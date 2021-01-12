CES 2021: Dell's Alienware unveils new gaming m15 and m17 laptops and Ryzen desktop

The new laptops will boast NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics and up to 4 TB of storage, while the new desktop will be powered by AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 processor with up to 16 cores.

Dell's Alienware arm is introducing three new computers with beefy specs designed for hardcore gamers.

Alienware m15 and m17 R4

Announced at CES 2021 on Tuesday, and aimed at mobile gamers, the Alienware 15.6-inch m15 R4 and the 17.3-inch m17 R4 both come with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop graphic processing units (GPUs) equipped with 12-phase graphics voltage regulation. A voltage regulator for a CPU or GPU controls the voltage sent to the processor to ensure that it does not exceed the maximum limits.

Both the m15 and m17 R4 offer as much as 4 TB of storage and memory speeds as high as 2,933MHz. To keep the machines properly cooled with all this powerful hardware, Alienware has added vapor chamber technology. Designed to better dissipate and spread out the heat, this is part of the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology in the R4 generation of the two laptops.

To deliver the highest available frame rates for game play, the Alienware m17 R4 will come with an optional 360Hz FHD panel to enable faster refresh rates and smoother game play for such demanding titles as Valorant and Cyberpunk 2077. Gamers who want to pipe their laptop content to a big screen TV can take advantage of the new HDMI 2.1 connection to deliver 4K resolutions at 120Hz, Alienware said.

The m15 and m16 both offer a choice of a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 or an i9 processor with memory options of 8 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB. For storage, buyers can choose anywhere from 256 GB to 4 TB. Storage options of 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB are accessible in RAID0 configurations, while those of 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB are available in RAID0 Plus configurations.

Both the m15 and m17 will be available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colors with a new matte finish front panel. Selling in the US beginning Tuesday, January 26, both laptops will start at $2,149.99.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

On the desktop front, Alienware has revealed its new Aurora Ryzen Edition R10. This gaming PC is powered by AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 Series processor with up to 16 cores. For graphics, buyers have a choice of an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU or a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series processor.

The Aurora's tool-less upgradeable chassis is designed to help owners more easily swap out or upgrade the memory, hard drive, and other components. The memory slots can support as much as 128 GB of Dual Channel HyperX FURY DDR4 RAM, twice the memory of previous versions of the system, according to Alienware. Further, this desktop comes with an airflow design and vapor chamber technology to better dissipate the heat.

To power the machine, Alienware offers options of AMD Ryzen 5, 7, or 9 CPUs in various cores and speeds. For memory, buyers can choose 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, or 128 GB. Storage options range from 256 GB to 2 TB.

Available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colors, the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 starts at $1,079.99 and is up for sale as of today.

Live streaming event

To kick off the launch of the new gaming machines, Alienware will lost a live streaming event on January 26 at 3 pm ET via the company's Twitch.TV channel. Besides learning about the new systems, anyone who joins will be able to watch presentations from Alienware partners Team Liquid and NVIDIA GeForce, participate in gameplay with a special guest, and get the chance to win prizes.

