Inventory software should keep multi-location stock accurate, automate reorders, flag exceptions, and plug cleanly into your POS/ecommerce, accounting, and 3PL tools. Use this guide to match the right tool to your use case, whether retail, multichannel, or manufacturing, with quick “best for” picks, verified pricing, and must-have features.

The best inventory management software for 2025 are:

Best inventory management systems compared

This side-by-side compares the best inventory management software, showing ratings, starting price, and whether each offers webhooks, manufacturing/BOM, forecasting, and a free plan.

NetSuite Inventory Management (Oracle): Best for complex, scaling operations Our rating: 4.6 out of 5 NetSuite Inventory Management stands out for depth and extensibility: native demand planning that models seasonality and sales forecasts, enterprise-grade WMS with mobile RF barcode scanning, and a full developer platform (SuiteScript + SuiteTalk REST/SOAP) for custom logic and integrations. For multi-location, omnichannel operations, the NetSuite Connector keeps data flowing across ecommerce, marketplaces, POS, and 3PLs without brittle CSV hops. Why I chose NetSuite It earns “best overall” because it scales from sophisticated SMBs to mid-market and enterprise without swapping systems: advanced planning, configurable WMS, and a mature integration layer reduce manual work and data drift as order volume, channels, and locations grow. Pricing Model: Quote-based annual subscription for base edition + users + add-on modules (e.g., WMS, Demand Planning, Connector)

Typical first year (SMB): ~$25k–$50k all-in; complex rollouts cost more

Implementation: One-time services often $25k–$75k (migration, integrations, training)

Cost drivers: users, modules, locations/warehouses, order volume, integrations Visit NetSuite

Features

Demand planning using historicals, seasonality, and sales forecasts

Mobile WMS with RF barcode scanning, putaway/pick strategies, cycle counts

SuiteScript (JavaScript) for custom workflows/UI; SuiteTalk REST/SOAP APIs

NetSuite Connector for ecommerce, marketplaces, POS, and 3PLs

Assemblies/BOMs and kits/packages for complex item structures

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Deep planning + WMS in one platform; reduces point-solution sprawl

Powerful customization (SuiteScript) and standards-based APIs

Robust connector ecosystem for omnichannel data sync

Premium pricing and longer implementations than SMB-first tools

Advanced features often require additional modules and disciplined admin/dev ownership



Zoho Inventory: Best overall for new and SMBs Our rating: 4.3 out of 5 Zoho Inventory punches above its weight for tech-savvy small teams: built-in workflow automation with native webhooks and custom functions, tight integrations across carts/marketplaces/shipping/accounting, and one-click connectivity to Zoho Analytics for 100+ prebuilt reports and dashboards. Composite items (light assemblies) plus optional lot/serial tracking cover most non-manufacturing use cases without the overhead of a full MRP. Why I chose Zoho Inventory It delivers the best capability-per-dollar for growing SMBs: fast rollout, strong extensibility (workflows/webhooks/Deluge), and a broad ecosystem that reduces connector sprawl. If you outgrow base reporting, Zoho Analytics (with Zia insights) adds forecasting-style analysis without changing systems. Pricing Plan Price

(monthly) Price

(annually) Orders/mo Users Locations API calls/day Shopify stores Free $0 $0 50 1 2 1,500 1 Standard $39 $29 500 2 2 2,500 1 Professional $99 $79 3,000 2 4 5,000 2 Premium $159 $129 7,500 2 6 7,500 5 Enterprise $299 $249 15,000 7 10 10,000 5 Visit Zoho Inventory

Features

Workflow automation with webhooks and custom functions (Deluge)

100+ ready-made reports/dashboards via Zoho Analytics; Zia AI for natural-language insights

Composite items (kitting/light assemblies) with optional serial/lot tracking

Broad native integrations: marketplaces, shopping carts, shipping carriers (including EasyPost), accounting, CRM

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Exceptional value for SMBs; strong features without heavy IT

Flexible automation (webhooks/functions) and wide integration coverage

Easy analytics upgrade path via Zoho Analytics/Zia

Not a full MRP; composite items aren’t a substitute for advanced manufacturing

Some advanced tracking/analytics features require higher tiers or add-ons



Odoo Inventory: Best for highly customizable, modular ERP Our rating: 4.2 out of 5 Odoo Inventory pairs a double-entry inventory engine with the broader Odoo suite, so you can run warehouses, manufacturing, ecommerce, and accounting on one stack. Out of the box, you get multi-warehouse control, barcode/lot/serial traceability, replenishment rules, and the ability to wire in carriers for live rates/labels; when you need deeper control, Odoo Studio adds no/low-code Automated Actions, and the new External JSON-2 API exposes data and workflows for custom integrations. Why I chose Odoo Inventory It’s the most adaptable option for tech-savvy teams that want to shape the system around their processes: Studio automation handles triggers and scheduled jobs, the API supports bespoke apps and 3PL links, and the MRP app brings full BOMs/operations when you outgrow simple kitting. Pricing Plan Price

(monthly, per user/mo) What you get One App Free $0 One app, unlimited users, hosted on Odoo Online. (You can even choose Studio as the one app.) Standard $35.40 All apps, hosted on Odoo Online. (No Studio, multi-company, or external API in this tier.) Custom $53.10 All apps + Studio, Multi-Company, External API; host on Odoo Online / Odoo.sh / On-prem. Visit Odoo Inventory

Features

Double-entry inventory with multi-warehouse and real-time moves

Lots/serials traceability and barcode workflows

Manufacturing (MRP) app with BOMs, operations, and work orders

Replenishment planner with reordering rules (min/max, routes like MTO)

Odoo Studio Automated Actions for no/low-code workflow logic

External JSON-2 API for integrations and analytics access

Carrier connectors for rating, labels, and tracking

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Highly customizable via Studio automation plus a modern external API

Broad native app footprint (MRP, ecommerce, accounting) reduces third-party sprawl

Transparent cloud posture with 99.9% uptime target and rolling backups

Forecasting is rules-based; no native ML demand planning

Configuration-heavy; success depends on disciplined setup and change management

SLA objectives (99.9% uptime, RPO/RTO 24h) may feel light for enterprise buyers



Katana MRP: Best for modern SMB manufacturers Our rating: 4.1 out of 5 Katana MRP focuses on real-time production and inventory control with strong manufacturing depth: native BOMs/subassemblies, shop-floor/warehouse apps, and an open developer stack (REST API + webhooks) for event-driven integrations. Traceability is handled via an optional Full Traceability add-on (lots/serials), while reporting covers stock, cost, and movement insights — plus partner BI for advanced dashboards. Security-wise, Katana has completed a SOC 2 Type II audit. Why I chose Katana MRP It’s the sweet spot for tech-forward makers that have outgrown basic inventory: you get live material and order visibility, forecasting/planning tools, and robust integrations (Shopify/WooCommerce, QuickBooks/Xero, ShipStation) without jumping to a heavy ERP. Pricing Plan Price

(monthly, billed quarterly) Price

(monthly, billed annually) Users / SKUs Locations Key inclusions Free $0 $0 Unlimited / 30 SKUs 3 All core features & add-ons enabled for testing, API access Standard $399 $359 Unlimited / Unlimited 3 Advanced insights, multicurrency, custom user permissions, barcode scanning Professional $899 $799 Unlimited / Unlimited 10 Everything in Standard plus API access, Full Traceability, Planning & Forecasting, and Warehouse Management Professional Plus Custom Custom Unlimited / Unlimited Unlimited Everything in Professional plus dedicated KAM and priority support Add-ons: Advanced Manufacturing: From $199/month (varies by plan)

Warehouse Management: $199/month

Planning & Forecasting: Included with Professional; add-on at $199/month for lower tiers Visit Katana MRP

Features

Open REST API with webhooks for real-time event notifications and custom apps

Full Traceability add-on for batch/lot and serial number tracking

Inventory reports (stock levels, movements, valuation) and cost reports; optional partner BI dashboards

Inventory planning and forecasting tools to automate replenishment decisions

Native integrations for ecommerce, accounting, and shipping (e.g., Shopify, WooCommerce, QuickBooks, Xero, ShipStation)

SOC 2 Type II attestation and documented security posture

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Manufacturing-first workflows (BOMs, subassemblies) with real-time shop-floor visibility

Strong developer tooling (API + webhooks) for custom automation and integrations

Add-on traceability (lots/serials) and partner BI extendability

Forecasting depth is improving but may trail enterprise ERPs

Some capabilities (e.g., full lot/serial tracking) require paid add-ons or higher tiers

Pricing and onboarding costs can be higher than basic SMB inventory tools



Cin7: Best for multichannel ecommerce + accounting sync Our rating: 4 out of 5 Cin7 Core combines strong inventory control with native assemblies/BOMs, built-in Sales Demand Forecasting (multiple models), and a mature developer stack (API v2 plus event subscriptions) for automating order flows between marketplaces, 3PLs, and accounting. If you need deeper production, you can start with standard assemblies and step up to Advanced Manufacturing as complexity grows — without re-platforming. Why I chose Cin7 It’s a fit for tech-savvy sellers running Shopify/Amazon + Xero/QuickBooks and seeking tight sync, plus forecasting — strong enough for growing omnichannel brands, without the administrative overhead of a full ERP. Pricing Plan Monthly fee Inclusions Core Standard $349 5 users, 2 ecommerce/app integrations, 6,000 sales orders/year, unlimited locations Core Pro $599 10 users, 4 integrations, 24,000 orders/year, MRP (material requirements planning) Core Advanced $999 15 users, 6 integrations, 120,000 orders/year (expandable), Advanced WMS Omni Custom quote 8 users, 5 integrations, flexible order volume, fully customizable Visit Cin7

Features

Sales Demand Forecasting with selectable models from historical sales

API v2 with broad endpoints; event subscriptions for near-real-time workflows

Assemblies/BOMs included in standard manufacturing; Advanced Manufacturing available for complex production

Optional AI forecasting and replenishment optimization (ForesightAI / partner apps)

Native and partner integrations across ecommerce, accounting, shipping, and 3PL

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Strong omnichannel + accounting sync with built-in forecasting

Developer-friendly (API v2, event subscriptions) for custom automation

Clear path from light assemblies to Advanced Manufacturing

Premium starting price versus SMB-first tools

Some advanced capabilities require paid add-ons (e.g., AI forecasting, Advanced Manufacturing)

You may still rely on partners for deeper BI or planning use cases



Unleashed Software: Best for wholesalers needing lot/serial traceability Our rating: 3.9 out of 5 Unleashed Software is a warehouse-grade inventory platform with first-class batch/lot and serial tracking, light manufacturing (assemblies/BOM), and a developer-friendly stack (public REST API + webhooks) to automate purchasing, fulfillment, and accounting flows. Teams that outgrow static reorder points can add Advanced Inventory Manager (AIM) for demand forecasting and replenishment modeling, while the built-in BI Foundation provides KPI dashboards with documented calculations for auditability. Why I chose Unleashed Software It’s a strong fit for product companies that need traceability plus planning without moving to a full ERP. AIM’s forecasting and production-aware replenishment help wholesalers/light manufacturers keep stock lean, and the API/webhooks make it practical to extend with ecommerce, 3PL, and accounting apps. Pricing Plan Monthly fee Included users Extra user (per month) Notes Medium $410 3 $109 Core modules: Inventory, Purchasing, Sales, Production Large $785 8 $99 Same core modules included Large Plus $1,188 20 $79 Same core modules included Add-on fees apply for ecommerce integrations, B2B ecommerce store, advanced inventory manager, business intelligence, CRM, and extra API calls. Visit Unleashed Software

Features

Batch/lot and serial number tracking across transactions

Assemblies/BOMs for light manufacturing and kitting

Advanced Inventory Manager (AIM) for demand forecasting and replenishment optimization

Business Intelligence (BI) dashboards with published KPI definitions

Public REST API and webhooks (with sandbox) for integrations and automation

Daily backups and GDPR-aligned data protection practices

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Excellent lot/serial traceability with end-to-end tracking

Forecasting and production-aware replenishment via AIM

API + webhooks enable real-time integrations with carts, 3PLs, and accounting

Pricing and onboarding can be higher than SMB-lite tools

Advanced analytics/automation may rely on add-ons or external BI

Public posture mentions backups/GDPR, but fewer third-party certs disclosed than enterprise ERPs



Square for Retail: Best for new/small retailers Our rating: 3.7 out of 5 Square for Retail is a POS-native inventory system that’s ridiculously fast to launch: import items, scan barcodes, and start tracking stock across locations the same day. You get built-in stock counts, transfers, low-stock alerts, and purchase orders — plus optional hardware (like Square’s handheld with built-in scanner) and a large app marketplace for accounting, ecommerce, and marketing. For very small teams, that combination means fewer vendors to manage and less IT to babysit. Why I chose Square for Retail It’s the easiest on-ramp for new or lean retail operations. Square bundles payments, POS, and inventory with solid APIs, so you can open a store, sync online sales, and automate essentials without hiring a systems integrator. Pricing Plan Monthly fee

(per location) In-person processing fee What’s included

(high level) Free $0 2.6% + 15 cents Retail POS app, online store, basic inventory tools Plus $49 2.5% + 15 cents Advanced inventory, barcode label printing, COGS reports; 30-day free trial available Premium $149 2.4% + 15 cents Custom rates, priority support, and tailored onboarding for larger retailers Square for Retail

Features

POS-native inventory: stock counts, multi-location transfers, low-stock alerts, and POs

Inventory API and webhooks for real-time updates and custom automations

Optional handheld device with built-in barcode scanner for mobile counts and sales

App marketplace integrations for accounting, ecommerce, shipping, and more

Role-based access and simple dashboards for item, sales, and location performance

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Fastest time-to-value for small retailers; minimal IT and training

Strong POS + payments bundle with an easy upgrade path

Solid API/webhooks and broad app marketplace for extensions

No native serial/lot traceability; workarounds needed for advanced tracking

Forecasting/advanced analytics are basic compared with IMS/ERP suites

Feature depth depends on plan tier; some capabilities require add-ons



How do I choose the right inventory management software for my business?

Start simple: if a tool can’t tick most of these boxes, you’ll end up doing extra manual work. Here’s what to look for:

Real-time, multi-location tracking. Your stock numbers update instantly, whether it’s in your back room, warehouse, or online store, so you’re never guessing.

Your stock numbers update instantly, whether it’s in your back room, warehouse, or online store, so you’re never guessing. Barcode, lot, and serial traceability. You can scan items in and out, and trace batches or individual units (handy for warranties, recalls, or expiry dates).

You can scan items in and out, and trace batches or individual units (handy for warranties, recalls, or expiry dates). APIs, webhooks, and an app ecosystem. The software plays nicely with others (POS, online store, shipping, accounting) and can automate tasks without a developer every time.

The software plays nicely with others (POS, online store, shipping, accounting) and can automate tasks without a developer every time. Forecasting (rules at minimum; AI optional). At minimum, it should suggest reorders based on levels and lead times. If it can learn seasonality or trends, even better.

At minimum, it should suggest reorders based on levels and lead times. If it can learn seasonality or trends, even better. User permissions and audit logs. You control who can do what, and there’s a clear history of changes, such as who updated a price, moved stock, or approved a PO.

You control who can do what, and there’s a clear history of changes, such as who updated a price, moved stock, or approved a PO. Easy integrations for the rest of your stack. Look for ready-made connectors to your ecommerce platform, warehouse/3PL, and accounting, so data stays in sync automatically.

Who should choose what

Not sure where to start? Use this cheat sheet. Match your situation to a tool, then sanity-check pricing and integrations.

New or very small retailers → Square for Retail. Fast setup, POS + inventory in one, low overhead.

Value-focused SMBs (general) → Zoho Inventory. Strong features per dollar, easy integrations, simple rollout.

Makers/light manufacturing → Katana MRP. Live shop-floor view, BOMs/subassemblies, clean API.

Multichannel ecommerce with tight accounting sync → Cin7 Core. Strong Shopify/Amazon + QuickBooks/Xero flows.

Wholesale with lot/serial needs → Unleashed Software. First-class traceability, assemblies, and planning add-ons.

Highly customizable, modular ERP → Odoo Inventory. Open, app-based suite you can tailor deeply.

Complex, scaling operations → NetSuite Inventory Management. Enterprise-grade planning, WMS, and extensibility.

Mobile/field or ultra-simple tracking → Sortly. Visual, mobile-first basics.

B2B portals/offline desktop needs → inFlow. Built-in B2B showroom and offline access.

Methodology

To build this guide, I assembled an initial list of 11 inventory platforms (standalone IMS, POS-with-inventory, and SMB ERPs). I then scored each provider on a scale of 1 to 5 across our rubric and 20+ data points, emphasizing technical depth, extensibility, and fit for growing small businesses.

Integrations and customization (25%): Breadth and quality of native connectors (ecommerce, POS, accounting, 3PL), API + webhooks depth, custom fields/forms, workflow automation, and third-party ecosystem/middleware support.

Breadth and quality of native connectors (ecommerce, POS, accounting, 3PL), API + webhooks depth, custom fields/forms, workflow automation, and third-party ecosystem/middleware support. Analytics, reporting, and forecasting (20%): Real-time dashboards/KPIs, ad-hoc drill-downs, scheduled/automated reporting, exception alerts, and the presence/maturity of predictive or AI-assisted demand planning.

Real-time dashboards/KPIs, ad-hoc drill-downs, scheduled/automated reporting, exception alerts, and the presence/maturity of predictive or AI-assisted demand planning. Scalability, security, and reliability (20%): Multi-user/multi-location performance, documented uptime posture, encryption and access controls (RBAC, SSO/MFA), compliance signals (e.g., SOC 2/ISO 27001), backups/DR, and audit logs.

Multi-user/multi-location performance, documented uptime posture, encryption and access controls (RBAC, SSO/MFA), compliance signals (e.g., SOC 2/ISO 27001), backups/DR, and audit logs. Core inventory capabilities (20%): Real-time, multi-location accuracy; barcode/QR plus lot/serial traceability; reordering rules and lead-time handling; variants/kitting/BOM/assemblies.

Real-time, multi-location accuracy; barcode/QR plus lot/serial traceability; reordering rules and lead-time handling; variants/kitting/BOM/assemblies. Total value for functionality (15%): Feature-to-cost ratio, licensing flexibility, implementation time/effort, vendor transparency and release cadence, and quality of technical support/developer resources.

Scores were based on hands-on exploration (when available), verified vendor documentation and pricing pages, and aggregated user feedback from reputable review sites. I then selected the top seven that map cleanly to common SMB scenarios (new retailers, multichannel brands, light manufacturers, and teams needing maximum flexibility).