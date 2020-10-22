This gift guide features cool and handy accessories for smartphones, smartwatches, and laptops.

With people turning to mobile devices now more than ever, accessories for smartphones, smartwatches, and laptops make great gifts for your loved ones or coworkers. This gift guide offers options for power banks and chargers, smartwatch bands, phone cases, earbuds, and more to help you narrow down which mobile accessories to gift this holiday season.

RAVPower Fast Wireless charger Image: Amazon Being able to charge a smartphone quickly makes anyone happy. Why not give the gift of fast charging with the RAVPower Fast Wireless charger? This charger works for iOS and Android devices, including the new iPhone 12. As long as the smartphone is Qi-compatible, this charger can get the job done, and the user doesn't even have to remove their phone case. $16 at Amazon

AUKEY USB-C power bank Image: Amazon Anyone who's had the battery on their smartphone or laptop die while they're away from their charger can tell you that it's very inconvenient. A power bank can prevent the problem and would be a great gift for any mobile device user. The AUKEY USB-C power bank is a viable option to consider. The sleek 18W power bank can charge any USB-C and USB-powered device, charges up to four times faster than conventional charging, and has built-in safety features to prevent overheating and overcharging. $30 at Amazon

AUKEY USB-C car charger Image: Amazon Another charging option from the AUKEY brand is the USB-C car charger. This car charger is optimized to deliver 21W to most USB-powered devices including iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Nintendo Switches, and more. It charges up to four times faster than 5W stock chargers and is designed to fit almost any vehicle's 2V/24V socket. $14 at Amazon

OtterBox Defender Series Pro phone case Image: OtterBox Smartphones are expensive so it's important that the phone's owner has the proper protection for it. OtterBox cases are known for their durability, but the Defender Series Pro also features a silver-based antimicrobial additive to help inhibit microbial growth and defend against many common bacteria on the exterior of the case. This case makes the perfect gift for new iPhone 12 owners, though it's available for other models as well. $70 at OtterBox

Bose Sport earbuds Image: Best Buy If you're looking to give the gift of music this holiday season, opt for a pair of Bose Sport earbuds. These wireless earbuds are sweat and weather resistant, feature intuitive touch controls and a microphone for touch-free calling, and have a battery life of up to five hours. They come in three colors: Black, Baltic Blue, and Glacier White, so you're sure to find a style that works for anyone on your gift list. $179 at Best Buy

Smartwatch bands for Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy smartwatches Image: Amazon You'd be hard pressed to find someone who's not rocking a smartwatch of some kind these days, so a new band might be just the thing to get them. Apple offers an array of different bands to fit anyone's style, including their Sport Loop bands. The bands are made of a double-layer nylon weave and are soft, breathable, lightweight, durable, and easily adjustable. Sport Loop bands come in a variety of colors and can be purchased on Apple's website for $49. If you're looking for bands for a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, consider EverAct Compatible Bands. This 12-pack of durable silicone bands come in a variety of colors with the option for gold or silver buckles and are compatible with most Galaxy smartwatches, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and Active2, Samsung Gear, and Galaxy Watch 3. The bands are available on Amazon for $20.99.

PhoneSoap 3 Image: Amazon Smartphones are held constantly, put down on dirty surfaces, touched by others, etc., so they're bound to pick up a lot of germs and bacteria. Cleaning a smartphone can be tricky as certain cleansers can actually do more harm than good, but PhoneSoap has taken the guesswork out of properly cleaning smartphones. Using two UV-C bulbs, PhoneSoap 3 kills 99.99% of germs and features a USB and USB-C port so users can charge their phone while cleaning it. $80 at Amazon

Screen protectors Image: OtterBox Another OtterBox product to consider is their line of screen protectors. Having a protected screen is crucial for any smartphone owner. Without it, one drop can mean a shattered screen and lots of money for repairs or replacement. OtterBox offers several types of screen protectors including antimicrobial, anti-glare, edge-to-edge protection, blue light blocking, and more and are available for just about any smartphone (or tablet) you can think of. OtterBox