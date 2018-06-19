Adobe Project Rush: Create awesome video on your mobile device

So many times I've had photo shoots or video projects going and I wanted to get the finished product or a behind-the-scenes look at the content out to my followers and subscribers. And so many times I've been disappointed in my available options, as the content just didn't look like an "Ant Pruitt Media Production" but more like a random post because of the software or hardware limitations. Sure, there are great products out there, such as Gnarbox, that want to bridge that gap. But I'm an Adobe Creative Cloud subscriber. I need the ability to use my creative assets from Adobe regardless of the device. Adobe has just announced that this will now be possible with Project Rush—its newest arm in the Creative Cloud software package. Just in time for VidCon 2018.

What is Project Rush?

Rush is a new beta tool to be offered in the Adobe Creative Cloud or as a stand-alone application. It's designed to allow creative artists to do more than photography processing on their mobile device. With Project Rush, creatives will now be able to edit and publish captivating video on the go. No beefy desktop workstation is required. Nor is a high-end laptop necessary. All you need is an Android or iOS device. This is "the first all-in-one, cross-device video editing app that makes creating and sharing online content easier than ever," said Steve Forde, GM Emerging Products Digital, Video, Audio.

How does it work?

This interface will work as a video editor and even offer audio editing tools. There are options for multiple video tracks as well as multiple audio tracks. Think of this partly as having Premiere Pro on your mobile device. And with video at the forefront of online content, creatives get templates to produce and manipulate motion graphics, such as titles and lower thirds in their footage. No need for After Effects, as this is seamlessly integrated into Project Rush as a tool. So allow me to correct myself: Think of Project Rush (potentially) as an awesome hybrid of Adobe Premiere Pro, Audition, and After Effects, all available in one mobile package.

Feature-rich experience

There have been several instances when I've wanted to share a behind-the-scenes point of view of a photo walk. Something to not only document how I go about framing my shots but also to show how I set up footage for my photography vlogs. Project Rush will allow me to do just that, without my posts looking like any other random Instagram story. I can make the footage quite similar to the post production videos I publish regularly, thanks to the tools it offers.

From a videography standpoint, I use a lot of templates and fonts for my lower thirds, motion graphics, and title sequences. Since I'm a Creative Cloud user, I'll be allowed to access any assets within my CC Libraries over the internet. Call me boring, but I love the simplicity of the Bebas Neue font as part of my title sequences. Now I can sync this font to my mobile device and the content I want to share. I also like the idea of syncing motion graphics from my CC Libraries and Adobe Stock with ease onto my mobile device. An internet connection will be allowed for syncing items from the cloud, but offline use is also supported. Once you're reconnected with internet access, the sync process will resume.

Audio editing

Video content is definitely the way of the internet today, but you can't have an awesome video and cruddy audio within it. The audio editing tools allow for mixing and cutting tracks to fit your scenes perfectly. This includes the auto ducking feature built into Audition and Premiere Pro. Auto ducking is an AI-powered effect that scans your video project for dialogue (based on your tagging). When the dialogue is played alongside accompanying music, the music volume is gradually reduced to allow the dialogue to be heard. Once the dialog stops, the music ramps back up.

Cross platform

This experience is available across mobile platforms. During my conference call with Adobe, I asked about Android support. As we all know, Android support is hit or miss because of the varying devices running that OS. Adobe assured me that the flagship devices will not have an issue running Project Rush. This includes the likes of your Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones. Forde said that Google and Adobe have worked so closely together on this project, Google now has measures in place that will change how GPU performance will be on Android (for the better) to allow content creation and consumption to be an amazing experience. So amazing, even Chromebooks capable of running Android apps will be able to easily utilize Project Rush.

Sharing your creations will be simple, too, because Adobe has set up one-click social sharing within the app. Share to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram with one click and the content will automatically scale and render to work within the platform's specified format. Just like in Premiere Pro, you can access your YouTube account as well as the different playlists you have on your channel if you want the new content to be uploaded to a playlist directly.

Conclusion

This new project from Adobe is BIG. I can't wait to get my hands on it and kick the tires. You can sign up for access to this beta software via this link. Since it's beta, one can't expect perfection, but I do like what has been shown to me so far. The final product will be released "later this year," Forde said. Project Rush (or whatever the final name is) will be available through the Adobe Creative Cloud as a stand-alone app or part of the full software suite bundle.

I'm excited about these capabilities. I look forward to the ability to do a proper edit on my mobile device—or least an edit that's close to what I would do at an editing workstation. I also look forward to being able to use a CHROMEBOOK to actually edit video. That's been the kicker for why I don't travel with my Chromebook as much. It's quite capable for editing photos, but editing video is nonexistent.

