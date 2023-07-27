Adding American Sign Language (ASL) to your resume might allow you to communicate with more colleagues and clients, or open up new career opportunities.

While learning American Sign Language can undoubtedly help you communicate with deaf or hard of hearing people in your family or social circle, it may also be a vital skill to have in the business world. You’d be able to communicate with more colleagues and clients and maybe even unlock new career opportunities as a result.

Online lessons may make a learning plan more realistic for you and your schedule. Study and practice signing at your own pace with The All-in-One American Sign Language course bundle, currently on sale for only $19.99 (reg. $104).

These 13 courses contain 29 hours of training that take you through beginner and intermediate ASL skills. You could start with the American Sign Language: Beginner course to learn common vocabulary for practical conversations. From there, you can choose which courses interest you the most or take them all to get the most out of your purchase.

American Sign Language for Business: Beginner could be an excellent course if you want to use your ASL skills in the office. You’ll learn business-related terminology, expressions, and professional-style greetings. The ASL: Fingerspelling Exercises and ASL: The Manual Alphabet courses teach you how to spell out words; this allows you to still communicate in ASL, even if you don’t know the gesture for certain words.

Through these lessons, you could learn how to combine verbs, adjectives, pronouns, numbers, and more into complete sentences. You’ll also learn from video recognition exercises that allow you to visually interpret what others are saying. These lessons may be just the preparation you need to start confidently interacting with real people.

Courses are taught by Intellezy Learning and Able Lingo, both with an almost 5-out-of-5-star rating. Learn ASL from speakers who have been signing and instructing successful students for years.

Get The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle now while it’s available for just $19.99, down from its usual price of $104.

Prices and availability are subject to change.