6 digital trends spearheading business transformation in 2019

Business transformations across industries will gain rapid momentum in 2019, helping organizations operate more efficiently, open to new markets and customer experiences, improve business outcomes, and reinvest savings for the digital future, according to a recent DXC Technology report.

"In 2019, enterprises will make more aligned, bet-the-company, execution decisions to accelerate digital business," Dan Hushon, CTO of DXC Technology, wrote in the report. "Expect to see new businesses, business models and technologies built from digital."

Business and IT teams must create a unified digital strategy to best address legacy technology limitations that may be holding companies back from digitally transforming, Hushon wrote.

"It's all about focusing, accelerating digital transformation, having the stamina to succeed and achieving non-linear growth," he added.

The report identified the following six crucial trends to help companies succeed in business transformation efforts:

1. Go after digital business moonshots

Digital business is creating a new kind of corporate race as companies strive to adopt a single digital approach, the report found. Organizations will form major strategic commitments, experiment with new business models, and steer clear of hybrid traditional digital-strategies as part of this approach in the new year, according to the report. A single digital approach helps companies unify their business, concentrate brainpower in one place, and alleviate technical debt.

2. Adopt next-generation IoT platforms

Next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) platforms could help companies merge new data sources with traditional ones, be more precise in data inputs, and examine data in real time, the report found. These initiatives help businesses analyze important data, gather new data correlations, and question institutional thinking.

3. Disrupt the cloud with action at the edge

With intelligence moving closer to the edge, a smart IT infrastructure forms, applications give power to more participants, and serverless architectures gain popularity, according to the report. This results in a lower reaction time and more localized analytics.

4. Enter an age of Information Enlightenment

Companies want to leverage information, which leads to faster reacting time to data, increases in machine learning tools, and artificial intelligence (AI) embedded in applications, the report found. This helps companies make more educated decisions, use AI and machine learning to improve services, and find new sources of revenue.

5. Redesign customer experience amid stronger data privacy understanding

Entering the year 2019 will increase the emphasis on protecting personal data, establishing a strategy for managing customer data, and exploring new ways to communicate with customers. If companies redesign the customer experience to include stronger privacy protections, they could then do business globally, attract customers and revenue, and help create customer loyalty, the report found.

6. Begin to close your data centers

Data centers may actually be a thing of the past come 2019, according to the report. With workloads shifting to the cloud, enterprise data centers shutting down, and mainframe workloads moving to specialized data center, the traditional data center might not last much longer. However, this move could allow companies to better support distributed customers and their data, function more efficiently, and access more bandwidth, the report found.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Business transformation is predicted to be a huge initiative for companies come 2019. — DXC, 2018

Trends like next-generation IoT platforms, cloud disruption, and data center shutdowns are leading the business transformation movement. — DXC, 2018

