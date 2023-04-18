What is the best ClickUp alternative in 2023? Use our guide to compare the pricing and features of the top alternatives to ClickUp.

Efficient project management has become critical to success in today’s fast-paced business environment. Project management software can help organizations streamline their processes, track progress and allocate resources more effectively. With so many tools on the market, it’s essential to find the perfect fit for your business needs. If you’re currently using ClickUp but looking for alternatives, this guide is for you.

Below are reviews of each ClickUp alternative, providing information on pricing plans, key features and how they compare to ClickUp to ease your decision-making.

Best ClickUp alternatives comparison

To help you make the right decision, we’ve compared six top ClickUp alternatives on factors including pricing and key features. We’ll dive into each of these tools, highlighting their pros, cons and how they compare to ClickUp.

Software Task management Time tracking Collaboration and communication File sharing and storage Custom workflows Pricing (per month) ClickUp Yes Yes Yes Yes Highly customizable Free plan available

Paid plans start at $5 per user monday work management Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $8 per user Jira Yes Limited Yes Yes Highly customizable Free plan available

Paid plans start at $7.75 per user Confluence Limited No Yes Yes Limited Free plan available

Paid plans start at $5.75 per user Teamwork Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $5.99 per user Asana Yes Limited Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $10.99 per user Trello Yes No Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $5 per user

monday.com: Best for comprehensive project management monday.com work management is a powerful and versatile project management tool, perfect for businesses that require a comprehensive solution with a visually appealing and user-friendly interface. It offers customizable project boards, time tracking, workload management, automation and a wide range of integrations to help teams of all sizes streamline their workflows and enhance collaboration. Pricing plans Individual: Free forever for up to two seats.

Free forever for up to two seats. Basic: $8 per seat per month when billed annually. $10 per seat billed monthly.

$8 per seat per month when billed annually. $10 per seat billed monthly. Standard: $10 per seat per month when billed annually. $12 per seat billed monthly.

$10 per seat per month when billed annually. $12 per seat billed monthly. Pro: $16 per seat per month when billed annually. $20 per seat billed monthly.

$16 per seat per month when billed annually. $20 per seat billed monthly. Enterprise: Reach out to monday work management sales for Enterprise plan pricing information. Key features Customizable project boards can be tailored to suit any project or workflow.

Time tracking and workload management enables users to monitor time usage and prevent burnout.

Automation and integrations allow teams to automate repetitive tasks and integrate monday with other tools they use.

Dashboards and reporting allow users to monitor the progress of projects and make data-driven decisions more easily. How it compares to ClickUp monday work management is similar to ClickUp in terms of its range of features, but it offers a more visually appealing interface. Its robust automation capabilities and extensive list of native integrations make it a strong competitor for organizations seeking an efficient and versatile project management tool. Additionally, monday work management’s comprehensive reporting tools help teams track progress, spot potential bottlenecks and make informed decisions quickly. For more information, read the full monday review, or check out our in-depth comparison of monday work management versus ClickUp. Visit monday.com

Jira: Best for Agile software development teams Jira is a powerful project management tool specifically designed to cater to agile software development teams. It offers robust support for Scrum and Kanban methodologies, along with highly customizable workflows to adapt to various development processes. Jira’s extensive integration capabilities with popular development tools make it the go-to choice for organizations seeking a comprehensive solution to manage their software projects. Pricing plans Free: $0 for 10 users. This only applies to the monthly subscription.

$0 for 10 users. This only applies to the monthly subscription. Standard: $7.75 per user per month billed monthly and $790 annually for one to 10 users.

$7.75 per user per month billed monthly and $790 annually for one to 10 users. Premium: $15.25 per user per month billed monthly and $1,525 annually for one to 10 users.

$15.25 per user per month billed monthly and $1,525 annually for one to 10 users. Enterprise: Available for teams with more than 800 users and only billed annually. Contact Jira sales for pricing information. Key features Agile project management capabilities with built-in scrum and kanban boards.

Customizable workflows that users can tailor to their unique processes.

Advanced reporting and analytics to track performance and constantly improve processes.

Integrations with popular development tools How it compares to ClickUp While ClickUp supports agile methodologies, Jira is specifically designed for software development teams. Its robust customization and integration options make it a better choice for development-focused organizations. In comparison to ClickUp, Jira offers more advanced features, such as detailed bug tracking and release management tools, tailored to the unique needs of software teams. However, Jira may be more complex and harder to adopt for non-technical users. For more information, read the full Jira review. Visit Jira

Confluence: Best for team collaboration and knowledge management Confluence is a powerful content collaboration tool, ideal for organizations that prioritize team collaboration, documentation and knowledge sharing. It seamlessly integrates with other Atlassian products like Jira, making it an excellent choice for businesses that rely on multiple tools within the Atlassian ecosystem. Confluence helps teams collaborate effectively by creating a centralized platform for document creation, storage and management, making it easier for teams to stay aligned and access important information. Pricing plans Free: $0 for 10 users. This only applies to the monthly subscription.

$0 for 10 users. This only applies to the monthly subscription. Standard: $5.75 per user per month billed monthly. $580 annually for one to 10 users.

$5.75 per user per month billed monthly. $580 annually for one to 10 users. Premium: $11 per user per month billed monthly. $1,100 annually for one to 10 users.

$11 per user per month billed monthly. $1,100 annually for one to 10 users. Enterprise: Available for teams with more than 800 users and is only billed annually. Contact Confluence sales for pricing information. Key features Document creation and management to easily customize templates and create and organize documents, meeting notes and project plans in a centralized location.

Knowledge base enables to organize company knowledge, best practices and documentation for easy reference.

Collaboration tools with in-line comments, @mentions and real-time editing, facilitating efficient collaboration within and between teams.

Integrations with Jira and other Atlassian products. How it compares to ClickUp While ClickUp offers a suite of project management features, Confluence focuses on collaboration and knowledge management. For businesses looking for a solution to improve communication and streamline their documentation process, Confluence is a strong contender. It might not be the ideal choice for companies seeking a comprehensive project management tool, but it excels as a complementary solution to Jira or other project management software. For more information, read the full Confluence review. Visit Confluence

Teamwork: Best for remote teams Teamwork is a powerful project management and team collaboration software that focuses on enhancing productivity and communication for remote teams. With an intuitive interface and a wide range of features, it makes managing projects and collaborating with team members more efficient and seamless. This ClickUp alternative is best suited for businesses with remote teams or those seeking a more streamlined collaboration experience. Pricing plans Free forever: Free forever for up to five users.

Free forever for up to five users. Starter: $5.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $8.99 per user when billed monthly.

$5.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $8.99 per user when billed monthly. Deliver: $9.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $13.99 per user when billed monthly.

$9.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $13.99 per user when billed monthly. Grow: $17.99 per user per month when billed annually, or $24.99 per user when billed monthly. Key features Task and project management for assigning tasks, setting deadlines and monitoring progress.

Time tracking and billing to keep track of time spent on tasks and generate invoices.

Team collaboration tools such as chat, file sharing and real-time notifications to enhance communication.

Advanced security features including two-factor authentication and custom data retention policies. How it compares to ClickUp Teamwork is more focused on remote team collaboration than ClickUp, offering a range of features designed for distributed teams. It also provides a more robust billing and time-tracking solution. Additionally, its workload management feature helps teams optimize work distribution, making it an attractive alternative to ClickUp for businesses managing remote teams. For more information, read the full Teamwork review. Visit Teamwork

Asana: Best for workflow management and flexibility Asana stands out as an excellent alternative for businesses that require flexible and customizable workflow management. Its user-friendly interface, combined with robust features, makes it an ideal choice for teams seeking to streamline their processes and collaborate effectively. Pricing plans Basic: $0; remains free forever.

$0; remains free forever. Premium: When billed annually, it costs $10.99 per user per month. $13.49 per user per month billed monthly.

When billed annually, it costs $10.99 per user per month. $13.49 per user per month billed monthly. Business: When billed annually, it costs $24.99 per user per month. $30.49 per user per month billed monthly. Key features Task and project management to create, assign and organize tasks easily, with a clear overview of your team’s workload.

Timeline and Gantt charts to visualize project schedules, deadlines and dependencies.

Customizable workflows to adapt Asana to your team’s unique processes and requirements.

Integrations with popular apps like Slack, Google Drive and Salesforce, streamlining communication and data management. How it compares to ClickUp Asana offers a similar feature set as ClickUp, but its strength lies in its flexibility and focus on workflow management. Asana’s interface is more intuitive, making it easier for teams to adapt quickly. Furthermore, Asana’s native integrations with popular apps enhance its overall functionality and make it an attractive option for businesses seeking a comprehensive project management solution. For more information, read the full Asana review, or check out our in-depth comparison of Asana versus ClickUp. Visit Asana

Trello: Best for ease of use Trello is an intuitive, visually-driven project management tool, perfect for small businesses and startups looking for an easy-to-use alternative to ClickUp. Its flexible system of boards, lists and cards can be easily adapted to various workflows and team sizes. Pricing plans Free: $0; restricted to 10 boards per workspace.

$0; restricted to 10 boards per workspace. Standard: $5 per user per month when billed annually. $6 per user per month when billed monthly.

$5 per user per month when billed annually. $6 per user per month when billed monthly. Premium: $10 per user per month, billed annually. $12.50 per user per month, billed monthly.

$10 per user per month, billed annually. $12.50 per user per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: $17.50 per user per month, billed annually at $210 for a team of 50 users. Estimate the cost of having 50–5,000 users on the Trello pricing page and reach out to Trello for pricing information for more than 5,000 users. Key features Standout kanban-style boards for project management.

Drag-and-drop functionality for easy task management.

Collaboration tools like comments, mentions and attachments.

Power-Ups for integrations with popular apps and services. How it compares to ClickUp While ClickUp offers a wider range of features and customization options, Trello shines in its simplicity and ease of use. It’s an excellent option for businesses that prefer a straightforward, visual approach to project management. However, it may lack some advanced features, like time tracking and workload management, found in ClickUp. Trello’s Power-Ups can compensate for some of these limitations, enabling integrations with other tools to extend its capabilities. For more information, read the full Trello review, or check out our in-depth comparison of Trello versus ClickUp. Visit Trello

When to use ClickUp

ClickUp is a versatile project management tool that caters to a wide range of industries and team sizes. You should consider using ClickUp if:

You require a comprehensive solution: ClickUp offers robust project management features such as task assignments, time tracking, file sharing and more, making it an excellent option for businesses looking for a comprehensive solution.

ClickUp offers robust project management features such as task assignments, time tracking, file sharing and more, making it an excellent option for businesses looking for a comprehensive solution. Your team needs a customizable platform: ClickUp provides a high level of customization, enabling users to adapt the platform to their specific needs and workflows.

ClickUp provides a high level of customization, enabling users to adapt the platform to their specific needs and workflows. You prioritize seamless collaboration: ClickUp’s intuitive interface and collaboration features make it easy for team members to work together, regardless of their physical location.

ClickUp’s intuitive interface and collaboration features make it easy for team members to work together, regardless of their physical location. You’re on a budget: ClickUp offers a competitive pricing structure and a generous free plan, making it an appealing choice for businesses looking to minimize software expenses.

When not to use ClickUp

Despite its strengths, ClickUp may not be the right fit for every organization. You might want to consider alternatives if:

Your team is focused on software development: If your organization’s primary focus is software development, you might prefer a more specialized tool like Jira, which offers advanced agile methodologies support and better integrations with popular development tools.

If your organization’s primary focus is software development, you might prefer a more specialized tool like Jira, which offers advanced agile methodologies support and better integrations with popular development tools. You require advanced knowledge management features: If your primary need is a powerful knowledge management and documentation solution, Confluence might be a better fit, as it offers robust document creation and management features, along with collaboration capabilities.

If your primary need is a powerful knowledge management and documentation solution, Confluence might be a better fit, as it offers robust document creation and management features, along with collaboration capabilities. Your team heavily relies on remote work: For distributed teams that need advanced collaboration and communication features, Teamwork offers a more remote-work-friendly environment with additional tools designed for remote teams.

For distributed teams that need advanced collaboration and communication features, Teamwork offers a more remote-work-friendly environment with additional tools designed for remote teams. You need specialized workflow management: Asana excels in providing customizable workflows and is particularly well-suited for businesses that require a tailored approach to their project management processes.

How to choose the best ClickUp alternative

When choosing the best ClickUp alternative for your organization, consider the following factors:

Business needs

Assess your company’s specific requirements and goals. Do you need a project management tool focused on software development, knowledge management, or remote team collaboration? Identifying your priorities will help you select the most appropriate alternative.

Features and functionality

Examine the features offered by each project management tool, keeping in mind your team’s workflow and communication needs. Look for customization options and integrations with other software your team uses.

Scalability

As your business grows, you’ll need a project management tool that can adapt to your changing needs. Consider whether the alternative you choose offers scalable solutions, such as additional features or enterprise-level plans.

Pricing

Determine your budget for project management software and compare it to the pricing plans of each alternative. Some tools offer a free plan or tier, while others may have a more attractive pricing structure based on your organization’s size and needs.

Ease of use

Ensure the platform you choose has an intuitive interface and is easy to learn for your team members. This will reduce the learning curve and increase user adoption.

Support and resources

Finally, consider the level of customer support and resources provided by the software vendor. Look for responsive support teams, comprehensive documentation and a robust user community.

How we evaluated ClickUp alternatives

To determine the best ClickUp alternatives for 2023, we evaluated several critical factors.

We first considered a variety of project management tools whose usability and applicability differ from ClickUp’s. We then examined the key features of each tool, considering factors such as customization options, collaboration capabilities and integration with other tools. User reviews were also critical to our evaluation to gauge overall satisfaction. These factors defined our compilation of these 6 ClickUp alternatives for 2023.