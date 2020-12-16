8 must-have tools for hiring, managing, and paying virtual teams

Much of the workforce has been shifted from on-premises to remote. This may have changed how team members are hired, managed, and in some cases, how they're paid. These tools can make that easier.

A recent report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) shows 55% of employers polled anticipate that most of their workers will work remotely long after COVID-19. Additionally, the gig economy has expanded as many employers have started to move away from full-time jobs to multiple gigs, side jobs, and temporary employees, according to a recent industry report.

Outside of traditional in-house human resource and payroll platforms, there are other helpful options. Whether gig economy or other temporary virtual team members, these top human resource tools can help make light work of hiring, managing, or paying talent. These tools are listed in the following order: Recruitment, management, and payment.

Ascendify Image: Ascendify Ascendify uses Artificial Intelligence to help companies hire talent, perform skills assessments, and evaluations. It personalizes content based on the applicant, automatically matches candidates' skills into talent pipelines, and identifies the best teams' best fit. Ascendify also offers a talent development platform. Key features: Talent relationship management

Applicant tracking system

Employee career center

Enterprise people planning Contact Ascendify for pricing. Ascendify

Recruitee Image: Recruitee Recruitee is a talent acquisition platform that helps recruiters and hiring managers to identify their hiring needs, launch their hiring, establishing and grow internal processes, and guide human resource teams. Key features: Careers site editor

Job posting promotion

Automate daily recruitment tasks

Tailored onboarding and rollout strategy The platform has three pricing tiers, with free trials and demos. Launch starts at $91/month, Scale at $333/month, and Lead. Contact Recruitee for more on Lead. Prices are reduced when paid annually. Recruitee

TalentRecruit Image: TalentRecruit TalentRecruit offers an advanced applicant tracking system. It uses artificial Intelligence and machine learning to help companies find the right candidates at the right time and pricing structure. Key features: Intelligence for proactive and predictive hiring

Automation for workflow wizards that automate talent acquisition

Analytics for real-time, data-driven reports Contact TalentRecruit for pricing. TalentRecruit

BambooHR Image: Bamboo BambooHR offers companies a way to collect and organize information throughout an employee life cycle to achieve set goals. BambooHR gives recruiters time and data to focus on people instead of processes. Key features: People data and analytics

Hiring system that automates sending offer letters on time

ATS app for iOS and Android

Posting to job boards with a few clicks Contact BambooHR for pricing. BambooHR

JazzHR Image: JazzHR JazzHR eliminates manual email and spreadsheets by providing an intuitive talent attraction and recruitment platform for human resource teams. It's a scalable solution that simplifies the hiring process. Key features: Candidate sourcing

Employer branding

Interviews and assessments

Compliance and reporting

Collaborative hiring JazzHR offers three pricing tiers, with free trials and demos. Hero starts at $39/month, Plus at $219/month, and Pro at $329/month. Prices are based on an annual plan. JazzHR

SAP SuccessFactors Image: SAP SAP SuccessFactors offers a human experience suite of tools to help companies find, train, and manage their workforces. Its aim is to incorporate feedback and operational data to create exceptional employee experiences. Key features: Job posting

Candidate identification and sourcing

Interview scheduling

Applicant tracking Contact SAP SuccessFactors for pricing. SAP

Papaya Global Image: Papaya Papaya Global offers a global workforce management solution for companies needing to manage and process payments to employees. It supports all global employment models, eliminates processing errors, provides real-time reports and analytics, and ensures full local compliance. Key features: Automates global payroll in more than 140 countries

Payroll management, employer of record (EoR), and contractors

Employee onboarding and top-level workplace engagement

Compliance with local labor and tax laws Papaya Global offers three pricing tiers. The Payroll platform starts at $20/employee/month, Global EOR at $770/employee/month, and Contractor Management & IC Compliance at $25/employee/pay cycle. Prices are based on an annual plan. Papaya Global