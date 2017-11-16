AI expert looking for work? Here are the top 15 cities hiring for jobs in the field

Jobs in artificial intelligence represent a small but quickly growing part of the US workforce, especially in certain cities, according to a new report from Glassdoor.
Glassdoor found 512 open AI and deep learning jobs in the US as of October 2017. While most companies hiring for AI talent today are seeking software engineers and data scientists, there are also many technical sales, business development, product management, UX design and other roles being created by today's rising tide of AI in the workplace. Other AI-related jobs including copywriters, journalists covering the industry, and attorneys working within AI groups are also rising, Glassdoor noted.
Here are the top 15 US metro areas with the most open AI jobs:
1. San Jose
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 152
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 30%
2. San Francisco
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 91
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 18%
3. Seattle
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 43
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 8%
4. Los Angeles
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 32
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 6%
5. New York City
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 27
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 5%
6. Boston
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 24
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 5%
7. Washington, DC
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 17
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 3%
8. Chicago
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 14
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 3%
9. San Diego
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 10
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 2%
10. Charlotte
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 9
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 2%
11. Raleigh
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 8
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 2%
12. Austin
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 5
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 1%
13. Dallas
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 5
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 1%
14. Philadelphia
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 5
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 1%
15. Atlanta
Open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 4
Percentage of open AI jobs on Glassdoor: 1%
All other metros: 66 open jobs, representing 13% of AI jobs on Glassdoor
About two-thirds of all open AI jobs in Glassdoor's sample were based in two states: California and Washington. And while the number of employers hiring for AI-related jobs is on the rise, these positions remain heavily concentrated in the nation's largest tech clusters: Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston, and New York City.
