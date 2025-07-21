Chase offers a wide variety of business credit cards, each with various annual fees, generous welcome offers, and ongoing rewards. If your business is loyal to the provider, I’ve reviewed and put together some of the best options based on maximizing rewards, spending habits, and integration capabilities.

Here are my top picks:

Best for businesses wanting simple, unlimited cash back: Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Best for businesses with high travel, advertising, or digital service expenses: Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Best for businesses with frequent office, internet, and utility expenses: Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Best for businesses with large, frequent purchases and high monthly spend: Chase Ink Business Premier® Credit Card

Best for high-spending businesses wanting premium travel perks and flexible rewards: The New Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM Credit Card

Best for frequent business travelers who fly United: The New UnitedSM Business Card

Best for businesses prioritizing premium travel experiences with United: The New United ClubSM Business Card

Best for business travelers loyal to Southwest Airlines: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card

Best for small businesses seeking low-cost travel perks with Southwest: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card

Best for businesses that book frequent hotel stays with IHG brands: IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card

Best for businesses prioritizing upscale hotel stays and elite travel benefits: World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

Quick comparison of the best Chase business credit cards

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Best for businesses wanting simple, unlimited cash back

Pros



Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase



$0 annual fee



Generous welcome offer

Cons



Flat-rate cash back may not be as

rewarding for businesses spending

heavily in specific categories

rewarding for businesses spending heavily in specific categories

Foreign transaction fees apply



No premium travel perks

Card details



$0 annual fee



0% APR on purchases for the first 12 months



Earn a cash bonus after meeting minimum spend requirements (see Chase website for current welcome offer)



Free employee cards, with the ability to set individual spending limits



Compatible with accounting and expense software like QuickBooks



Redemption options include cash back, statement credits, gift cards, and travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®



Rewards



Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Apply now

Why I like it

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is my top recommendation if you need simplicity. It’s especially useful if your company makes a wide range of purchases, but maybe not in one specific category. Whether you’re buying inventory, paying vendors, or covering miscellaneous operating costs, you’ll earn 1.5% cash back without having to navigate spending categories in order to maximize rewards.

I like it because you don’t have to optimize spend or worry about reward caps; it simply delivers value in line with how you operate and how often you use the card. And with a $0 annual fee and 0% intro APR, this card can be a smart tool for managing budgets or short-term investments without paying interest right away.

Other benefits

In addition to simple cash back, this card includes several features that can benefit business owners:

Purchase protection covers new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim)

Extended warranty adds one year to eligible manufacturer warranties

Fraud protection includes zero-liability coverage for unauthorized charges

Access to rotating discounts at select merchants

Year-end summaries that help with budgeting and tax planning

Expense tracking for seamless integration with accounting tools

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card: Best for businesses with high travel, advertising, or digital service expenses

Pros



Generous welcome offer



Points are worth 25% more when

redeemed for travel through Chase

redeemed for travel through Chase

Strong travel and purchase protections

Cons



$95 annual fee



3x bonus points capped at

$150,000 in combined purchases

per year

$150,000 in combined purchases per year

No 0% intro APR on purchases

Card details



$95 annual fee



No intro APR; variable APR applies from the start



Eligible for a generous welcome offer after meeting minimum spend requirements



Free employee cards with customizable spending limits and individual tracking



Points can be redeemed for cash back, gift cards, or travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®



Travel redemptions through Chase boost point value by 25%



Integration with accounting and expense management tools



Rewards



3x points on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines



1x point on all other purchases

Apply now

Why I like it

The Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is a great pick if your business has recurring expenses in digital marketing, travel, and online services. If it spends heavily on social media ads or frequent client trips, the 3x points can add up quickly and be used for other aspects of your business spending.

I chose this card for its flexibility and high reward potential. Redeeming points for travel through Chase makes them go 25% further, which is a big perk if your team travels often. The welcome offer is often generous, and when combined with the card’s other benefits, it’s easy to earn value upfront. However, it may not be the best choice for financing long-term purchases, as there’s no intro APR.

Other benefits

In addition to its strong points structure, the card includes several valuable benefits, such as:

Cell phone protection when you pay your bill with the card, up to $1,000 per claim

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance for covered situations

Primary auto rental coverage for business travel

Purchase protection for new items against damage or theft for 120 days (up to $10,000 per claim)

Extended warranty that adds an additional year to eligible warranties

Zero-liability fraud coverage and real-time alerts

Year-end summaries for budgeting, reporting, and tax prep

Chase Offers with merchant discounts

Integration with QuickBooks and other expense software

Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: Best for businesses with frequent office, internet, and utility expenses

Pros



$0 annual fee



Generous welcome offer



High cash back on select

business categories

Cons



5% and 2% cash back rates apply

only to specific categories

only to specific categories

Bonus categories capped at

$25,000 annually

$25,000 annually

Not ideal for high-volume spend

outside bonus categories

Card details



$0 annual fee



0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months



Eligible for a welcome offer after meeting minimum spend requirements



Free employee cards with customizable spending limits and individual purchase tracking



Compatible with accounting tools like QuickBooks and other expense software



Tiered cash back based on where your business spends most



Redemption is straightforward and offers statement credits, gift cards, or travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®



Rewards



5% cash back on office supply stores and internet, cable, and phone services (up to $25,000 per year)



2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $25,000 per year)



1% cash back on all other purchases

Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend the Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card if your business regularly spends on operational essentials, like Wi-Fi, software subscriptions, and office supplies. The 5% cash back rate on those everyday categories can add up fast, especially if you have multiple locations or teams.

I chose it primarily for its high return potential on core business expenses, all with a $0 annual fee. The 12-month 0% intro APR is also helpful if you need to invest in supplies or equipment up front and want some breathing room for your budget before interest kicks in. If your business is trying to maximize value on recurring expenses, this card is worth considering.

Other benefits

Along with its cash back rewards, this card has several features designed to support business operations, including:

Free employee cards with spending limits and individual tracking

Purchase protection on eligible items for 120 days against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim)

Extended warranty coverage that adds an extra year to eligible manufacturer warranties

Year-end spending summaries to help with budgeting, reporting, and tax prep

Zero-liability fraud protection for unauthorized purchases

Access to Chase Offers, with targeted discounts at select business and retail merchants

Integration with QuickBooks and other expense tracking software

Chase Ink Business Premier® Credit Card: Best for businesses with large, frequent purchases and high monthly spend

Pros



High flat-rate cash back on

large purchases

large purchases

No preset spending limit



Points never expire as long as

your account is open

Cons



$195 annual fee



Full payment required

each month

each month

Points can't be transferred

to Chase travel partners

Card details



$195 annual fee



No intro APR; balance must be paid in full each month



Eligible for a welcome offer after meeting a minimum spend requirement



Flexible spending limit that adjusts based on your business's financial profile



Free employee cards with spending controls and detailed tracking



Redemption options include cash back, statement credits, gift cards, and travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards ®



Points do not expire while the account is active



Not compatible with point transfers to Chase's travel partners



Rewards



2.5% cash back on every purchase of $5,000 or more



2% cash back on all other purchases

Apply now

Why I like it

The Chase Ink Business Premier® Credit Card is built for businesses that make big-ticket purchases or have high monthly spending habits. Whether you’re buying equipment, stocking up on inventory, or making large vendor payments, the 2.5% cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more adds up quickly and can go a long way.

I like it because there are no specific or rotating reward categories to navigate, along with no caps on rewards. This way, you can earn top-earning rewards that are simple and predictable, which can be a huge perk if you make larger purchases consistently. While the $195 annual fee might be a bit steep if you have a smaller business, it’s easy to offset it if you’re taking advantage of the 2.5% return on large purchases.

Other benefits

The card also includes protections and tools that support fast-growing businesses, such as:

Cell phone protection when you pay your bill with the card

Purchase protection covers new items against damage or theft for 120 days (up to $10,000 per claim)

Extended warranty adds one additional year to eligible manufacturer warranties

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

Primary rental car insurance when traveling for business

Zero-liability protection and real-time fraud alerts

Year-end summaries to simplify tax prep and reporting

Free employee cards with limit customization

Integration with accounting software like QuickBooks for easier expense tracking

The New Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM Credit Card: Best for high-spending businesses wanting premium travel perks and flexible rewards

Pros



Points are worth 50% more when

redeemed for travel through

Chase Ultimate Rewards

redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards

High earning potential across

multiple business categories

multiple business categories

Flexible rewards through

Chase Ultimate Rewards

Cons



$795 annual fee



No intro APR



Best value tied to

travel-related redemptions

Card details



$795 annual fee



$0 foreign transaction fees, ideal for international business travel



Eligible for a large welcome offer after meeting the minimum spend requirement



Priority Pass™ Select membership for airport lounge access



$300 annual travel credit automatically applied to eligible purchases



Free employee cards with individual spending controls and tracking



Integration with accounting tools



Streamlined expense management



Points can be redeemed for travel, cash back, gift cards, or used to pay with points via Chase partners



Rewards



8x points on travel booked through Chase Travel, including luxury hotel collections



5x points on Lyft rides through the promotional period



4x points on hotels and airfare booked directly with providers



3x points on online advertising with social media or search engines



1x point on all other purchases

Apply now

Why I like it

The New Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM Credit Card is a strong choice for companies that travel often or spend heavily on advertising and digital services. It offers standout rewards like 8x points on Chase Travel, 3x on online ads, and 50% more value when you redeem points for travel through Chase. The $300 annual travel credit helps offset the high annual fee, and the earning potential on everyday business categories makes it easy to build up rewards quickly.

What I like most is how this card blends premium travel perks with practical business benefits. You get lounge access, statement credits for tools like Google Workspace and DoorDash, and top-tier travel protections all in one place. It’s designed for business owners who want serious value from their spending without sacrificing flexibility or ease of use.

Other benefits

In addition to travel rewards, it includes a long list of premium features, including:

$500 in annual credits for The Edit luxury hotel bookings

Up to $420 in DoorDash value, including DashPass membership and monthly credits

Up to $400 in annual ZipRecruiter credits

Up to $200 in annual Google Workspace credits

$120 in Lyft ride credits each year

$100 in annual gift card credits at giftcards.com

Bonus suite of perks if you spend $120,000 per year, including IHG Diamond status, Southwest A‑List status, and additional statement credits

Complimentary Hyatt Platinum Elite status through the promotional period

Trip cancellation, interruption, and delay coverage

Emergency evacuation, travel accident insurance, and baggage protection

Purchase protection, extended warranty, return protection, and cell phone coverage

Visa Infinite car rental benefits with Avis, Hertz, and National

24/7 access to a Visa Infinite concierge

No liability for unauthorized charges and advanced fraud protection tools

Chip-enabled security and seamless integration with accounting tools

The New UnitedSM Business Card: Best for frequent business travelers who fly United

Pros



Free first checked bag on

United flights

United flights

Two United Club one-time

passes each year

passes each year

Priority boarding and expanded

award seat access

Cons



$150 annual fee after the first year



Best value limited to those who

regularly fly United

regularly fly United

Fewer premium perks than

higher-tier travel cards

Card details



$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150 annually after



$0 foreign transaction fees, ideal for international business travel



Eligible for a welcome offer in the form of United MileagePlus® miles and PQPs? after meeting the minimum spend requirement



Two United Club one-time passes per cardmember, per year



Free first checked bag for you and one companion on United-operated flights



Priority boarding on United flights and expanded access to award seat availability



Free employee cards with individual spending controls



Redeem miles for United flights, upgrades, hotel stays, car rentals, or other travel rewards



Rewards



7x total miles on United purchases (5x as a MileagePlus member + 2x from the card)



5x total miles on hotel bookings through United Hotels



2x miles on dining (including qualifying delivery services), gas stations, office supplies, local transit, and commuting



1x mile on all other purchases



5,000-mile anniversary bonus when paired with a personal United card

Apply now

Why I like it

The New United℠ Business Card is a smart choice for business owners or team members who travel with United frequently. You don’t need to fly every week to see the value; just the free first checked bag and priority boarding can make trips more comfortable and efficient. The 2x miles on common business categories, such as gas, dining, and office supplies, also make it practical for everyday use.

I like this card because it balances travel perks and everyday rewards. It’s not a premium travel card, but it doesn’t have hefty fees and offers just enough value to make business trips smoother. If your company flies United even a few times a year, this card can pay for itself with perks alone.

Other benefits

In addition to mileage earning, the card includes several valuable extras:

Two United Club ℠ one-time passes each year for airport lounge access

one-time passes each year for airport lounge access 25% back on in-flight purchases like food, beverages, and Wi-Fi on United flights

$125 United TravelBank credit after qualifying United flight purchases

$120 in annual Instacart credits, delivered as $10 per month through 2027

Up to $100 in annual statement credits on rideshare purchases

Up to $100 back on United Hotels prepaid stays

$100 annual flight credit when booking JSX flights

Auto rental collision damage waiver when renting for business use

Trip delay reimbursement and baggage delay insurance

Extended warranty protection on eligible purchases

Zero-liability fraud protection and 24/7 customer service

Employee cards at no additional cost with spending limits and reporting tools

The New United ClubSM Business Card: Best for businesses prioritizing premium travel experiences with United

Pros



Full United Club membership with

access to 45+ lounges

access to 45+ lounges

Four United Club one-time passes annually

annually

annually

Premier Access travel privileges, including

priority check-in, security, boarding, and baggage

Cons



$695 annual fee



Best value unlocked primarily by

frequent United travelers

frequent United travelers

High spend or elite status required

to gain "All Access" benefits

Card details



$695 annual fee



Generous welcome offer



$0 foreign transaction fees, making it suitable for international business travel



Comes with full United Club membership, offering access to over 45 United Club locations and participating Star Alliance lounges worldwide



Free first and second checked bags for you and a companion on United-operated flights



Premier Access with priority check-in, security lane access, and boarding



Eligible for a generous welcome offer in United MileagePlus® miles after meeting minimum spend requirements



Expanded award availability on United flights



Free employee cards available with customizable spending controls



Rewards



7x total miles on United purchases (5x as a MileagePlus member + 2x from the card)



5x miles on prepaid hotel stays through United's Renowned Hotels & Resorts



1.5x miles on all other purchases



5,000-mile anniversary bonus when you hold both the United Club Business Card and a United personal card

Apply now

Why I like it

The New United ClubSM Business Card is a top pick if you or your employees frequently travel with United airlines. Between the included lounge membership, added lounge passes, free checked luggage, and streamlined airport services, it makes traveling a great experience. The generous mileage welcome offer and elite-qualifying credits also make it a powerful tool if your business is looking to elevate its travel status and comfort.

While the annual fee is quite high, it’s offset quickly if you travel often. If your company frequently sends employees through United, the enhanced lounge access and additional perks can deliver consistent value and better travel experiences.

Other benefits

Beyond earning miles and travel perks, this card includes a variety of benefits, such as:

Up to $200 annual credit on prepaid hotel stays through United’s Renowned Hotels & Resorts

Up to $150 annually for rideshare purchases when charged to the card

Up to $100 annually in United travel credits on Avis or Budget rentals

Up to $240 annually in Instacart credits

Up to $200 annually in JSX flight credits

Up to $50 annually for United FareLock purchase credits

Free first and second checked bags for primary cardholder and companion (save up to $360 per round-trip)

Two global Economy Plus seat upgrades each year after $40,000 in annual spending

Primary auto rental collision damage waiver for business rentals

Baggage delay and trip interruption insurance

Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage

Zero-liability fraud protection and 24/7 customer service

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card: Best for business travelers loyal to Southwest Airlines

Pros



Earn points fast on Southwest

and everyday business expenses

and everyday business expenses

Wi-Fi credits for in-flight internet



Helps you work toward the

Companion Pass faster

Cons



$199 annual fee



No lounge access or premium

travel protections

travel protections

Limited point transfer flexibility

outside Southwest

Card details



$199 annual fee



Generous welcome offer



$0 foreign transaction fees, ideal for domestic and international trips



Eligible for a welcome offer in Rapid Rewards points after meeting the minimum spend requirement



Four upgraded boardings each year, subject to availability



Up to 365 in-flight Wi-Fi credits per membership year



Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application fee credit every four years



Free employee cards included, with spending controls and detailed reporting



Points can be redeemed for Southwest flights, gift cards, hotels, car rentals, and more



Rewards



4x points per dollar on Southwest purchases, including flights and in-flight services



3x points per dollar with Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners



2x points per dollar on social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable, and phone services



2x points per dollar on local transit and commuting (including rideshare, trains, buses, parking)



1x point per dollar on all other purchases



9,000 anniversary bonus points each account anniversary



1,500 tier qualifying points (TQPs) toward A-List status for each $5,000 spent annually (no cap)



Up to $500 per year in statement credits for Rapid Rewards points transfer fees

Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card if your company frequently flies Southwest and wants to earn rewards quickly. The 4x points on airfare, combined with bonus categories like online ads and telecom services, make it a great match for businesses that market and scale digitally.

I like this card because it rewards both travel and everyday operations. The in-flight Wi-Fi credits and upgraded boarding perks make each flight smoother and more productive. Plus, since points count toward the Companion Pass, there’s a real opportunity to get long-term travel value, whether that’s for a business partner, employee, or even personal use. The annual fee is reasonable, considering how quickly points can be earned.

Other benefits

In addition to its strong reward structure, the card includes the following valuable business travel perks:

Four upgraded boardings per year (as available)

Up to 365 in-flight Wi-Fi sessions covered annually

Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS fee credit

Coverage for lost luggage and baggage delays

Extended warranty and purchase protection

Primary auto rental collision damage waiver

Zero-liability fraud protection

Employee cards at no cost, with customizable limits

Annual and real-time spending summaries for expense tracking

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card: Best for small businesses seeking low-cost travel perks with Southwest

Pros



Low annual fee for a travel rewards card

rewards card

rewards card

Points count toward the

Companion Pass

Companion Pass

No blackout dates or seat

restrictions when redeeming points

Cons



No in-flight Wi-Fi credits or

upgraded boardings

upgraded boardings

Limited bonus categories



No premium travel perks like

lounge access or TSA PreCheck credit

Card details



$99 annual fee



Generous welcome offer



$0 foreign transaction fees, ideal for domestic and international trips



Receive 6,000 anniversary points every year just for renewing the card



Two EarlyBird Check-In certificates annually to improve boarding position



Free employee cards with individual spending limits and tracking



Points can be redeemed for Southwest flights, hotels, car rentals, gift cards, and more



Rewards



3x points per dollar on Southwest Airlines purchases



2x points per dollar on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners



2x points per dollar on local transit and commuting, including rideshare services



1x point per dollar on all other purchases

Apply now

Why I like it

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card is a great fit if you have a smaller business or are a solo entrepreneur who flies Southwest a few times a year and wants steady value without a high annual fee. The anniversary points alone cover a significant portion of the fee, and the ongoing 3x rewards on Southwest flights help you accumulate points without overthinking spending categories.

I like this card because it combines straightforward rewards with perks that genuinely improve travel planning. Whether you are aiming for the Companion Pass or just want smoother trips, the rewards are beneficial and attainable. There are also no blackout dates on Southwest seat availability, making redemptions flexible and reliable.

Other benefits

On top of point earning, this card offers the following solid protections and travel benefits:

Lost luggage reimbursement and baggage delay insurance

Up to $500 in annual statement credits for point transfer fees

Auto rental collision damage waiver when traveling for business

Purchase protection on eligible new purchases

Extended warranty on qualifying items

Zero-liability fraud protection and real-time alerts

Free employee cards with spending controls

Year-end summaries for expense tracking and tax preparation

IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card: Best for businesses that book frequent hotel stays with IHG brands

Pros



Free night certificate each year



Platinum Elite status included



High points earning on travel and

business categories

Cons



$99 annual fee



Best value tied to IHG

hotel loyalty

hotel loyalty

No flexible point transfers to

other hotel programs

Card details





$99 annual fee





$0 foreign transaction fees, ideal for business travel abroad





Eligible for a generous welcome offer in IHG One Rewards points after meeting the minimum spend requirement





Platinum Elite status, which includes room upgrades, early check-in, late checkout, and more





One free night each year on your card anniversary (redeemable at IHG hotels under a set point value)





Fourth reward night free when you redeem points for a stay of four nights or more





Free employee cards with individual spending limits and purchase tracking

Points can be redeemed for hotel stays, gift cards, travel, or shopping through IHG One Rewards

Points can be redeemed for hotel stays, gift cards, travel, or shopping through IHG One Rewards



Rewards



10x points on IHG hotel stays





5x points on travel, gas stations, restaurants, and select business categories





3x points on all other purchases

Apply now

Why I like it

The IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card is a strong fit if your business regularly books hotels for team travel, client meetings, or conferences. The combination of high point earnings at IHG properties and an annual free night makes it easy to save a bit of money and take advantage of various perks.

I like this card because it offers real value from the start. Platinum Elite status means you can expect better rooms and smoother check-ins, which is a nice touch if you’re a busy business traveler. And the fourth reward night free is one of the most generous perks out there if your team often books longer hotel stays.

Other benefits

In addition to hotel perks, the card includes protections and business-friendly features, such as:

Annual free night certificate (redeemable at hotels up to a certain point threshold)

Platinum Elite status in the IHG One Rewards program

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit every four years

Cell phone protection when you pay your bill with the card

Purchase protection and extended warranty on eligible purchases

Baggage delay and trip delay reimbursement

Auto rental collision damage waiver for business travel

Zero-liability fraud protection and alerts

Year-end summaries for budgeting and tax prep

Free employee cards with customizable controls

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card: Best for businesses prioritizing upscale hotel stays and elite travel benefits

Pros



Earn free nights faster through tier-qualifying spend



Bonus points in flexible business categories



Up to $100 in Hyatt statement credits each year

Cons



$199 annual fee



Best suited for travelers who stay

primarily at Hyatt properties

primarily at Hyatt properties

Fewer premium perks than some

high-end travel cards

Card details



$199 annual fee



No introductory APR



$0 foreign transaction fees, great for international business travel



Eligible for a welcome offer in World of Hyatt points after meeting the minimum spend requirement



Automatic Discoverist status with benefits like premium internet, late checkout, and room upgrades when available



Earn up to $100 annually in Hyatt statement credits ($50 per spend, twice yearly on stays of $50 or more)



Free employee cards with spending controls and itemized tracking



Points can be redeemed for Hyatt stays, experiences, room upgrades, and more through the World of Hyatt program



Ability to earn tier-qualifying night credits based on your card spending



Rewards



4x points on Hyatt hotel purchases (total up to 9x including base points)



2x points in your top three spend categories each quarter (from select categories like shipping, dining, airline tickets, and more)



2x points on fitness club and gym memberships



1x point on all other purchases



Earn 5 tier-qualifying night credits for every $10,000 spent annually

Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card if your business frequently stays at Hyatt hotels. It offers strong point-earning potential not only on Hyatt purchases but also in your top three spending categories each quarter. That flexibility helps you earn faster based on where your business spends the most. With perks like automatic elite status, annual Hyatt credits, and solid travel protections, the card easily delivers value that can outweigh the annual fee.

You also get Discoverist status and the ability to give it to up to five employees, which adds value for teams that travel often. Spending on the card earns tier-qualifying night credits, so you can work toward higher status without relying on hotel stays alone. If your business already prefers Hyatt, this card turns that loyalty into more upgrades, savings, and rewards.

Other benefits

Along with its strong rewards program, this card offers the following practical travel protections and tools for managing business expenses:

$100 in Hyatt statement credits per year ($50 semiannually)

Discoverist status for cardholder and employees

Room upgrades and late checkout when available

Primary auto rental coverage for business rentals

Trip cancellation, interruption, and baggage delay insurance

Purchase protection for new items

Extended warranty on eligible purchases

Zero-liability fraud protection and real-time alerts

Year-end summaries for budgeting and accounting

Free employee cards with customizable spending limits

My methodology

In reviewing Chase’s business credit card offerings, I chose to highlight options and features for businesses of all sizes and spending habits. I specifically researched rewards and key features that are most applicable to a wide variety of business uses. That way, businesses can take advantage of their cards and use them to their benefit in their day-to-day operations.

How to choose the best Chase business card

Choosing the best Chase business card for you starts by considering a few key factors. Those include your spending habits, your preferred rewards, and your budget.

✅ Start by looking at how your business spends money. Think about where most of your purchases go. Is it advertising, travel, tech, or supplies? The right card should reward you for the categories you already spend heavily in, not ones you might only qualify for on occasion.

✅ Start by looking at how your business spends money. Think about where most of your purchases go. Is it advertising, travel, tech, or supplies? The right card should reward you for the categories you already spend heavily in, not ones you might only qualify for on occasion.

✅ Decide which type of rewards matter most. Do you prefer straightforward cash back, flexible points, or travel perks? Some cards offer premium travel benefits, while others focus on everyday savings. Choose based on what you’ll actually use.

✅ Consider the annual fee and what you get for it. Some cards come with no annual fee, whereas others charge more but offer premium perks in return. A higher fee might be worth it if you take full advantage of the extras like travel credits or lounge access.

✅ Review interest rates and potential fees. If you plan to carry a balance, check the APR carefully. Also factor in things like foreign transaction fees, late payment penalties, and balance transfer costs.

Benefits of Chase business credit cards

With a Chase Business credit card, there are a variety of benefits that you should know about. While some will differ with each card, there are common features, including the following:

Valuable perks for business owners: The best Chase business credit cards offer a mix of travel, cash back, and purchase protection benefits designed to support everyday operations and growth. Whether you’re a new or an established company, the perks can apply to a wide variety of business uses.

The best Chase business credit cards offer a mix of travel, cash back, and purchase protection benefits designed to support everyday operations and growth. Whether you’re a new or an established company, the perks can apply to a wide variety of business uses. Earn rewards through Chase Ultimate Rewards ® : Many Chase business cards are part of the Ultimate Rewards program, allowing you to earn points on purchases and redeem them for travel, cash back, gift cards, or even to offset expenses through features like Pay Yourself Back.

Many Chase business cards are part of the Ultimate Rewards program, allowing you to earn points on purchases and redeem them for travel, cash back, gift cards, or even to offset expenses through features like Pay Yourself Back. Multiple cards tailored to different spending habits: From flat-rate cash back to premium travel perks, Chase has a wide range of business credit cards, making it easier to find one that fits your industry, spending patterns, and financial goals.

From flat-rate cash back to premium travel perks, Chase has a wide range of business credit cards, making it easier to find one that fits your industry, spending patterns, and financial goals. No-cost employee cards with custom controls: Most Chase business cards include free additional cards for employees, where you can set individual spending limits and track expenses.

Most Chase business cards include free additional cards for employees, where you can set individual spending limits and track expenses. Generous welcome bonuses: Many of Chase’s business cards offer generous bonuses after meeting a minimum spending requirement, which can help boost rewards and drive your business forward.

Many of Chase’s business cards offer generous bonuses after meeting a minimum spending requirement, which can help boost rewards and drive your business forward. Built-in expense tracking and accounting integrations: Chase cards make it easier to stay organized with features like year-end summaries, real-time alerts, and compatibility with popular accounting software like QuickBooks.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is the Chase 5/24 rule, and how does it affect business card applications?

The Chase 5/24 rule is an unofficial guideline that can block your approval for most Chase credit cards if you’ve opened five or more credit cards, no matter the issuer, within the last 24 months.

Is it hard to get approved for a Chase business card?

It depends. Generally, you’ll need a strong credit score, ranging from good to excellent. Additionally, Chase takes your outstanding debt, number of open accounts, recent credit inquiries, and bank account information into account during the application process.

Can I have more than one Chase business credit card?

Yes. There’s no limit on how many business cards you can get from Chase, as long as you meet credit requirements. That said, Chase does have some specific policies that might impact your ability to get approved, such as the 5/24 rule, which limits approvals if you’ve opened five or more credit cards in the past 24 months, and the 1/30 rule, which restricts you to one business card application every 30 days.

How do I apply for a Chase business credit card?

Applying for a Chase business card requires a mix of personal and business details. You’ll need to share your name, address, and either your Social Security number (SSN) or Employer Identification Number (EIN), if applicable. For business details, expect to provide your company’s name, address, industry type, yearly revenue, and time in operation. The process is relatively simple, and you can apply directly through Chase’s website.