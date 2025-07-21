Chase offers a wide variety of business credit cards, each with various annual fees, generous welcome offers, and ongoing rewards. If your business is loyal to the provider, I’ve reviewed and put together some of the best options based on maximizing rewards, spending habits, and integration capabilities.
Here are my top picks:
- Best for businesses wanting simple, unlimited cash back: Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
- Best for businesses with high travel, advertising, or digital service expenses: Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
- Best for businesses with frequent office, internet, and utility expenses: Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
- Best for businesses with large, frequent purchases and high monthly spend: Chase Ink Business Premier® Credit Card
- Best for high-spending businesses wanting premium travel perks and flexible rewards: The New Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM Credit Card
- Best for frequent business travelers who fly United: The New UnitedSM Business Card
- Best for businesses prioritizing premium travel experiences with United: The New United ClubSM Business Card
- Best for business travelers loyal to Southwest Airlines: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card
- Best for small businesses seeking low-cost travel perks with Southwest: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card
- Best for businesses that book frequent hotel stays with IHG brands: IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card
- Best for businesses prioritizing upscale hotel stays and elite travel benefits: World of Hyatt Business Credit Card
1 Relay
2 Ramp
Quick comparison of the best Chase business credit cards
Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
|Businesses wanting
simple, unlimited
cash back
|Businesses with high
travel, advertising, or
digital service expenses
|Businesses with frequent
office, internet, and
utility expenses
|Businesses with large,
frequent purchases and
high monthly spend
|High-spending
businesses wanting
premium travel perks
and flexible rewards
|Frequent business
travelers who fly
United
|Businesses prioritizing
premium travel
experiences with
United
|Business travelers
loyal to Southwest
Airlines
|Small businesses
seeking low-cost
travel perks with
Southwest
|Businesses that book
frequent hotel
stays with IHG
brands
|Businesses prioritizing
upscale hotel stays
and elite travel
benefits
Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Best for businesses wanting simple, unlimited cash back
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Rewards
Why I like it
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is my top recommendation if you need simplicity. It’s especially useful if your company makes a wide range of purchases, but maybe not in one specific category. Whether you’re buying inventory, paying vendors, or covering miscellaneous operating costs, you’ll earn 1.5% cash back without having to navigate spending categories in order to maximize rewards.
I like it because you don’t have to optimize spend or worry about reward caps; it simply delivers value in line with how you operate and how often you use the card. And with a $0 annual fee and 0% intro APR, this card can be a smart tool for managing budgets or short-term investments without paying interest right away.
Other benefits
In addition to simple cash back, this card includes several features that can benefit business owners:
- Purchase protection covers new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim)
- Extended warranty adds one year to eligible manufacturer warranties
- Fraud protection includes zero-liability coverage for unauthorized charges
- Access to rotating discounts at select merchants
- Year-end summaries that help with budgeting and tax planning
- Expense tracking for seamless integration with accounting tools
Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card: Best for businesses with high travel, advertising, or digital service expenses
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Rewards
Why I like it
The Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is a great pick if your business has recurring expenses in digital marketing, travel, and online services. If it spends heavily on social media ads or frequent client trips, the 3x points can add up quickly and be used for other aspects of your business spending.
I chose this card for its flexibility and high reward potential. Redeeming points for travel through Chase makes them go 25% further, which is a big perk if your team travels often. The welcome offer is often generous, and when combined with the card’s other benefits, it’s easy to earn value upfront. However, it may not be the best choice for financing long-term purchases, as there’s no intro APR.
Other benefits
In addition to its strong points structure, the card includes several valuable benefits, such as:
- Cell phone protection when you pay your bill with the card, up to $1,000 per claim
- Trip cancellation and interruption insurance for covered situations
- Primary auto rental coverage for business travel
- Purchase protection for new items against damage or theft for 120 days (up to $10,000 per claim)
- Extended warranty that adds an additional year to eligible warranties
- Zero-liability fraud coverage and real-time alerts
- Year-end summaries for budgeting, reporting, and tax prep
- Chase Offers with merchant discounts
- Integration with QuickBooks and other expense software
Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: Best for businesses with frequent office, internet, and utility expenses
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Rewards
Why I like it
I recommend the Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card if your business regularly spends on operational essentials, like Wi-Fi, software subscriptions, and office supplies. The 5% cash back rate on those everyday categories can add up fast, especially if you have multiple locations or teams.
I chose it primarily for its high return potential on core business expenses, all with a $0 annual fee. The 12-month 0% intro APR is also helpful if you need to invest in supplies or equipment up front and want some breathing room for your budget before interest kicks in. If your business is trying to maximize value on recurring expenses, this card is worth considering.
Other benefits
Along with its cash back rewards, this card has several features designed to support business operations, including:
- Free employee cards with spending limits and individual tracking
- Purchase protection on eligible items for 120 days against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim)
- Extended warranty coverage that adds an extra year to eligible manufacturer warranties
- Year-end spending summaries to help with budgeting, reporting, and tax prep
- Zero-liability fraud protection for unauthorized purchases
- Access to Chase Offers, with targeted discounts at select business and retail merchants
- Integration with QuickBooks and other expense tracking software
Chase Ink Business Premier® Credit Card: Best for businesses with large, frequent purchases and high monthly spend
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Rewards
Why I like it
The Chase Ink Business Premier® Credit Card is built for businesses that make big-ticket purchases or have high monthly spending habits. Whether you’re buying equipment, stocking up on inventory, or making large vendor payments, the 2.5% cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more adds up quickly and can go a long way.
I like it because there are no specific or rotating reward categories to navigate, along with no caps on rewards. This way, you can earn top-earning rewards that are simple and predictable, which can be a huge perk if you make larger purchases consistently. While the $195 annual fee might be a bit steep if you have a smaller business, it’s easy to offset it if you’re taking advantage of the 2.5% return on large purchases.
Other benefits
The card also includes protections and tools that support fast-growing businesses, such as:
- Cell phone protection when you pay your bill with the card
- Purchase protection covers new items against damage or theft for 120 days (up to $10,000 per claim)
- Extended warranty adds one additional year to eligible manufacturer warranties
- Trip cancellation and interruption insurance
- Primary rental car insurance when traveling for business
- Zero-liability protection and real-time fraud alerts
- Year-end summaries to simplify tax prep and reporting
- Free employee cards with limit customization
- Integration with accounting software like QuickBooks for easier expense tracking
The New Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM Credit Card: Best for high-spending businesses wanting premium travel perks and flexible rewards
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Rewards
Why I like it
The New Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM Credit Card is a strong choice for companies that travel often or spend heavily on advertising and digital services. It offers standout rewards like 8x points on Chase Travel, 3x on online ads, and 50% more value when you redeem points for travel through Chase. The $300 annual travel credit helps offset the high annual fee, and the earning potential on everyday business categories makes it easy to build up rewards quickly.
What I like most is how this card blends premium travel perks with practical business benefits. You get lounge access, statement credits for tools like Google Workspace and DoorDash, and top-tier travel protections all in one place. It’s designed for business owners who want serious value from their spending without sacrificing flexibility or ease of use.
Other benefits
In addition to travel rewards, it includes a long list of premium features, including:
- $500 in annual credits for The Edit luxury hotel bookings
- Up to $420 in DoorDash value, including DashPass membership and monthly credits
- Up to $400 in annual ZipRecruiter credits
- Up to $200 in annual Google Workspace credits
- $120 in Lyft ride credits each year
- $100 in annual gift card credits at giftcards.com
- Bonus suite of perks if you spend $120,000 per year, including IHG Diamond status, Southwest A‑List status, and additional statement credits
- Complimentary Hyatt Platinum Elite status through the promotional period
- Trip cancellation, interruption, and delay coverage
- Emergency evacuation, travel accident insurance, and baggage protection
- Purchase protection, extended warranty, return protection, and cell phone coverage
- Visa Infinite car rental benefits with Avis, Hertz, and National
- 24/7 access to a Visa Infinite concierge
- No liability for unauthorized charges and advanced fraud protection tools
- Chip-enabled security and seamless integration with accounting tools
The New UnitedSM Business Card: Best for frequent business travelers who fly United
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Rewards
Why I like it
The New United℠ Business Card is a smart choice for business owners or team members who travel with United frequently. You don’t need to fly every week to see the value; just the free first checked bag and priority boarding can make trips more comfortable and efficient. The 2x miles on common business categories, such as gas, dining, and office supplies, also make it practical for everyday use.
I like this card because it balances travel perks and everyday rewards. It’s not a premium travel card, but it doesn’t have hefty fees and offers just enough value to make business trips smoother. If your company flies United even a few times a year, this card can pay for itself with perks alone.
Other benefits
In addition to mileage earning, the card includes several valuable extras:
- Two United Club℠ one-time passes each year for airport lounge access
- 25% back on in-flight purchases like food, beverages, and Wi-Fi on United flights
- $125 United TravelBank credit after qualifying United flight purchases
- $120 in annual Instacart credits, delivered as $10 per month through 2027
- Up to $100 in annual statement credits on rideshare purchases
- Up to $100 back on United Hotels prepaid stays
- $100 annual flight credit when booking JSX flights
- Auto rental collision damage waiver when renting for business use
- Trip delay reimbursement and baggage delay insurance
- Extended warranty protection on eligible purchases
- Zero-liability fraud protection and 24/7 customer service
- Employee cards at no additional cost with spending limits and reporting tools
The New United ClubSM Business Card: Best for businesses prioritizing premium travel experiences with United
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Rewards
Why I like it
The New United ClubSM Business Card is a top pick if you or your employees frequently travel with United airlines. Between the included lounge membership, added lounge passes, free checked luggage, and streamlined airport services, it makes traveling a great experience. The generous mileage welcome offer and elite-qualifying credits also make it a powerful tool if your business is looking to elevate its travel status and comfort.
While the annual fee is quite high, it’s offset quickly if you travel often. If your company frequently sends employees through United, the enhanced lounge access and additional perks can deliver consistent value and better travel experiences.
Other benefits
Beyond earning miles and travel perks, this card includes a variety of benefits, such as:
- Up to $200 annual credit on prepaid hotel stays through United’s Renowned Hotels & Resorts
- Up to $150 annually for rideshare purchases when charged to the card
- Up to $100 annually in United travel credits on Avis or Budget rentals
- Up to $240 annually in Instacart credits
- Up to $200 annually in JSX flight credits
- Up to $50 annually for United FareLock purchase credits
- Free first and second checked bags for primary cardholder and companion (save up to $360 per round-trip)
- Two global Economy Plus seat upgrades each year after $40,000 in annual spending
- Primary auto rental collision damage waiver for business rentals
- Baggage delay and trip interruption insurance
- Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage
- Zero-liability fraud protection and 24/7 customer service
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card: Best for business travelers loyal to Southwest Airlines
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Rewards
Why I like it
I recommend the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card if your company frequently flies Southwest and wants to earn rewards quickly. The 4x points on airfare, combined with bonus categories like online ads and telecom services, make it a great match for businesses that market and scale digitally.
I like this card because it rewards both travel and everyday operations. The in-flight Wi-Fi credits and upgraded boarding perks make each flight smoother and more productive. Plus, since points count toward the Companion Pass, there’s a real opportunity to get long-term travel value, whether that’s for a business partner, employee, or even personal use. The annual fee is reasonable, considering how quickly points can be earned.
Other benefits
In addition to its strong reward structure, the card includes the following valuable business travel perks:
- Four upgraded boardings per year (as available)
- Up to 365 in-flight Wi-Fi sessions covered annually
- Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS fee credit
- Coverage for lost luggage and baggage delays
- Extended warranty and purchase protection
- Primary auto rental collision damage waiver
- Zero-liability fraud protection
- Employee cards at no cost, with customizable limits
- Annual and real-time spending summaries for expense tracking
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card: Best for small businesses seeking low-cost travel perks with Southwest
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Rewards
Why I like it
The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card is a great fit if you have a smaller business or are a solo entrepreneur who flies Southwest a few times a year and wants steady value without a high annual fee. The anniversary points alone cover a significant portion of the fee, and the ongoing 3x rewards on Southwest flights help you accumulate points without overthinking spending categories.
I like this card because it combines straightforward rewards with perks that genuinely improve travel planning. Whether you are aiming for the Companion Pass or just want smoother trips, the rewards are beneficial and attainable. There are also no blackout dates on Southwest seat availability, making redemptions flexible and reliable.
Other benefits
On top of point earning, this card offers the following solid protections and travel benefits:
- Lost luggage reimbursement and baggage delay insurance
- Up to $500 in annual statement credits for point transfer fees
- Auto rental collision damage waiver when traveling for business
- Purchase protection on eligible new purchases
- Extended warranty on qualifying items
- Zero-liability fraud protection and real-time alerts
- Free employee cards with spending controls
- Year-end summaries for expense tracking and tax preparation
IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card: Best for businesses that book frequent hotel stays with IHG brands
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Rewards
Why I like it
The IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card is a strong fit if your business regularly books hotels for team travel, client meetings, or conferences. The combination of high point earnings at IHG properties and an annual free night makes it easy to save a bit of money and take advantage of various perks.
I like this card because it offers real value from the start. Platinum Elite status means you can expect better rooms and smoother check-ins, which is a nice touch if you’re a busy business traveler. And the fourth reward night free is one of the most generous perks out there if your team often books longer hotel stays.
Other benefits
In addition to hotel perks, the card includes protections and business-friendly features, such as:
- Annual free night certificate (redeemable at hotels up to a certain point threshold)
- Platinum Elite status in the IHG One Rewards program
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit every four years
- Cell phone protection when you pay your bill with the card
- Purchase protection and extended warranty on eligible purchases
- Baggage delay and trip delay reimbursement
- Auto rental collision damage waiver for business travel
- Zero-liability fraud protection and alerts
- Year-end summaries for budgeting and tax prep
- Free employee cards with customizable controls
World of Hyatt Business Credit Card: Best for businesses prioritizing upscale hotel stays and elite travel benefits
|Pros
|Cons
|Card details
Rewards
Why I like it
I recommend the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card if your business frequently stays at Hyatt hotels. It offers strong point-earning potential not only on Hyatt purchases but also in your top three spending categories each quarter. That flexibility helps you earn faster based on where your business spends the most. With perks like automatic elite status, annual Hyatt credits, and solid travel protections, the card easily delivers value that can outweigh the annual fee.
You also get Discoverist status and the ability to give it to up to five employees, which adds value for teams that travel often. Spending on the card earns tier-qualifying night credits, so you can work toward higher status without relying on hotel stays alone. If your business already prefers Hyatt, this card turns that loyalty into more upgrades, savings, and rewards.
Other benefits
Along with its strong rewards program, this card offers the following practical travel protections and tools for managing business expenses:
- $100 in Hyatt statement credits per year ($50 semiannually)
- Discoverist status for cardholder and employees
- Room upgrades and late checkout when available
- Primary auto rental coverage for business rentals
- Trip cancellation, interruption, and baggage delay insurance
- Purchase protection for new items
- Extended warranty on eligible purchases
- Zero-liability fraud protection and real-time alerts
- Year-end summaries for budgeting and accounting
- Free employee cards with customizable spending limits
My methodology
In reviewing Chase’s business credit card offerings, I chose to highlight options and features for businesses of all sizes and spending habits. I specifically researched rewards and key features that are most applicable to a wide variety of business uses. That way, businesses can take advantage of their cards and use them to their benefit in their day-to-day operations.
How to choose the best Chase business card
Choosing the best Chase business card for you starts by considering a few key factors. Those include your spending habits, your preferred rewards, and your budget.
✅ Start by looking at how your business spends money. Think about where most of your purchases go. Is it advertising, travel, tech, or supplies? The right card should reward you for the categories you already spend heavily in, not ones you might only qualify for on occasion.
✅ Decide which type of rewards matter most. Do you prefer straightforward cash back, flexible points, or travel perks? Some cards offer premium travel benefits, while others focus on everyday savings. Choose based on what you’ll actually use.
✅ Consider the annual fee and what you get for it. Some cards come with no annual fee, whereas others charge more but offer premium perks in return. A higher fee might be worth it if you take full advantage of the extras like travel credits or lounge access.
✅ Review interest rates and potential fees. If you plan to carry a balance, check the APR carefully. Also factor in things like foreign transaction fees, late payment penalties, and balance transfer costs.
Benefits of Chase business credit cards
With a Chase Business credit card, there are a variety of benefits that you should know about. While some will differ with each card, there are common features, including the following:
- Valuable perks for business owners: The best Chase business credit cards offer a mix of travel, cash back, and purchase protection benefits designed to support everyday operations and growth. Whether you’re a new or an established company, the perks can apply to a wide variety of business uses.
- Earn rewards through Chase Ultimate Rewards®: Many Chase business cards are part of the Ultimate Rewards program, allowing you to earn points on purchases and redeem them for travel, cash back, gift cards, or even to offset expenses through features like Pay Yourself Back.
- Multiple cards tailored to different spending habits: From flat-rate cash back to premium travel perks, Chase has a wide range of business credit cards, making it easier to find one that fits your industry, spending patterns, and financial goals.
- No-cost employee cards with custom controls: Most Chase business cards include free additional cards for employees, where you can set individual spending limits and track expenses.
- Generous welcome bonuses: Many of Chase’s business cards offer generous bonuses after meeting a minimum spending requirement, which can help boost rewards and drive your business forward.
- Built-in expense tracking and accounting integrations: Chase cards make it easier to stay organized with features like year-end summaries, real-time alerts, and compatibility with popular accounting software like QuickBooks.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
What is the Chase 5/24 rule, and how does it affect business card applications?
The Chase 5/24 rule is an unofficial guideline that can block your approval for most Chase credit cards if you’ve opened five or more credit cards, no matter the issuer, within the last 24 months.
Is it hard to get approved for a Chase business card?
It depends. Generally, you’ll need a strong credit score, ranging from good to excellent. Additionally, Chase takes your outstanding debt, number of open accounts, recent credit inquiries, and bank account information into account during the application process.
Can I have more than one Chase business credit card?
Yes. There’s no limit on how many business cards you can get from Chase, as long as you meet credit requirements. That said, Chase does have some specific policies that might impact your ability to get approved, such as the 5/24 rule, which limits approvals if you’ve opened five or more credit cards in the past 24 months, and the 1/30 rule, which restricts you to one business card application every 30 days.
How do I apply for a Chase business credit card?
Applying for a Chase business card requires a mix of personal and business details. You’ll need to share your name, address, and either your Social Security number (SSN) or Employer Identification Number (EIN), if applicable. For business details, expect to provide your company’s name, address, industry type, yearly revenue, and time in operation. The process is relatively simple, and you can apply directly through Chase’s website.