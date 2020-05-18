Apple reopening 25 more stores in the US

Stores are reopening in California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, and Washington state.

Apple is reopening around 25 more stores in the United States as the company's retail outlets slowly start to awaken from the coronavirus quarantine. The stores are scattered across at least six states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, and Washington state. At the same time, Apple is reopening several stores in Canada and Italy.

Apple has 53 stores in California, six stores in Colorado, 18 in Florida, three in Hawaii, two in Oklahoma, and six in Washington state.

At this point, the websites for stores in California show reopenings in seven of the 53 stores. These include the stores in Roseville, Sacramento, and San Luis Obispo starting Monday, May 18, and the stores in Bakersfield, Modesto, Fresno, and Monterey starting Wednesday, May 20.

In Colorado, one of the six stores shows a reopening, specifically the one in Colorado Springs, starting Monday, May 18. In Florida, four of the 18 stores are set to reopen, including one in Altamonte Springs, one in Jacksonville, and two in Orlando, starting Monday, May 18.

Hawaii shows reopenings in all three stores starting Monday, May 18. Oklahoma shows reopenings in both stores starting Wednesday, May 20. And Washington state shows reopenings in all six stores starting Monday, May 18.

In Canada, Apple has 29 stores. So far, only the six stores in British Columbia show reopenings for Wednesday, May 20. Italy has 17 stores, with 10 of them showing reopenings starting Tuesday, May 19.

These latest moves follow Apple's first US store reopenings last week, which included locations in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska. This occurred after Apple reopened stores in Seoul, South Korea, Vienna, Austria, and Australia.

In a letter posted by Apple on Sunday, Deirdre O'Brien, the company's senior vice president of retail and people, said that almost 100 Apple stores around the world have since reopened following the temporary quarantine closures in March. In the wake of concerns about reopening businesses and stores too quickly, O'Brien also explained the criteria that Apple uses to determine whether or not to reopen a retail outlet.

"We look at every available piece of data — including local cases, near and long‑term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials," O'Brien said. "These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we won't take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant."

The reopened stores all follow specific social distancing guidelines, meaning customers may have to wait in line before entering and must wear face masks while in the store.

"Face coverings will be required for all of our teams and customers, and we will provide them to customers who don't bring their own," O'Brien said. "Temperature checks will be conducted at the door, and posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms — like cough or fever — or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19. Throughout the day, we're conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas."

Though the reopened Apple stores are trying to accommodate customers, Apple continues to steer people to use other resources for shopping and buying.

"We've also taken this time to consider how we can serve our customers' needs even more effectively, whether online or in our stores," O'Brien added. "For many stores, that will mean curb‑side pick‑up and drop off. If you choose to buy online, we can ship to your home or make your new items available for convenient pick‑up at our stores."

