Bilingual remote jobs have spiked 30% since start of COVID-19

Jobs as translators, interpreters, interviewers and others that require bilingual skills have seen a huge jump as a result of the global pandemic.

It's clear that COVID-19 has become synonymous with a transformed working landscape, where working from home has become the norm for employees, when possible. The shift to remote work has meant different things for employers and employees, alike—everything from reduced overhead and traveling to increased Zoom meetings to more flexibility with schedules. But another thing the pandemic has brought is an increase in the kinds of jobs that are great for remote—in particular, jobs for bilingual, remote employees have just seen a great spike over the past year.

According to data from the FlexJobs website, a marketplace for those searching for jobs, there are now more than 1,7000 bilingual remote jobs listed. This is a 30% increase from what it was in February 2020. And the jump has moved bilingual jobs, as a category, from ranking in 18th place in December 2020 to the 8th career spot for remote jobs, just two months later.

Bilingual remote jobs come in many different forms—some are contract, freelance, corporate, government and education-related. As the economy has become more globalized, and the dawn of the streaming era has made communication even more seamless between people in far corners of the world, the need for employees with bilingual skill sets has increased as well.

These kinds of jobs include everything from language specialists to translators to interpreters, quality rater, communication manager, interviewer and customer service agents.

There are six languages featured in the FlexJobs' Bilingual career category: Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish. And the positions range across industries as well—in communications, business, education, finance and many other fields.

Randstad, the global staffing firm that FlexJob names as one of the "Top 20 Companies To Watch for Remote Work" in 2021, is advertising for a bilingual call center representative, for instance.

Here are 15 specific jobs FlexJob lists for those interested in working remotely in their bilingual career:

The seven top job categories, ahead of bilingual, according to FlexJobs, are Computer and IT; Customer Service; Marketing; Project Management; Accounting and Finance; Medical and Health.

