Take a deep dive into the networking basics for Cisco systems and more with The 2022 Cisco Certified Technician Training Prep Bundle.

We rely on the internet for a lot these days. From keeping up with the news to the fundamentals of business operations, networks are essential in our everyday personal and professional lives. But, networks don’t just simply work—they require implementation, administration and management to keep them working productively.

That’s where qualified networking engineers come in. And if you want to break into this lucrative field, you need to know Cisco, one of the world’s largest providers of networking solutions. In The 2022 Cisco Certified Technician Training Prep Bundle, you’ll learn everything you need to know to start managing Cisco systems.

This four-course bundle takes aim at several Cisco certification exams, giving you project-based learning that will give you the skills you need to earn the certifications and start your career off on the right foot. The courses are taught by Networkel Inc., a leading online IT educational resource.

Starting out, you’ll get into networking basics, explore switching and routing, and prepare for the Cisco Certified Technician (100-490) exam, which is a basic entry-level exam for working in the networking industry. From there, you’ll practice for the 200-301 exam, expanding your understanding of network fundamentals and scaling and connecting networks, security, automation, and more.

Finally, you’ll delve into training to pass the Cisco Enterprise Advanced Routing and Services (300-401) and Cisco Enterprise Network Core Technologies (350-401), demonstrating an advanced understanding of Cisco systems. Plus, you’ll also train to pass the CompTIA Network+ (N10-008) exam, exploring some of the latest networking technologies from Cisco and beyond to fortify your knowledge.

Want to become an impressive networking expert? The 2022 Cisco Certified Technician Training Prep Bundle is your ticket. Grab it on sale for just $34.99 for a limited time.

