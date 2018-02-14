8 tech jobs that will net you a salary higher than $200,000 a year

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

The top three highest paid positions in tech with salaries of over $200,000 are CTO/CIO, chief security officer, and DevOps lead/engineer. — Mondo, 2018

Full-stack developers are one of the hardest positions to fill, and salaries range from $90,000 to $162,500.— Mondo, 2018

Salaries for tech professionals continue to grow, with at least eight different positions earning more than $200,000 in a year in major cities, according to a new report from tech staffing agency Mondo.

CTO/CIO, chief information security officer, and DevOps lead/engineer top the list of highest paying tech jobs, Mondo found.

"This year, in particular, we have seen a spike in salaries for DevOps Engineers and eCommerce Developers," Gianna Scorsone, senior vice president of marketing and sales operations for Mondo, said in a press release. "Tech professionals with Virtual Reality (VR), IoT, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) expertise can expect to see salary jumps for corresponding titles as demand rises for these skills in 2018."

Among those positions not included on the list, full-stack developer remains one of the most difficult to fill jobs, Mondo found, with salaries ranging from $90,000 to $162,000. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning related positions continue to grow in number and in salary, ranging from about $100,000 to $175,000. Among database professionals, MongoDB skills are the most in-demand skill set, with salaries ranging from $125,000 to $175,000 for a Mongo DBA.

Mondo's salary data is based on the firm's placements over the past year in New York City, San Francisco, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas.

Here are the eight highest paying tech jobs for 2018, according to Mondo:

1. CTO/CIO

Salary range: $160,000 - $292,500

2. Chief Information Security Officer

Salary range: $162,000 - $275,000

3. DevOps Lead/Engineer

Salary range: $115,000 - $250,000

4. Demandware Developer

Salary range: $127,500 - $237,500

5. Data Architect

Salary range: $130,000 - $210,000

6. Data Scientist

Salary range: $130,000 - $210,000

7. Database Architect

Salary range: $145,000 - $200,000

8. Project Manager

Salary range: $77,500 - $200,000

