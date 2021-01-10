CES 2021: Lenovo's ThinkReality A3 smart glasses offer AR experiences across industries

The AR capabilities allow companies to deploy "customized virtual monitors," assist with training, and provide video-enabled "remote expert use cases," according to the company.

Image: Lenovo

In recent months, organizations around the globe have adopted remote work policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in-house. At the same time, a number of annual conferences have also been held virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and CES 2021 is no different. Each year, the multi-day event features innumerable product and service unveilings across the tech sector. On Sunday, ahead of this year's kickoff, Lenovo unveiled the ThinkReality A3, a pair of smart glasses offering augmented reality (AR) experiences for a host of occupational settings.

CES 2021: Lenovo's ThinkReality A3 smart glasses

Organizations are deploying AR and mixed reality (MR) capabilities to enhance operations. As we reported in September, Lockheed Martin employees are using MR headsets to assist with the production of NASA's Orion spacecraft. There are also opportunities to use these capabilities beyond the manufacturing floor. Lenovo explained that the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses could empower organizations by offering everything from "customized virtual monitors" to AR-enabled training procedures.

"The A3 is a next generation augmented reality solution—light, powerful and versatile. The smart glasses are part of a comprehensive integrated digital solution from Lenovo that includes the advanced AR device, ThinkReality software, and Motorola mobile phones. Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers' abilities to do more wherever they are," said Jon Pershke, Lenovo vice president of strategy and emerging business, intelligent device group, in a press release.

Image: Lenovo

Using a USB-C cable, the smart glasses connect to a person's PC or Motorola smartphone. The smart glasses use a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform, and the 1080p display is capable of supporting five virtual displays during use, and the built-in 8MP RGB camera offers "remote expert use cases." The company notes that it is possible to enhance the smart glasses with an industrial frame to increase safety and durability.

ThinkReality Industrial and PC Editions

As part of the announcement, Lenovo also detailed additional smart glasses variations including the ThinkReality A3 PC Edition, which connects to a laptop or workstation. The ThinkReality A3 PC Edition allows people to cast multiple "virtual monitors in their field of view" while deploying "Windows software tools and applications." An Industrial Edition of the smart glasses uses the ThinkReality platform offering hands-free AR capabilities when connected to "select Motorola phones" for use in a number of commercial environments.

ThinkReality A3 availability

Beginning in mid-2021, the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses will be available in select markets around the globe.

