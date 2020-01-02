5 important tasks for G Suite administrators

Review your organization's G Suite settings to ensure they reflect company user, device, and app needs.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Handling all sorts of routine changes, G Suite administrators add new accounts and allow new devices to connect as people join an organization, authorize apps for additional solutions, and make adjustments when people leave, devices rotate out of use, or the need for apps passes.

Sometimes an account, device, or connected app remains active longer than it should. If a G Suite administrator is out of the office or busy with other urgent tasks, these routine changes may be deferred or overlooked, and the potential for delay increases when the G Suite administrator is a part time task, not a full time job.

A prudent administrator periodically assesses G Suite Admin console settings and should schedule reviews when other work demands are light, such as during a break or holiday season. For example, you could consider the following tasks an essential part of your year-end routine. A detailed review can take a significant amount of time, especially if your organization comprises a large number of people, devices, or apps.

You'll need a G Suite administrator account with the ability to access your organization's G Suite Admin console, and you will want to ensure you have organizational approval for any changes you make.

SEE: G Suite: Tips and tricks for business professionals (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

1. How to review users

Review the list of user accounts to ensure that active accounts correspond to the set of people who should have them. To do this in the Admin console, select Users, and review the list of accounts. To suspend and/or delete any accounts not needed, place your cursor in the row of the account you wish to adjust, select More, then Suspend. Do not select Delete if you may need to preserve any data from that account.

In a larger organization with hundreds or thousands of accounts, you might export the account list to a spreadsheet, which makes it easier to compare with an active list of employees obtained elsewhere (e.g., human resources or accounting/payroll). To export the list, select Download Users (above the account list). You can export Currently Selected Columns or All User Info Columns to either a Google Sheet or comma-separated value file (Figure A).

Figure A

2. How to review devices

A review of G Suite devices allows you to remove any that don't need access to organizational data. From the Admin console, select Devices, then Mobile Devices to view a list of Android and Apple devices and associated user accounts. You can sort the list by Last Sync to easily identify older devices no longer in use (Figure B).

Once you identify devices to remove, you can take action to protect organizational data, as appropriate. Based on the device and type of mobile management options your organization uses, the options may allow you to erase organizational data from a device, or block or entirely erase a device.

Figure B

3. How to review apps

Review G Suite apps, Additional Google Services, Marketplace Apps, and any apps linked via SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language) to identify any that are no longer needed. Choose Apps from the Admin home screen, then explore each app group. Click the vertical three-dot menu to the right of a listed app to select an option, such as Turn Off For Everyone or to remove organizational access.

SEE: How admins can manage mobile devices with G Suite (TechRepublic)

Figure C

4. How to review settings

Review settings for each app to ensure the configuration meets your organization's needs. New app features sometimes offer new app settings, so adjust them for each of the app groups (G Suite, Additional Google Services, Marketplace Apps, and SAML Apps). Pay careful attention to those settings that affect sharing, such as those for Google Drive data, Calendar sharing, or Gmail delegation.

5. How to address announced changes

Sometimes, Google makes changes that may require action from G Suite administrators, account holders, or both. For example, in August 2019, Google announced a timeline for the transition from classic Hangouts to Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet, with the transition starting in mid-2020. Similarly, a support page for Cloud Print indicates it won't be supported at the end of 2020. If you rely on either of these services, review the announced changes and plan accordingly.

Your practices?

If you use G Suite, how many times a year do you review your organization's users, devices, apps, and app settings? What time of year works best for this review, and what adjustments or updates do you typically make or change? Let me know, either in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

Google Weekly Newsletter See how to get the most out of Google Docs, Google Apps, Chrome, Chrome OS, Google Cloud Platform, and all the other Google products used in business environments. Delivered Fridays Sign up today

Also see