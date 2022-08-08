Jack Wallen shows you how easy it can be to add automation to your ClickUp workflows for a more efficient and reliable process.

Automation has become the new nirvana for business workflows. This is especially so when you have repetitive tasks and processes that are required to meet specific goals. Those tasks must be executed in a specific order and can even be executed at a scheduled time.

By automating your workflows, you bypass the need to handle these steps manually. Not only does that make the workflow more efficient, but it also makes it more reliable. Automation also removes some of the tedium from your staff, which can free them up to be more productive.

With ClickUp, you can automate things like:

Inbound lead qualification

Email marketing campaigns

Employee onboarding

Employee leave request management

Accounts payable

Expenses

Customer service ticket assignments

Status updates

What’s better is that ClickUp Automations are forever free, so you don’t have to purchase any additional features for your account to use the feature.

Let’s find out how Automations are used in ClickUp.

What you’ll need

To use Automations, you’ll need a ClickUp account and that’s it. Let’s get to work.

How to add a custom automation to ClickUp

Log in to your ClickUp account and you should see an Automate button near the top right of the window (Figure A).

Figure A

From the drop-down (Figure B), click Add Automation.

Figure B

In the resulting pop-up window (Figure C), you must first select a Category from the left navigation.

Figure C

Let’s say we want to automate the assigning of newly created tasks. For that, click the Statuses category and then select When Task Created Then Change Assignee. You should then see both the When and Then columns have been filled out such that Task Created is now under When and Change Assignees is under Then (Figure D).

Figure D

Of course, we still have to make sure the workflow actually changes the task to the correct assignee. For that, click the Assign button and then select the assignee to be added. After that, you can then add another Action (if needed).

The only caveat to adding multiple actions to an automation is that it does require a Business Plan, which costs $12/month per member.

After customizing your simple automation, click Click Create (Figure E).

Figure E

Your custom automation is now ready to use and enabled by default. You can test this by creating a new task and see that it will automatically be assigned to whomever you choose as the automatic assignee in the automation.

And that’s how easy it is to create custom automations with ClickUp. This feature will go a long way to make your ClickUp Workflows far more efficient and reliable. Create as many automations as you need, get creative with them and use them so your business can become more intelligent, agile and productive.

