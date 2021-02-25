Best office chairs of 2021 for your home office or student workstation

In the age of remote work and e-learning, an ergonomic office chair is a home office essential. From premium luxury models to budget options, here are the best office chairs of 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many companies and schools are operating remotely. As a result, many people have curated home offices and remote workstations on the fly with varying degrees of success. While a bare necessities approach to home office essentials may have been sufficient at first, a comfortable and functional office chair is a key part of any productive workspace. From ergonomic wonders and high-end luxury models to budget offerings, here are seven of the best office chairs on the market.

X-Chair's X4-HMT Image: X-Chair Not everyone is in the market for the Cadillac office chairs, but those who are should give the X4-HMT a long look. The model boasts built-in heat and massage components and virtually every part of the chair is adjustable for optimal comfort and a personalized fit during the workday. SciFloat Infinite Recline and responsive support add versatility and ergonomics to this high-end offering. Read TechRepublic's full review here. $1,150 at X-Chair

Herman Miller Sayl Chair Image: Herman Miller "Designed with a nod to suspension bridges," Herman Miller's Sayl Chair features an "unframed 3D intelligent back" to provide support offering increased airflow compared with traditional chair backs or mesh designs. Harmonic tilt and a 12-year warranty bolster the spec sheet on this well-rounded appreciatively eye-catching model. A variety of vivid color options allows those so-inclined to add an appreciative aesthetic pop. $545 at Herman Miller

Soutine Ergonomic Office Chair Image: FLEXISPOT The Soutine ergonomic office chair is a versatile model for under $300. The chair back features an adjustable lumbar support, and this element can be situated in three positions depending on preference. The armrests can be raised, extended outward, and angled as desired for a comfortable fit during extended use. Additional highlights include a 45-degree recline for a wide range of motion during the workday. $250 at FlexiSpot

Pursuit Ergonomic Chair by UPLIFT Desk Image: Uplift Desk The Pursuit ergonomic office chair's adjustable armrests, headrest, and back can be arranged as desired and the mesh materials enable airflow for a cooler workflow. The unit offers tension control and includes three specific locked reclining positions for people who prefer to lounge between tasks. $300 at UpliftDesk

Hbada Office Chair Image: Amazon Some people prefer armless office chairs, and this functional Hbada unit offers the benefits of a traditional office model with the option to forgo the arms when needed. Additionally, the chair offers height adjustments, 360-degree rotation, and up to 25-degrees of rocking for ample range of motion. While some models priced under $150 boast rather utilitarian builds, this Hbada office chair offers an appreciative modern aesthetic with plenty of versatility to boot. $140 at Amazon

Furmax Office Chair Image: Amazon Not everyone in the market for a new office chair is looking for a top-of-the-line model. Those who work from home once or twice a week may prefer a budget option for the home workspace. This Furmax unit is a solid no-frills model for those looking for a budget office chair. It may not include a heated massage or infinite recline but the thick seat cushion, mesh chair back, and adjustable height cover the basics and more for under $75. $55 at Amazon