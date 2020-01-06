New Chromebooks from Samsung, Asus, Lenovo on display at CES 2020

No matter what you need to do with a Chromebook, the models revealed at CES 2020 can help you get the job done.

Google hardware partners Samsung, Lenovo, and Asus are showing off new Chromebooks at CES, and each seems to have a particular niche to fill.

Chromebooks have been capturing more of the work market for years, and with good reason: They're easier to secure, make migrating to a new computer seamless thanks to being largely cloud-based, and are increasingly able to run full-fledged desktop hardware.

The latest models introduced at CES continue to improve on elements of Chromebook design, and these three new models from Samsung, Lenovo, and Asus are no exception.

[Google didn't share a ton of details about the new Chromebooks, so attendees wanting to find out more about specs, will have to visit manufacturer booths for more info.]

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: Professional powerhouse



A dockable stylus, 4K AMOLED screen, and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook's status as the "thinnest Chromebook ever" make it a force to be reckoned with as a portable work machine. Google touts its stylus-powered design capabilities, ability to run Microsoft Office, and built-in Google Assistant as other selling points for professionals.

It also has a built-in ambient EQ that will adjust brightness and color balance based on its environment and the apps it's running.

The new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is the high-end entry of the three, and will cost $999 when it goes on sale in March of this year.

Don't let the price chase you away from considering it, though: It has a bunch of features that make it well worth the price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook: Affordable and full-featured

Lenovo's entry into the 2020 Chromebook Market is a two-in-one hybrid with a 10.1" screen and removable keyboard. Google describes its keyboard as ultra-thin yet laptop-grade, meaning it should be easier to type on than some other removable covers.

If your business computing needs mainly revolve around typing and being connected to web-hosted apps the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook may be a good fit for you, especially considering the price point: It'll be available for $279 when it goes on sale in May, and that price includes the keyboard cover and the kickstand.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436

The Asus Chromebook Flip C436, like other Flip models before it, is a hybrid with a 360-degree hinge that allows its attached keyboard to be rotated behind the screen when not in use so that the device can be used like a tablet.

The featured element of this Chromebook is it Harman Kardon quad speakers and metal chassis, which hopefully will make it a bit more resilient to the wear and tear of travel.

Beyond that, it seems like the Flip C436 is designed more around multimedia, so it may be better suited to home use than work. Pricing details aren't yet available, but the flip will be available sometime in March.

