salary for a Project Manager III is $110,000, with the 75th percentile coming in at $127,000 annually and $93,000 for those who fall within the 25th percentile, just shy of a six-figure salary.

Project Management Consultant

Annual median salary: $115,000 US

Project Management Consultants work with companies in an advisory capacity to plan and lead teams throughout a project's lifecycle. They coordinate and communicate with stakeholders to identify, develop, and implement company-wide best practices. In many cases, Project Management Consultants juggle more than one project at the same time. The annual median salary for a Project Management Consultant is $115,000, with those in the 75th percentile making $140,000 and those within the 25th percentile grossing $90,000.

Considering that in 2018 the median household income in the US is estimated to be approximately $60,000, Project Management can be a very financially rewarding career option.

