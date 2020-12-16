8 must-have tools for hiring, managing, and paying virtual teams

Much of the workforce has been shifted from on-premises to remote. This may have changed how team members are hired, managed, and in some cases, how they're paid. These tools can make that easier.
A recent report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) shows 55% of employers polled anticipate that most of their workers will work remotely long after COVID-19. Additionally, the gig economy has expanded as many employers have started to move away from full-time jobs to multiple gigs, side jobs, and temporary employees, according to a recent industry report.
Outside of traditional in-house human resource and payroll platforms, there are other helpful options. Whether gig economy or other temporary virtual team members, these top human resource tools can help make light work of hiring, managing, or paying talent. These tools are listed in the following order: Recruitment, management, and payment.
Ascendify
Ascendify uses Artificial Intelligence to help companies hire talent, perform skills assessments, and evaluations. It personalizes content based on the applicant, automatically matches candidates' skills into talent pipelines, and identifies the best teams' best fit. Ascendify also offers a talent development platform.
Key features:
- Talent relationship management
- Applicant tracking system
- Employee career center
- Enterprise people planning
Contact Ascendify for pricing.Ascendify
Recruitee
Recruitee is a talent acquisition platform that helps recruiters and hiring managers to identify their hiring needs, launch their hiring, establishing and grow internal processes, and guide human resource teams.
Key features:
- Careers site editor
- Job posting promotion
- Automate daily recruitment tasks
- Tailored onboarding and rollout strategy
The platform has three pricing tiers, with free trials and demos. Launch starts at $91/month, Scale at $333/month, and Lead. Contact Recruitee for more on Lead. Prices are reduced when paid annually.Recruitee
TalentRecruit
TalentRecruit offers an advanced applicant tracking system. It uses artificial Intelligence and machine learning to help companies find the right candidates at the right time and pricing structure.
Key features:
- Intelligence for proactive and predictive hiring
- Automation for workflow wizards that automate talent acquisition
- Analytics for real-time, data-driven reports
Contact TalentRecruit for pricing.TalentRecruit
BambooHR
BambooHR offers companies a way to collect and organize information throughout an employee life cycle to achieve set goals. BambooHR gives recruiters time and data to focus on people instead of processes.
Key features:
- People data and analytics
- Hiring system that automates sending offer letters on time
- ATS app for iOS and Android
- Posting to job boards with a few clicks
Contact BambooHR for pricing.BambooHR
JazzHR
JazzHR eliminates manual email and spreadsheets by providing an intuitive talent attraction and recruitment platform for human resource teams. It's a scalable solution that simplifies the hiring process.
Key features:
- Candidate sourcing
- Employer branding
- Interviews and assessments
- Compliance and reporting
- Collaborative hiring
JazzHR offers three pricing tiers, with free trials and demos. Hero starts at $39/month, Plus at $219/month, and Pro at $329/month. Prices are based on an annual plan.JazzHR
SAP SuccessFactors
SAP SuccessFactors offers a human experience suite of tools to help companies find, train, and manage their workforces. Its aim is to incorporate feedback and operational data to create exceptional employee experiences.
Key features:
- Job posting
- Candidate identification and sourcing
- Interview scheduling
- Applicant tracking
Contact SAP SuccessFactors for pricing.SAP
Papaya Global
Papaya Global offers a global workforce management solution for companies needing to manage and process payments to employees. It supports all global employment models, eliminates processing errors, provides real-time reports and analytics, and ensures full local compliance.
Key features:
- Automates global payroll in more than 140 countries
- Payroll management, employer of record (EoR), and contractors
- Employee onboarding and top-level workplace engagement
- Compliance with local labor and tax laws
Papaya Global offers three pricing tiers. The Payroll platform starts at $20/employee/month, Global EOR at $770/employee/month, and Contractor Management & IC Compliance at $25/employee/pay cycle. Prices are based on an annual plan.Papaya Global
TransferWise
TransferWise offers employers a way to pay contractors and gig economy workers worldwide using a multi-currency or business account, with more than 40 currencies available. Employers can pay freelancers or small- and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises.
Key features:
- Pay invoices and people abroad
- Automate work with an API
- Integrate seamlessly with Xero
- Batch payments
Pricing is based on the transfer amount.TransferWise