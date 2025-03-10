New leaks about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 lineup have surfaced, revealing groundbreaking design changes, camera upgrades, and screen specifications. Tipsters also predict what could be Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet.

Tipster 1: iPhone 17 Air the slimmest in Apple history

According to a March 7 post by leaker Ice Universe on X, the iPhone 17 Air will be just 5.5 mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone in history. The post also revealed that the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the same dimensions as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Length: 163 mm

163 mm Width: 77.6 mm

77.6 mm Screen Size: 6.9 inches

Tipster 2: Dummy models reveal varying thickness and major camera island redesign

While the iPhone 17 Air is reportedly set to become Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever, other models in the lineup are expected to be thicker due to design changes and hardware upgrades. Tipster Majin Bu, citing “internal documents,” shared dummy models of iPhone 17 lineup with YouTuber iDeviceHelp, who revealed several design tweaks in a recent video.

The iPhone 17 lineup will have varying thickness levels.

iPhone 17: Would be about 7.6 mm.

Would be about 7.6 mm. iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Would be about 8.6 mm.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be thicker to accommodate a larger battery and an upgraded camera system. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 air will be remarkably thin with buttons and the USB-C port almost as thick as the device itself.

Revamped camera island for iPhone 17 Air and Pro models

Another major change involves the rear camera setup. While the iPhone 17’s camera module will resemble that of the iPhone 16, the iPhone 17 Air’s camera design reportedly resembles that of Google Pixel. The single rear camera lens is mounted on a raised circular island that extends lengthwise across the entire back of the device.

The cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, which share the same design but with the Pro Max being larger, are also mounted on an island. However, due to the triple-lens setup, the island is thicker lengthwise than that of the iPhone 17 Air.

The flash bulb, microphone, and LiDAR sensor are on the right-hand side of the island, stacked vertically. The island may help stabilise the device on a flat surface, unlike the iPhone 16 Pro models, which wobbled due to their camera setup.

Tipster 3: iPhone 17 screen dimensions, camera resolutions, and storage

The leaked video showed that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have similar screen dimensions, which is corroborated by other leaks from OreXda on X. On March 8, the tipster claimed that their screen sizes will be 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch respectively, with resolutions of 2796 x 1290 pixels and 2868 x 1320 pixels.

OreXda also showed that the rear camera and selfie camera resolution for both devices will be 48 MP and 12 MP respectively, but the iPhone 17 Pro Max has two additional lenses on the rear. Storage options for the iPhone 17 Air will start at 128GB, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will start at 256 GB.

Tipster 4: iPhone Air expected to replace Plus model

Back in August, renowned Apple insider Mark Gurman said that the first iPhone Air model would be released with the iPhone 17 lineup. Apple’s Air products are typically lighter, more affordable, and less powerful than their standard counterparts, and the iPhone Air is rumored to replace the Plus model.

Apple is expected to confirm details in September, the month when the company traditionally unveils its latest iPhone lineup.