AI expert looking for work? Here are the top 15 cities hiring for jobs in the field

Jobs in artificial intelligence represent a small but quickly growing part of the US workforce, especially in certain cities, according to a new report from Glassdoor.

Glassdoor found 512 open AI and deep learning jobs in the US as of October 2017. While most companies hiring for AI talent today are seeking software engineers and data scientists, there are also many technical sales, business development, product management, UX design and other roles being created by today's rising tide of AI in the workplace. Other AI-related jobs including copywriters, journalists covering the industry, and attorneys working within AI groups are also rising, Glassdoor noted.

Here are the top 15 US metro areas with the most open AI jobs:

1. San Jose

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 152

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 30%

SEE: IT leader's guide to the future of artificial intelligence (Tech Pro Research)

2. San Francisco

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 91

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 18%

3. Seattle

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 43

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 8%

4. Los Angeles

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 32

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 6%

5. New York City

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 27

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 5%

6. Boston

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 24

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 5%

7. Washington, DC

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 17

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 3%

8. Chicago

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 14

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 3%

9. San Diego

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 10

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 2%

10. Charlotte

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 9

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 2%

11. Raleigh

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 8

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 2%

SEE: Hiring kit: IoT developer (Tech Pro Research)

12. Austin

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 5

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 1%

13. Dallas

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 5

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 1%

14. Philadelphia

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 5

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 1%

15. Atlanta

Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 4

Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 1%

All other metros: 66 open jobs, representing 13% of AI jobs on Glassdoor

About two-thirds of all open AI jobs in Glassdoor's sample were based in two states: California and Washington. And while the number of employers hiring for AI-related jobs is on the rise, these positions remain heavily concentrated in the nation's largest tech clusters: Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston, and New York City.

Image: iStockphoto/monsitj

Keep up to date on all of the latest tech job news. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Executive Briefing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see