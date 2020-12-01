AWS and BlackBerry plan to use data insights to boost driving experiences

By leveraging vehicle sensor data and BlackBerry's IVY data platform automakers could provide drivers with features to improve safety, monitor teenage drivers from afar, and more.

On Nov. 30, Amazon Web Services (AWS) kicked off its annual conference AWS Re:Invent virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The conference will feature keynote speakers and new products and services announcements through Dec. 18. On Tuesday, Amazon announced that it had reached a multiyear deal to develop BlackBerry's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, IVY, a cloud-based software platform. Using vehicle sensor data and predictive insights, automakers could offer in-vehicle features and trip recommendations to enhance experiences for drivers and passengers.

"Data and connectivity are opening new avenues for innovation in the automotive industry, and BlackBerry and AWS share a common vision to provide automakers and developers with better insights so that they can deliver new services to consumers," said John Chen, executive chairman and CEO of BlackBerry, in a press release. "This software platform promises to bring an era of invention to the in-vehicle experience and help create new applications, services, and opportunities without compromising safety, security, or customer privacy."

Automobiles are composed of numerous parts from multiple suppliers as well as proprietary software and hardware, as the release points out, and interacting and accessing these data presents a number of challenges for developers. To assist, BlackBerry IVY applies machine learning to these datasets to create "predictive insights and inferences." This enables automakers to provide driver and passenger experiences "that are highly personalized and able to take action based on those insights."

By utilizing local vehicle data and cloud data, BlackBerry IVY will allow automakers to securely read "vehicle sensor data, normalize it, and create actionable insights." Automotive manufacturers can then use this information to create "responsive in-vehicle services." A series of hypothetical IVY-enabled automotive services are outlined in the release.

In one scenario, IVY could utilize vehicle data to identify hazardous conditions or driver behavior and then recommend enabling pertinent safety capabilities. This could include suggesting the driver activates traction control, lane-assistance, or cruise control. Automakers could in turn use this data to understand when these features were implemented and invest in capabilities to enhance vehicle performance. In another scenario, insights related to sensor data are used to send parents alerts if their teenage driver is speeding, appears to be texting, or when the passenger occupancy changes.

"Through this joint effort with BlackBerry, we will provide automakers with the insights, capabilities, agility, and speed they need to thrive in an increasingly connected world. As automakers seek to race ahead in their digital transformations, BlackBerry IVY empowers them to build their brands and set the standard for connected vehicle services across the automotive industry," said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, in a press release.

