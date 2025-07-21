Chase offers a wide variety of business credit cards, each with various annual fees, generous welcome offers, and ongoing rewards. If your business is loyal to the provider, I’ve reviewed and put together some of the best options based on maximizing rewards, spending habits, and integration capabilities.

Here are my top picks:

TechRepublic is able to offer our services for free because some vendors may pay us for web traffic or other sales opportunities. Our mission is to help technology buyers make better purchasing decisions, so we provide you with information for all vendors — even those that don’t pay us.

1 Relay

Visit Website
Company Size
Employees per Company Size
Micro (0-49), Small (50-249), Medium (250-999), Large (1,000-4,999), Enterprise (5,000+)
Any Company Size Any Company Size
Features
Accounts Payable, ACH Payments, Business Checking, and more

2 Ramp

Visit Website
Company Size
Employees per Company Size
Micro (0-49), Small (50-249), Medium (250-999), Large (1,000-4,999), Enterprise (5,000+)
Any Company Size Any Company Size
Features
Accounting, Accounts Payable, Analytics & Reporting, and more

3 Novo

Visit Website
Company Size
Employees per Company Size
Micro (0-49), Small (50-249), Medium (250-999), Large (1,000-4,999), Enterprise (5,000+)
Any Company Size Any Company Size
Features
Accounting, Billing / Invoicing, Budgeting, and more

Quick comparison of the best Chase business credit cards

Best for
Annual fee
Ongoing rewards

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit CardChase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Businesses wanting
simple, unlimited
cash back
$0
Up to 1.5% cash back
Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit CardChase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Businesses with high
travel, advertising, or
digital service expenses
$95
Up to 3x points
Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit CardChase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Businesses with frequent
office, internet, and
utility expenses
$0
Up to 5% cash back
Chase Ink Business Premier® Credit CardChase Ink Business Premier® Credit Card
Businesses with large,
frequent purchases and
high monthly spend
$195
Up to 2.5% cash back
The New Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM Credit CardThe New Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM Credit Card
High-spending
businesses wanting
premium travel perks
and flexible rewards
$795
Up to 8x points
The New UnitedSM Business CardThe New UnitedSM Business Card
Frequent business
travelers who fly
United
$0 the first year, then $150 after
Up to 7x miles
The New United ClubSM Business Card
Businesses prioritizing
premium travel
experiences with
United
$695
Up to 7x miles
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit CardSouthwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card
Business travelers
loyal to Southwest
Airlines
$199
Up to 4x points
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit CardSouthwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card
Small businesses
seeking low-cost
travel perks with
Southwest
$99
Up to 3x points
IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit CardIHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card
Businesses that book
frequent hotel
stays with IHG
brands
$99
Up to 10x points
World of Hyatt Business Credit CardWorld of Hyatt Business Credit Card
Businesses prioritizing
upscale hotel stays
and elite travel
benefits
$199
Up to 4x points

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Best for businesses wanting simple, unlimited cash back

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Pros

  • Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

  • $0 annual fee

  • Generous welcome offer

Cons

  • Flat-rate cash back may not be as
    rewarding for businesses spending
    heavily in specific categories

  • Foreign transaction fees apply

  • No premium travel perks
Card details

  • $0 annual fee

  • 0% APR on purchases for the first 12 months

  • Earn a cash bonus after meeting minimum spend requirements (see Chase website for current welcome offer)

  • Free employee cards, with the ability to set individual spending limits

  • Compatible with accounting and expense software like QuickBooks

  • Redemption options include cash back, statement credits, gift cards, and travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®


Rewards

  • Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Apply now

Why I like it

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is my top recommendation if you need simplicity. It’s especially useful if your company makes a wide range of purchases, but maybe not in one specific category. Whether you’re buying inventory, paying vendors, or covering miscellaneous operating costs, you’ll earn 1.5% cash back without having to navigate spending categories in order to maximize rewards.

I like it because you don’t have to optimize spend or worry about reward caps; it simply delivers value in line with how you operate and how often you use the card. And with a $0 annual fee and 0% intro APR, this card can be a smart tool for managing budgets or short-term investments without paying interest right away.

Other benefits

In addition to simple cash back, this card includes several features that can benefit business owners:

  • Purchase protection covers new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim)
  • Extended warranty adds one year to eligible manufacturer warranties
  • Fraud protection includes zero-liability coverage for unauthorized charges
  • Access to rotating discounts at select merchants
  • Year-end summaries that help with budgeting and tax planning
  • Expense tracking for seamless integration with accounting tools

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card: Best for businesses with high travel, advertising, or digital service expenses

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Pros

  • Generous welcome offer

  • Points are worth 25% more when
    redeemed for travel through Chase

  • Strong travel and purchase protections

Cons

  • $95 annual fee

  • 3x bonus points capped at
    $150,000 in combined purchases
    per year

  • No 0% intro APR on purchases
Card details

  • $95 annual fee

  • No intro APR; variable APR applies from the start

  • Eligible for a generous welcome offer after meeting minimum spend requirements

  • Free employee cards with customizable spending limits and individual tracking

  • Points can be redeemed for cash back, gift cards, or travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • Travel redemptions through Chase boost point value by 25%

  • Integration with accounting and expense management tools


Rewards

  • 3x points on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines

  • 1x point on all other purchases
Apply now

Why I like it

The Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is a great pick if your business has recurring expenses in digital marketing, travel, and online services. If it spends heavily on social media ads or frequent client trips, the 3x points can add up quickly and be used for other aspects of your business spending.

I chose this card for its flexibility and high reward potential. Redeeming points for travel through Chase makes them go 25% further, which is a big perk if your team travels often. The welcome offer is often generous, and when combined with the card’s other benefits, it’s easy to earn value upfront. However, it may not be the best choice for financing long-term purchases, as there’s no intro APR.

Other benefits

In addition to its strong points structure, the card includes several valuable benefits, such as:

  • Cell phone protection when you pay your bill with the card, up to $1,000 per claim
  • Trip cancellation and interruption insurance for covered situations
  • Primary auto rental coverage for business travel
  • Purchase protection for new items against damage or theft for 120 days (up to $10,000 per claim)
  • Extended warranty that adds an additional year to eligible warranties
  • Zero-liability fraud coverage and real-time alerts
  • Year-end summaries for budgeting, reporting, and tax prep
  • Chase Offers with merchant discounts
  • Integration with QuickBooks and other expense software

Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: Best for businesses with frequent office, internet, and utility expenses

Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Pros

  • $0 annual fee

  • Generous welcome offer

  • High cash back on select
    business categories

Cons

  • 5% and 2% cash back rates apply
    only to specific categories

  • Bonus categories capped at
    $25,000 annually

  • Not ideal for high-volume spend
    outside bonus categories
Card details

  • $0 annual fee

  • 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months

  • Eligible for a welcome offer after meeting minimum spend requirements

  • Free employee cards with customizable spending limits and individual purchase tracking

  • Compatible with accounting tools like QuickBooks and other expense software

  • Tiered cash back based on where your business spends most

  • Redemption is straightforward and offers statement credits, gift cards, or travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®


Rewards

  • 5% cash back on office supply stores and internet, cable, and phone services (up to $25,000 per year)

  • 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $25,000 per year)

  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend the Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card if your business regularly spends on operational essentials, like Wi-Fi, software subscriptions, and office supplies. The 5% cash back rate on those everyday categories can add up fast, especially if you have multiple locations or teams.

I chose it primarily for its high return potential on core business expenses, all with a $0 annual fee. The 12-month 0% intro APR is also helpful if you need to invest in supplies or equipment up front and want some breathing room for your budget before interest kicks in. If your business is trying to maximize value on recurring expenses, this card is worth considering.

Other benefits

Along with its cash back rewards, this card has several features designed to support business operations, including:

  • Free employee cards with spending limits and individual tracking
  • Purchase protection on eligible items for 120 days against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim)
  • Extended warranty coverage that adds an extra year to eligible manufacturer warranties
  • Year-end spending summaries to help with budgeting, reporting, and tax prep
  • Zero-liability fraud protection for unauthorized purchases
  • Access to Chase Offers, with targeted discounts at select business and retail merchants
  • Integration with QuickBooks and other expense tracking software

Chase Ink Business Premier® Credit Card: Best for businesses with large, frequent purchases and high monthly spend

Chase Ink Business Premier® Credit Card
Pros

  • High flat-rate cash back on
    large purchases

  • No preset spending limit

  • Points never expire as long as
    your account is open

Cons

  • $195 annual fee

  • Full payment required
    each month

  • Points can't be transferred
    to Chase travel partners
Card details

  • $195 annual fee

  • No intro APR; balance must be paid in full each month

  • Eligible for a welcome offer after meeting a minimum spend requirement

  • Flexible spending limit that adjusts based on your business's financial profile

  • Free employee cards with spending controls and detailed tracking

  • Redemption options include cash back, statement credits, gift cards, and travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • Points do not expire while the account is active

  • Not compatible with point transfers to Chase's travel partners


Rewards

  • 2.5% cash back on every purchase of $5,000 or more

  • 2% cash back on all other purchases
Apply now

Why I like it

The Chase Ink Business Premier® Credit Card is built for businesses that make big-ticket purchases or have high monthly spending habits. Whether you’re buying equipment, stocking up on inventory, or making large vendor payments, the 2.5% cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more adds up quickly and can go a long way.

I like it because there are no specific or rotating reward categories to navigate, along with no caps on rewards. This way, you can earn top-earning rewards that are simple and predictable, which can be a huge perk if you make larger purchases consistently. While the $195 annual fee might be a bit steep if you have a smaller business, it’s easy to offset it if you’re taking advantage of the 2.5% return on large purchases.

Other benefits

The card also includes protections and tools that support fast-growing businesses, such as:

  • Cell phone protection when you pay your bill with the card
  • Purchase protection covers new items against damage or theft for 120 days (up to $10,000 per claim)
  • Extended warranty adds one additional year to eligible manufacturer warranties
  • Trip cancellation and interruption insurance
  • Primary rental car insurance when traveling for business
  • Zero-liability protection and real-time fraud alerts
  • Year-end summaries to simplify tax prep and reporting
  • Free employee cards with limit customization
  • Integration with accounting software like QuickBooks for easier expense tracking

The New Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM Credit Card: Best for high-spending businesses wanting premium travel perks and flexible rewards

The New Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM Credit Card
Pros

  • Points are worth 50% more when
    redeemed for travel through
    Chase Ultimate Rewards

  • High earning potential across
    multiple business categories

  • Flexible rewards through
    Chase Ultimate Rewards

Cons

  • $795 annual fee

  • No intro APR

  • Best value tied to
    travel-related redemptions
Card details

  • $795 annual fee

  • $0 foreign transaction fees, ideal for international business travel

  • Eligible for a large welcome offer after meeting the minimum spend requirement

  • Priority Pass™ Select membership for airport lounge access

  • $300 annual travel credit automatically applied to eligible purchases

  • Free employee cards with individual spending controls and tracking

  • Integration with accounting tools

  • Streamlined expense management

  • Points can be redeemed for travel, cash back, gift cards, or used to pay with points via Chase partners


Rewards

  • 8x points on travel booked through Chase Travel, including luxury hotel collections

  • 5x points on Lyft rides through the promotional period

  • 4x points on hotels and airfare booked directly with providers

  • 3x points on online advertising with social media or search engines

  • 1x point on all other purchases
Apply now

Why I like it

The New Sapphire Reserve for BusinessSM Credit Card is a strong choice for companies that travel often or spend heavily on advertising and digital services. It offers standout rewards like 8x points on Chase Travel, 3x on online ads, and 50% more value when you redeem points for travel through Chase. The $300 annual travel credit helps offset the high annual fee, and the earning potential on everyday business categories makes it easy to build up rewards quickly.

What I like most is how this card blends premium travel perks with practical business benefits. You get lounge access, statement credits for tools like Google Workspace and DoorDash, and top-tier travel protections all in one place. It’s designed for business owners who want serious value from their spending without sacrificing flexibility or ease of use.

Other benefits

In addition to travel rewards, it includes a long list of premium features, including:

  • $500 in annual credits for The Edit luxury hotel bookings
  • Up to $420 in DoorDash value, including DashPass membership and monthly credits
  • Up to $400 in annual ZipRecruiter credits
  • Up to $200 in annual Google Workspace credits
  • $120 in Lyft ride credits each year
  • $100 in annual gift card credits at giftcards.com
  • Bonus suite of perks if you spend $120,000 per year, including IHG Diamond status, Southwest A‑List status, and additional statement credits
  • Complimentary Hyatt Platinum Elite status through the promotional period
  • Trip cancellation, interruption, and delay coverage
  • Emergency evacuation, travel accident insurance, and baggage protection
  • Purchase protection, extended warranty, return protection, and cell phone coverage
  • Visa Infinite car rental benefits with Avis, Hertz, and National
  • 24/7 access to a Visa Infinite concierge
  • No liability for unauthorized charges and advanced fraud protection tools
  • Chip-enabled security and seamless integration with accounting tools

The New UnitedSM Business Card: Best for frequent business travelers who fly United

The New UnitedSM Business Card
Pros

  • Free first checked bag on
    United flights

  • Two United Club one-time
    passes each year

  • Priority boarding and expanded
    award seat access

Cons

  • $150 annual fee after the first year

  • Best value limited to those who
    regularly fly United

  • Fewer premium perks than
    higher-tier travel cards
Card details

  • $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150 annually after

  • $0 foreign transaction fees, ideal for international business travel

  • Eligible for a welcome offer in the form of United MileagePlus® miles and PQPs? after meeting the minimum spend requirement

  • Two United Club one-time passes per cardmember, per year

  • Free first checked bag for you and one companion on United-operated flights

  • Priority boarding on United flights and expanded access to award seat availability

  • Free employee cards with individual spending controls

  • Redeem miles for United flights, upgrades, hotel stays, car rentals, or other travel rewards


Rewards

  • 7x total miles on United purchases (5x as a MileagePlus member + 2x from the card)

  • 5x total miles on hotel bookings through United Hotels

  • 2x miles on dining (including qualifying delivery services), gas stations, office supplies, local transit, and commuting

  • 1x mile on all other purchases

  • 5,000-mile anniversary bonus when paired with a personal United card
Apply now

Why I like it

The New United Business Card is a smart choice for business owners or team members who travel with United frequently. You don’t need to fly every week to see the value; just the free first checked bag and priority boarding can make trips more comfortable and efficient. The 2x miles on common business categories, such as gas, dining, and office supplies, also make it practical for everyday use.

I like this card because it balances travel perks and everyday rewards. It’s not a premium travel card, but it doesn’t have hefty fees and offers just enough value to make business trips smoother. If your company flies United even a few times a year, this card can pay for itself with perks alone.

Other benefits

In addition to mileage earning, the card includes several valuable extras:

  • Two United Club one-time passes each year for airport lounge access
  • 25% back on in-flight purchases like food, beverages, and Wi-Fi on United flights
  • $125 United TravelBank credit after qualifying United flight purchases
  • $120 in annual Instacart credits, delivered as $10 per month through 2027
  • Up to $100 in annual statement credits on rideshare purchases
  • Up to $100 back on United Hotels prepaid stays
  • $100 annual flight credit when booking JSX flights
  • Auto rental collision damage waiver when renting for business use
  • Trip delay reimbursement and baggage delay insurance
  • Extended warranty protection on eligible purchases
  • Zero-liability fraud protection and 24/7 customer service
  • Employee cards at no additional cost with spending limits and reporting tools

The New United ClubSM Business Card: Best for businesses prioritizing premium travel experiences with United

The New United ClubSM Business Card
Pros

  • Full United Club membership with
    access to 45+ lounges

  • Four United Club one-time passes
    annually

  • Premier Access travel privileges, including
    priority check-in, security, boarding, and baggage

Cons

  • $695 annual fee

  • Best value unlocked primarily by
    frequent United travelers

  • High spend or elite status required
    to gain "All Access" benefits
Card details

  • $695 annual fee

  • Generous welcome offer

  • $0 foreign transaction fees, making it suitable for international business travel

  • Comes with full United Club membership, offering access to over 45 United Club locations and participating Star Alliance lounges worldwide

  • Free first and second checked bags for you and a companion on United-operated flights

  • Premier Access with priority check-in, security lane access, and boarding

  • Eligible for a generous welcome offer in United MileagePlus® miles after meeting minimum spend requirements

  • Expanded award availability on United flights

  • Free employee cards available with customizable spending controls


Rewards

  • 7x total miles on United purchases (5x as a MileagePlus member + 2x from the card)

  • 5x miles on prepaid hotel stays through United's Renowned Hotels & Resorts

  • 1.5x miles on all other purchases

  • 5,000-mile anniversary bonus when you hold both the United Club Business Card and a United personal card
Apply now

Why I like it

The New United ClubSM Business Card is a top pick if you or your employees frequently travel with United airlines. Between the included lounge membership, added lounge passes, free checked luggage, and streamlined airport services, it makes traveling a great experience. The generous mileage welcome offer and elite-qualifying credits also make it a powerful tool if your business is looking to elevate its travel status and comfort.

While the annual fee is quite high, it’s offset quickly if you travel often. If your company frequently sends employees through United, the enhanced lounge access and additional perks can deliver consistent value and better travel experiences.

Other benefits

Beyond earning miles and travel perks, this card includes a variety of benefits, such as:

  • Up to $200 annual credit on prepaid hotel stays through United’s Renowned Hotels & Resorts
  • Up to $150 annually for rideshare purchases when charged to the card
  • Up to $100 annually in United travel credits on Avis or Budget rentals
  • Up to $240 annually in Instacart credits
  • Up to $200 annually in JSX flight credits
  • Up to $50 annually for United FareLock purchase credits
  • Free first and second checked bags for primary cardholder and companion (save up to $360 per round-trip)
  • Two global Economy Plus seat upgrades each year after $40,000 in annual spending
  • Primary auto rental collision damage waiver for business rentals
  • Baggage delay and trip interruption insurance
  • Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage
  • Zero-liability fraud protection and 24/7 customer service

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card: Best for business travelers loyal to Southwest Airlines

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card
Pros

  • Earn points fast on Southwest
    and everyday business expenses

  • Wi-Fi credits for in-flight internet

  • Helps you work toward the
    Companion Pass faster

Cons

  • $199 annual fee

  • No lounge access or premium
    travel protections

  • Limited point transfer flexibility
    outside Southwest
Card details

  • $199 annual fee

  • Generous welcome offer

  • $0 foreign transaction fees, ideal for domestic and international trips

  • Eligible for a welcome offer in Rapid Rewards points after meeting the minimum spend requirement

  • Four upgraded boardings each year, subject to availability

  • Up to 365 in-flight Wi-Fi credits per membership year

  • Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application fee credit every four years

  • Free employee cards included, with spending controls and detailed reporting

  • Points can be redeemed for Southwest flights, gift cards, hotels, car rentals, and more


Rewards

  • 4x points per dollar on Southwest purchases, including flights and in-flight services

  • 3x points per dollar with Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners

  • 2x points per dollar on social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable, and phone services

  • 2x points per dollar on local transit and commuting (including rideshare, trains, buses, parking)

  • 1x point per dollar on all other purchases

  • 9,000 anniversary bonus points each account anniversary

  • 1,500 tier qualifying points (TQPs) toward A-List status for each $5,000 spent annually (no cap)

  • Up to $500 per year in statement credits for Rapid Rewards points transfer fees
Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card if your company frequently flies Southwest and wants to earn rewards quickly. The 4x points on airfare, combined with bonus categories like online ads and telecom services, make it a great match for businesses that market and scale digitally.

I like this card because it rewards both travel and everyday operations. The in-flight Wi-Fi credits and upgraded boarding perks make each flight smoother and more productive. Plus, since points count toward the Companion Pass, there’s a real opportunity to get long-term travel value, whether that’s for a business partner, employee, or even personal use. The annual fee is reasonable, considering how quickly points can be earned.

Other benefits

In addition to its strong reward structure, the card includes the following valuable business travel perks:

  • Four upgraded boardings per year (as available)
  • Up to 365 in-flight Wi-Fi sessions covered annually
  • Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS fee credit
  • Coverage for lost luggage and baggage delays
  • Extended warranty and purchase protection
  • Primary auto rental collision damage waiver
  • Zero-liability fraud protection
  • Employee cards at no cost, with customizable limits
  • Annual and real-time spending summaries for expense tracking

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card: Best for small businesses seeking low-cost travel perks with Southwest

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card
Pros

  • Low annual fee for a travel
    rewards card

  • Points count toward the
    Companion Pass

  • No blackout dates or seat
    restrictions when redeeming points

Cons

  • No in-flight Wi-Fi credits or
    upgraded boardings

  • Limited bonus categories

  • No premium travel perks like
    lounge access or TSA PreCheck credit
Card details

  • $99 annual fee

  • Generous welcome offer

  • $0 foreign transaction fees, ideal for domestic and international trips

  • Receive 6,000 anniversary points every year just for renewing the card

  • Two EarlyBird Check-In certificates annually to improve boarding position

  • Free employee cards with individual spending limits and tracking

  • Points can be redeemed for Southwest flights, hotels, car rentals, gift cards, and more


Rewards

  • 3x points per dollar on Southwest Airlines purchases

  • 2x points per dollar on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners

  • 2x points per dollar on local transit and commuting, including rideshare services

  • 1x point per dollar on all other purchases
Apply now

Why I like it

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card is a great fit if you have a smaller business or are a solo entrepreneur who flies Southwest a few times a year and wants steady value without a high annual fee. The anniversary points alone cover a significant portion of the fee, and the ongoing 3x rewards on Southwest flights help you accumulate points without overthinking spending categories.

I like this card because it combines straightforward rewards with perks that genuinely improve travel planning. Whether you are aiming for the Companion Pass or just want smoother trips, the rewards are beneficial and attainable. There are also no blackout dates on Southwest seat availability, making redemptions flexible and reliable.

Other benefits

On top of point earning, this card offers the following solid protections and travel benefits:

  • Lost luggage reimbursement and baggage delay insurance
  • Up to $500 in annual statement credits for point transfer fees
  • Auto rental collision damage waiver when traveling for business
  • Purchase protection on eligible new purchases
  • Extended warranty on qualifying items
  • Zero-liability fraud protection and real-time alerts
  • Free employee cards with spending controls
  • Year-end summaries for expense tracking and tax preparation

IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card: Best for businesses that book frequent hotel stays with IHG brands

IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card
Pros

  • Free night certificate each year

  • Platinum Elite status included

  • High points earning on travel and
    business categories

Cons

  • $99 annual fee

  • Best value tied to IHG
    hotel loyalty

  • No flexible point transfers to
    other hotel programs
Card details


    • $99 annual fee

    • $0 foreign transaction fees, ideal for business travel abroad

    • Eligible for a generous welcome offer in IHG One Rewards points after meeting the minimum spend requirement

    • Platinum Elite status, which includes room upgrades, early check-in, late checkout, and more

    • One free night each year on your card anniversary (redeemable at IHG hotels under a set point value)

    • Fourth reward night free when you redeem points for a stay of four nights or more

    • Free employee cards with individual spending limits and purchase tracking
      Points can be redeemed for hotel stays, gift cards, travel, or shopping through IHG One Rewards


    Rewards

    • 10x points on IHG hotel stays

    • 5x points on travel, gas stations, restaurants, and select business categories

    • 3x points on all other purchases
Apply now

Why I like it

The IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card is a strong fit if your business regularly books hotels for team travel, client meetings, or conferences. The combination of high point earnings at IHG properties and an annual free night makes it easy to save a bit of money and take advantage of various perks.

I like this card because it offers real value from the start. Platinum Elite status means you can expect better rooms and smoother check-ins, which is a nice touch if you’re a busy business traveler. And the fourth reward night free is one of the most generous perks out there if your team often books longer hotel stays.

Other benefits

In addition to hotel perks, the card includes protections and business-friendly features, such as:

  • Annual free night certificate (redeemable at hotels up to a certain point threshold)
  • Platinum Elite status in the IHG One Rewards program
  • Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit every four years
  • Cell phone protection when you pay your bill with the card
  • Purchase protection and extended warranty on eligible purchases
  • Baggage delay and trip delay reimbursement
  • Auto rental collision damage waiver for business travel
  • Zero-liability fraud protection and alerts
  • Year-end summaries for budgeting and tax prep
  • Free employee cards with customizable controls

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card: Best for businesses prioritizing upscale hotel stays and elite travel benefits

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card
Pros

  • Earn free nights faster through tier-qualifying spend

  • Bonus points in flexible business categories

  • Up to $100 in Hyatt statement credits each year

Cons

  • $199 annual fee

  • Best suited for travelers who stay
    primarily at Hyatt properties

  • Fewer premium perks than some
    high-end travel cards
Card details

  • $199 annual fee

  • No introductory APR

  • $0 foreign transaction fees, great for international business travel

  • Eligible for a welcome offer in World of Hyatt points after meeting the minimum spend requirement

  • Automatic Discoverist status with benefits like premium internet, late checkout, and room upgrades when available

  • Earn up to $100 annually in Hyatt statement credits ($50 per spend, twice yearly on stays of $50 or more)

  • Free employee cards with spending controls and itemized tracking

  • Points can be redeemed for Hyatt stays, experiences, room upgrades, and more through the World of Hyatt program

  • Ability to earn tier-qualifying night credits based on your card spending


Rewards

  • 4x points on Hyatt hotel purchases (total up to 9x including base points)

  • 2x points in your top three spend categories each quarter (from select categories like shipping, dining, airline tickets, and more)

  • 2x points on fitness club and gym memberships

  • 1x point on all other purchases

  • Earn 5 tier-qualifying night credits for every $10,000 spent annually
Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card if your business frequently stays at Hyatt hotels. It offers strong point-earning potential not only on Hyatt purchases but also in your top three spending categories each quarter. That flexibility helps you earn faster based on where your business spends the most. With perks like automatic elite status, annual Hyatt credits, and solid travel protections, the card easily delivers value that can outweigh the annual fee.

You also get Discoverist status and the ability to give it to up to five employees, which adds value for teams that travel often. Spending on the card earns tier-qualifying night credits, so you can work toward higher status without relying on hotel stays alone. If your business already prefers Hyatt, this card turns that loyalty into more upgrades, savings, and rewards.

Other benefits

Along with its strong rewards program, this card offers the following practical travel protections and tools for managing business expenses:

  • $100 in Hyatt statement credits per year ($50 semiannually)
  • Discoverist status for cardholder and employees
  • Room upgrades and late checkout when available
  • Primary auto rental coverage for business rentals
  • Trip cancellation, interruption, and baggage delay insurance
  • Purchase protection for new items
  • Extended warranty on eligible purchases
  • Zero-liability fraud protection and real-time alerts
  • Year-end summaries for budgeting and accounting
  • Free employee cards with customizable spending limits

My methodology

In reviewing Chase’s business credit card offerings, I chose to highlight options and features for businesses of all sizes and spending habits. I specifically researched rewards and key features that are most applicable to a wide variety of business uses. That way, businesses can take advantage of their cards and use them to their benefit in their day-to-day operations.

How to choose the best Chase business card

Choosing the best Chase business card for you starts by considering a few key factors. Those include your spending habits, your preferred rewards, and your budget.

✅ Start by looking at how your business spends money. Think about where most of your purchases go. Is it advertising, travel, tech, or supplies? The right card should reward you for the categories you already spend heavily in, not ones you might only qualify for on occasion.

✅ Start by looking at how your business spends money. Think about where most of your purchases go. Is it advertising, travel, tech, or supplies? The right card should reward you for the categories you already spend heavily in, not ones you might only qualify for on occasion.

✅ Decide which type of rewards matter most. Do you prefer straightforward cash back, flexible points, or travel perks? Some cards offer premium travel benefits, while others focus on everyday savings. Choose based on what you’ll actually use.

✅ Consider the annual fee and what you get for it. Some cards come with no annual fee, whereas others charge more but offer premium perks in return. A higher fee might be worth it if you take full advantage of the extras like travel credits or lounge access.

✅ Review interest rates and potential fees. If you plan to carry a balance, check the APR carefully. Also factor in things like foreign transaction fees, late payment penalties, and balance transfer costs.

Benefits of Chase business credit cards

With a Chase Business credit card, there are a variety of benefits that you should know about. While some will differ with each card, there are common features, including the following:

  • Valuable perks for business owners: The best Chase business credit cards offer a mix of travel, cash back, and purchase protection benefits designed to support everyday operations and growth. Whether you’re a new or an established company, the perks can apply to a wide variety of business uses.
  • Earn rewards through Chase Ultimate Rewards®Many Chase business cards are part of the Ultimate Rewards program, allowing you to earn points on purchases and redeem them for travel, cash back, gift cards, or even to offset expenses through features like Pay Yourself Back.
  • Multiple cards tailored to different spending habits: From flat-rate cash back to premium travel perks, Chase has a wide range of business credit cards, making it easier to find one that fits your industry, spending patterns, and financial goals.
  • No-cost employee cards with custom controls: Most Chase business cards include free additional cards for employees, where you can set individual spending limits and track expenses.
  • Generous welcome bonuses: Many of Chase’s business cards offer generous bonuses after meeting a minimum spending requirement, which can help boost rewards and drive your business forward.
  • Built-in expense tracking and accounting integrations: Chase cards make it easier to stay organized with features like year-end summaries, real-time alerts, and compatibility with popular accounting software like QuickBooks.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is the Chase 5/24 rule, and how does it affect business card applications?

The Chase 5/24 rule is an unofficial guideline that can block your approval for most Chase credit cards if you’ve opened five or more credit cards, no matter the issuer, within the last 24 months.

Is it hard to get approved for a Chase business card?

It depends. Generally, you’ll need a strong credit score, ranging from good to excellent. Additionally, Chase takes your outstanding debt, number of open accounts, recent credit inquiries, and bank account information into account during the application process.

Can I have more than one Chase business credit card?

Yes. There’s no limit on how many business cards you can get from Chase, as long as you meet credit requirements. That said, Chase does have some specific policies that might impact your ability to get approved, such as the 5/24 rule, which limits approvals if you’ve opened five or more credit cards in the past 24 months, and the 1/30 rule, which restricts you to one business card application every 30 days.

How do I apply for a Chase business credit card?

Applying for a Chase business card requires a mix of personal and business details. You’ll need to share your name, address, and either your Social Security number (SSN) or Employer Identification Number (EIN), if applicable. For business details, expect to provide your company’s name, address, industry type, yearly revenue, and time in operation. The process is relatively simple, and you can apply directly through Chase’s website.