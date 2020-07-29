8 top web hosting services for small businesses

Few modern businesses can survive without a website but hosting one yourself is impractical. With a web hosting service, you can have a credible web presence in minutes.

It is rare to find a business operating in 2020 that does not, or at least could not, benefit from a well-designed website. Not having a website is tantamount to not having a phone number or a street address, or, in a past age, having a Yellow Pages entry. How are customers going to find you without an internet presence of some kind?

The most efficient way to establish a credible website, even if it is nothing more than a single page describing your business, hours of operation, and contact information, is with a web hosting service. These web host services provide the information technology infrastructure and simple tools and templates you can use to produce an acceptable website in a matter of minutes. For more advanced websites, you will have to do some development work, but the services can host those sites as well.

Web hosting providers tend to offer similar basic services for a relatively small subscription fee. However, as your website grows, the level of their respective services grows with it. This is where each service tries to separate itself from the competition with specialized services, custom tools, and extended customer service.

There are dozens of web hosting services available, located all around the world, but eight services tend to consistently remain at the top of roundup lists of web host providers. Each of these web hosting services offer solid infrastructure foundations marked by reliability, consistency, and reasonable prices. Competition is fierce, so bargains and special offers are often available. Any of these can give you a good web hosting plan.

HostGator Image: HostGator HostGator is a full-service, low-cost, web host provider offering services ranging from basic single-page websites to dedicated and VPS hosting. A business-level website hosted by HostGator will usually cost about $16.95 a month for a hosting plan but can be purchased during its summer sale for as little as $4.48 a month for 36 months at this hosting provider. HostGator key features: Shared hosting, virtual private servers, dedicated hosting available

Includes domains

Includes SSL

Email hosting

Drag-and-drop tools and templates

99.9% uptime

24/7 support

WordPress support

$4.48 a month HostGator

DreamHost Image: DreamHost DreamHost is another full-service, low-cost web host provider that also provides VPS hosting. Shared unlimited web hosting services on no-contract basis at DreamHost are priced at $10.95 a month, but discounts for three-year contracts are available at $4.95 month. High-performance WordPress hosting plans are available for $16.95 a month at this hosting provider. DreamHost key features: Shared hosting, virtual private servers, dedicated hosting available

Includes domains

Includes SSL

Email hosting

Drag and drop tools and templates

100% uptime

24/7 support

WordPress support

$4.95 a month DreamHost

Bluehost Image: Bluehost Bluehost offers a full array of web hosting services ranging from shared hosting plans to VPS hosting to dedicated hosting. Email is handled by Microsoft 365, and Bluehost offers extensive WordPress support. Shared web hosting is priced at $10.99 a month for a hosting plan, but the service is discounted to $5.45 a month for the first term at Bluehost. Bluehost key features: Shared hosting, virtual private servers (VPS hosting), dedicated hosting available

Includes domains

Includes SSL

Email hosting

Drag and drop tools and templates

99.98% uptime

24/7 support

WordPress support

$5.45 a month Bluehost

GoDaddy Image: GoDaddy GoDaddy includes all the standard features offered by high-end web hosting services, including shared hosting plans and VPS hosting. GoDaddy's services range from small single-page sites to massive e-commerce websites. GoDaddy's dedicated business hosting services offer tailored features depending on business activity and hosting plan. For example, an e-commerce website at GoDaddy is priced at $69.99 a month, with the initial period being available at the discounted price of $49.99 a month. Shared web hosting services at GoDaddy are priced at $16.99 a month, but the initial term of the contract is available for $12.99 a month for a hosting plan. GoDaddy key features: Shared hosting, virtual private servers (VPS hosting), dedicated hosting available

Includes domains

Includes SSL

Email hosting

Drag-and-drop tools and templates

99.9% uptime

24/7 support

WordPress support

$12.99 a month GoDaddy

Hostinger Image: Hostinger Hostinger is an international, full-service, low-cost web hosting service. Hostinger's standard business shared web hosting service includes daily backups and can be purchased for $16.99 a month. However, Hostinger is running a promotion in which you can subscribe to the service for $3.99 a month and then renew for a discounted $7.95 a month thereafter for the hosting plan. There is also a plan for 99 cents a month. Hostinger key features: Shared hosting, virtual private servers (VPS hosting), dedicated hosting available

Includes domains

Includes SSL

Email hosting

Drag-and-drop tools and templates

99.9% uptime

24/7 support

WordPress support

$3.99 a month Hostinger

Wix Image: Wix Wix offers complete web hosting services, but its emphasis is on helping businesses create compelling websites. Wix does this by providing numerous website building tools and templates. The Business Unlimited subscription plan at Wix is priced at $22 a month and includes extra features like professional logo services, analytics, and SEO. Wix key features: Shared hosting, virtual private servers (VPS hosting), dedicated hosting available

Includes domains

Includes SSL

Email hosting

Drag-and-drop tools and templates

99.9% uptime

24/7 support

WordPress support

$22 a month Wix

Hostwinds Image: Hostwinds Hostwinds offers most of the web hosting services supported by other providers. The exception is direct support for WordPress. Hostwinds emphasizes friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Hostwinds' Ultimate Business web hosting service is priced at $18.99 a month but is now discounted to $7.99 a month. Hostwinds Key features: Shared hosting, virtual private servers (VPS hosting), dedicated hosting available

Includes domains

Includes SSL

Email hosting

Drag-and-drop tools and templates

99.9999% uptime

24/7 support

$7.99 a month Hostwinds