Apple's WWDC 2021 is June 7-11: How to watch and what developers can expect

Apple's annual developer conference will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Find out how you can watch WWDC21 live, and what Apple is expected to announce.

Apple will hold this year's all-online Worldwide Developers Conference from June 7-11. According to a press release from Apple, "WWDC21 will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS" and is "an opportunity for developers to learn about the new technologies, tools and frameworks they rely on to build innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games."

What announcements to expect during WWDC21

At WWDC21, Apple is expected to preview iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS 12 during the conference, according to sister site ZDNet. While it is unknown what changes the announced updates will bring, Apple usually introduces new features, performance improvements and bug fixes.

ZDNet also reported that there haven't been many leaks or rumors about what to expect during WWDC 2021, but there is talk that the iPad will get a home screen redesign "that will allow users to place widgets anywhere on the screen as you can on an iPhone right now," wrote Jason Cipriani. It is also expected that Apple will upgrade the iPad's software, after the release of the M1-powered iPad Pro.

How to watch WWDC21

Apple's WWDC is free to watch and will start with a keynote address, likely given by CEO Tim Cook, at 10 a.m. PT on June 7. To tune in, you can go to Apple's site to stream the sessions throughout the week.

