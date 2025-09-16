Global spending on business travel is expected to reach $1.64 trillion in 2025,[1] so if your business plans on spending on travel this year, getting one of the best business travel credit cards can allow you to optimize your spending habits in return for valuable travel perks. Whether it includes lounge access, redeemable miles, or in-flight discounts, the best travel card will offer a variety of benefits that can better your overall travel experience.

Here are my top seven picks for the best business credit cards for travel:

Best business travel credit cards at a glance

Capital One Venture X Business: Best overall for a variety of travel benefits

Pros

Strong welcome offer

Annual travel credit and bonus point offerings

High rewards rate

$0 foreign transaction fee Cons

Must book through Capital One Travel to maximize rewards

High annual fee

Card must be paid in full each month Card details

$395 annual fee

Access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide

No preset spending limit

Balances are paid in full each month

Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Earn 10,000 bonus miles after your account anniversary date

Annual $300 credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel



Rewards

10x miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5x miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel

2x miles on every purchase

Apply now

Why I like it

The Capital One Venture X Business card is a strong choice if business travel is a big part of your routine. Its rewards structure makes it easy to earn points quickly, whether you’re booking flights or hotels or covering everyday expenses. The $300 annual travel credit and anniversary bonus miles help offset the annual fee, while the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit saves time at the airport.

What stands out is how well this card balances everyday earning power with valuable travel perks. From travel insurance and cell phone protection to a $0 foreign transaction fee, it’s built to support frequent travelers who want both peace of mind and flexibility. It also leads our roundup of the best business credit cards with lounge access.

Other benefits

$300 annual travel credit when booking through Capital One Travel

10,000 anniversary bonus miles each year (equal to $100 in travel)

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck ® credit

credit Cell phone protection and primary rental car insurance

Employee cards at no extra cost with built-in spending controls

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for premium service for frequent flyers

Pros

Strong welcome offer

Annual credits for travel and business expenses

$0 foreign transaction fee Cons

$695 annual fee

Access to over 1,400 airport lounges across 140 countries

No preset spending limit

Balances must be paid in full each month

Up to $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck ®

Premium travel protections, including trip delay and baggage insurance Card details

$695 annual fee

Access to over 1,400 airport lounges across 140 countries

No preset spending limit

Balances must be paid in full each month

Up to $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck ®

Premium travel protections, including trip delay and baggage insurance



Rewards

5x Membership Rewards ® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel

points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel 1.5x points on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more and select business categories

1x points on all other eligible purchases Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend the Business Platinum Card® from American Express if you’re a frequent flyer who wants a seamless, premium travel experience. The extensive lounge access sets it apart, offering reliable comfort and productivity wherever you travel. Coupled with strong rewards on flights and prepaid hotels, this card makes it easy to earn while you spend on travel.

But what really elevates it are the extra travel credits and protections. From CLEAR® Plus and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® to trip delay and baggage insurance, Amex layers in benefits that save time, reduce stress, and offer peace of mind. It’s a high-fee card, but for business owners who travel often and can maximize the perks, the value is undeniable.

Other benefits

$200 airline fee credit for incidental expenses with one selected airline

$209 CLEAR ® Plus credit for faster airport security

Plus credit for faster airport security Employee cards with customizable limits and expense tracking tools

Premium car rental protection, extended warranty, and purchase protection

24/7 concierge service for travel, dining, and event planning

Chase Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM: Best for luxury travel perks

Pros

High rewards on travel through Chase Travel

Extensive lounge access, including Chase Sapphire Lounges and Priority Pass

Strong travel protections Cons

$795 annual fee

Many credits are merchant-specific and require tracking

Excellent credit required to qualify Card details

$795 annual fee

$300 annual travel credit

No preset spending limit; pay in full or use Flex for Business with interest

200,000-point welcome bonus after $30,000 spend in the first six months

Access to Sapphire Lounges, Priority Pass, and select partner lounges

Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS fee credit every four years



Rewards

8x points on travel booked through Chase Travel℠

5x points on Lyft rides (through September 2027)

4x points on flights and hotels booked directly

3x points on social media and search engine advertising

1x points on all other purchases Apply now

Why I like it

The Chase Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM brings together luxury travel benefits and practical business perks. It delivers excellent earning potential on both portal and direct travel bookings, and the annual $300 travel credit helps offset the steep annual fee. Frequent flyers will especially appreciate its premium lounge access, while the layered business credits — from DoorDash to Google Workspace — add value.

It’s not the right card for every business, but if your company has heavy travel and advertising spend, it can be a powerful tool that combines rewards, flexibility, and world-class protection.

Other benefits

$500 annual hotel credit with The Edit by Chase Travel

$400 ZipRecruiter credit and $200 Google Workspace credit

Up to $420 in DoorDash value ($120 DashPass membership + $300 DoorDash promos through 12/31/27)

Lyft credits up to $120 annually

Premium travel protections such as trip cancellation/interruption and emergency medical coverage

Purchase protection, extended warranty, and cell phone insurance

Employee cards at no additional cost with customizable limits

Spend $120,000 annually to unlock extra perks like IHG Diamond Elite, Southwest A-List, $500 Shops at Chase credit, and a $500 Southwest flight credit

American Express Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business Card: Best for loyal Delta travelers

Pros

Complimentary Delta Sky Club ® and Centurion ® Lounge access when flying Delta

and Centurion Lounge access when flying Delta Strong welcome offer of SkyMiles ®

Free first checked bag and Main Cabin 1 priority boarding Cons

$650 annual fee

Best value only for frequent Delta flyers

Limited bonus categories beyond Delta purchases

Excellent credit required to qualify Card details

$650 annual fee

Complimentary access to Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta, plus Amex Centurion Lounges when booked on a Delta flight

Free first checked bag for you and up to 8 travel companions on the same reservation

Priority boarding on Delta flights

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck ® credit (every 4 to 4.5 years, depending on program)

credit (every 4 to 4.5 years, depending on program) Companion Certificate each year upon renewal (valid for domestic First Class, Delta Comfort+ ® , or Main Cabin roundtrip)

, or Main Cabin roundtrip) Up to $250 Delta Stays credit (prepaid hotels/vacation rentals booked through delta.com)



Rewards

3x miles on eligible Delta purchases

1.5x miles on eligible transit, US shipping, and US office supply store purchases

1.5x miles on all purchases after $150,000 spend in a calendar year

1x miles on all other purchases Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend the American Express Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business Card as a premium choice for business travelers loyal to Delta. The standout perks are the complimentary lounge access and the annual Companion Certificate, which can easily offset the annual fee if used strategically. Frequent flyers will also appreciate the ability to earn MQDs through card spending, helping them move closer to Medallion Status each year.

While everyday earning rates are limited compared with general travel cards, the real value here lies in Delta-specific perks. For business owners and employees who fly Delta often, the combination of lounge access, priority services, and elite-status boosts can deliver exceptional travel comfort and convenience.

Other benefits

Upgrade priority on Delta flights for cardmembers with Medallion Status

15% savings on award travel booked with miles through Delta.com or the Fly Delta app

Travel protections, including trip delay insurance, baggage insurance, and rental car coverage

Complimentary access to The Hotel Collection through Amex Travel (with qualifying stays)

Employee cards with $0 annual fee and spending controls

$240 Resy dining credit ($20 monthly with enrollment)

$120 rideshare credit ($10 monthly with select providers)

Hertz President’s Circle® Status

American Express Business Gold Card: Best for customizable rewards on business spending

Pros

Strong rewards on top two spending categories each billing cycle

Points can be transferred to 20+ airline and hotel partners

Valuable travel protections, including trip delay and baggage insurance

Pay Over Time option on eligible purchases Cons

$375 annual fee

No lounge access benefits included

Excellent credit required to qualify Card details

$375 annual fee

No preset spending limit

Pay Over Time option available for eligible purchases

Baggage insurance, trip delay coverage, and car rental loss & damage insurance

Employee cards available with customizable limits ($95 annual fee each, after the first five)

$0 foreign transaction fee



Rewards

4x Membership Rewards ® points on the top two categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle (from a list of six, including airfare, US gas stations, restaurants, and technology advertising)

points on the top two categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle (from a list of six, including airfare, US gas stations, restaurants, and technology advertising) 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel

1x points on all other eligible purchases Apply now

Why I like it

The American Express Business Gold Card is all about flexibility, making it a strong fit if your business has shifting travel and expense patterns. Instead of locking you into preset categories, it automatically rewards your top two spending areas each month. That makes it especially valuable if you alternate between heavy travel periods and higher day-to-day business costs.

Travelers also benefit from transfer partners, which unlock higher value when booking flights and hotels through programs like Delta SkyMiles or British Airways Executive Club. While it doesn’t come with lounge access, the card combines competitive rewards with a reasonable annual cost.

Other benefits

$240 Flexible Business Credit (FedEx, Grubhub, Office Supply Stores)

$155 Walmart+ membership credit

Employee cards with spending controls

Extended warranty and purchase protection

Account management tools and spending insights through Amex

Expense tracking integrations with QuickBooks and other software

Access to Amex Offers for additional savings on travel and business services

The Hotel Collection benefits with a $100 on-property credit and room upgrades (with 2-night minimum stay)

Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Best for frequent Hilton stays

Pros

Strong earning potential on Hilton stays and common business categories

Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold Status with a path to Diamond Status

$0 foreign transaction fee Cons

$195 annual fee

Best value tied to Hilton properties

Fewer luxury travel perks than premium business cards

Excellent credit required to qualify Card details

$195 annual fee

Up to $240 Hilton credit per year ($60 per quarter on eligible Hilton purchases)

Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold Status (with upgrades, late checkout, and free breakfast at most properties)

Spend $40,000 in a calendar year to earn Diamond Status through the next year

10 complimentary Priority Pass visits per year

$0 foreign transaction fee



Rewards

12x points on Hilton hotel purchases

5x points on other eligible purchases (first $100,000 annually, then 3x thereafter)

3x points on all other eligible purchases Apply now

Why I like it

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card is a practical choice for companies that regularly book Hilton properties. Complimentary Gold Status adds meaningful perks like daily breakfast and space-available room upgrades, while the option to spend toward Diamond Status provides extra value for frequent travelers.

The $240 Hilton credit helps offset the $195 annual fee, making it easier to justify the cost. Beyond hotels, the card also earns strong rewards on everyday business categories, such as dining, shipping, and wireless services, so you’re not limited to travel spending to maximize points. For Hilton loyalists, this mix of hotel-specific perks and versatile earning potential makes the card a solid business travel companion.

Other benefits

10 free Priority Pass lounge visits each year

Complimentary National Car Rental ® Emerald Club Executive ® Status

Emerald Club Executive Status Car rental loss and damage insurance

Baggage insurance and Global Assist ® Hotline

Hotline Extended warranty and purchase protection

Employee cards at no additional cost with spending controls

Expense management tools, QuickBooks integration, and year-end summaries

U.S. Bank Business Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card: Best for occasional travelers on a budget

Pros

Travel and purchase protections

$0 annual fee for the first year, then $95 thereafter

Lots of potential reward categories Cons

Limited to four lounge visits per membership year

No intro APR

No external transfer partners Card details

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95

$0 foreign transaction fee

Auto rental collision damage waiver, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, and more travel protections

Offers free employee cards with individual spending limits

Visa Signature business benefits, including concierge services and purchase protection

Priority Pass™ Digital membership with four complimentary lounge visits per year

ExtendPay® Plan option (with a new cardmember intro offer if opened in the first 60 days)



Rewards

5x points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through the U.S. Bank Rewards Center

4x points on travel, gas stations, and EV charging stations

2x points on dining, restaurants, and takeout

1x points on all other eligible purchases Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend the U.S. Bank Business Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card if you travel occasionally but still want solid rewards and useful protections. Its broad earning categories make it easy to rack up points on travel, gas, and dining without tying yourself to a specific airline or hotel brand.

The card balances affordability with value, as it has a $0 annual fee for the first year, and then charges $95 thereafter, and ongoing perks like travel protections, cell phone coverage, and Visa Signature benefits help keep it competitive. The included lounge access is limited, but for occasional flyers, four visits a year is a nice bonus without paying a premium annual fee.

Other benefits

Cell phone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card

Free employee cards with individual spending limits

Real-time alerts and mobile tools for expense management

Visa Signature business services like roadside dispatch, extended warranty protection, and travel assistance

Spend management tools to monitor and control expenses

Methodology

My methodology in choosing the best business travel credit cards focused on features and benefits that directly support companies with frequent travel needs. I looked closely at travel-specific rewards, redemption flexibility, and premium perks that can make business trips more efficient and cost-effective.

Key factors included earning rates on flights, hotels, and rental cars, the value of annual travel credits, and the availability of protections like trip insurance and rental car coverage. I also considered whether cards offered statement credits, transfer partners, or flexible redemption options that allow businesses to maximize the value of their points and miles.

I selected cards that fit businesses of all sizes and industries, with options ranging from premium travel cards with luxury perks to more affordable choices that still provide meaningful travel benefits. This ensures there’s a strong travel-friendly card available, no matter how often or how far your business travels.

Questions to ask when choosing the best business credit cards for travel

Selecting the right business credit card for travel depends on your company’s specific needs and how often you’re on the road (or in the air). Asking the right questions can help you narrow down the options and find a card that truly delivers value. Consider the following:

How often do you plan on traveling?

If you or your team travel frequently, premium cards with higher annual fees may pay for themselves through travel credits, rewards, and protections. If travel is only occasional, a lower-fee card with flexible redemption options might make more sense.

Do you need flexibility or loyalty?

Some cards reward you for booking through their travel portals or with specific airline and hotel partners. Others give you strong flat-rate rewards that can be redeemed across different travel categories. Consider whether you prefer to stay flexible or commit to a brand you use often.

What additional perks matter most?

Think beyond just earning points or miles. Business travel cards often include extras like statement credits, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, trip insurance, and rental car coverage. If those benefits save your business time and money, they can be just as important as the rewards structure itself.

If you’re looking for a more general business credit card that offers perks outside of travel benefits, check out our list of the best business credit cards

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What rewards do business travel credit cards usually offer?

Most business travel credit cards offer extra points or miles on flights, hotels, and rental cars, along with flat-rate rewards on everyday purchases. Many also provide statement credits for travel expenses, access to airline and hotel transfer partners, and perks like Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits.

What credit score do I need to qualify for a business travel credit card?

Most business travel credit cards require good to excellent credit (typically a FICO score of 670 or higher). Premium cards with luxury travel perks often expect applicants to have excellent credit.

Can I issue employee cards with a business travel credit card?

Yes, most business travel cards allow free or low-cost employee cards. These often come with individual spending controls, expense tracking, and the ability to pool points or miles into one account for easier redemption.

Reference:

[1]Business Travel News Europe